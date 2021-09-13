Ceiling Cat bless America! This is a lucky cat who was saved by some nice people. The moggie was hanging precariously from a cable at Miami’s Hard Rock stadium the other day during a football game. The crowd is disturbed (listen to their moans), but some enterprising folks repurposed an American flag to catch the falling cat. It’s caught and was apparently uninjured.
I always wonder when a cat runs out on a baseball field or football pitch, and it gets caught and removed, what happens to it. Such cats, who are television stars, should be adopted, but I always worry about their fate. Could they be sent to a shelter and euthanized?
This particularly handsome cat should definitely be adopted. I tried to find out what happened to it, but found bupkes. If you know, please tell us in the comments.
h/t: Thomas
3 thoughts on “Cat survives long fall by being netted in an American flag!”
Don’t know what happened to the cat but I think that guy got a few scratches. Another question would be how the hell did the cat get up there?
Chalk one up for Florida Man!
Flag waving turns out to have its uses after all…!