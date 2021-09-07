We are at a seriously low level in the photo tanks, so please send me your good wildlife/travel/street photos. Thanks!

Today’s photos come from John Egloff. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Although I’m certainly not a professional photographer, since you always seem to be in need of photos for the “Readers’ wildlife photos” posting on your website, I thought I’d offer up the attached photos I took last month while visiting two different parks. The first photo is of a Small Skipper (Thymelicus sylvestris) visiting the flowers of a Prairie Ironweed (Vernonia fasciculata). This was taken at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis. Eagle Creek Park is one of the largest municipal parks in the United States, with 1,400 acres of water and 3,900 acres of forest.

The remaining photos were taken at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. As you probably know, the Morton Arboretum is about 30 miles east of downtown Chicago, with 1,700 acres of prairie, woodlands and ponds. The Arboretum was established in 1922 by Joy Morton, founder of the Morton Salt Company, whose estate formed the core of the Arboretum’s original property. The first picture is of a Common Eastern Bumble Bee (Bombus impatiens) visiting a White Turtlehead (Chelone glabra).

Here’s a goldenrod soldier beetle (Chauliognathus pensylvanicus) on a Musk Thistle (Carduus nutans). These soldier beetles seemed to be absolutely everywhere.

The next picture is of a Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus), looking a bit worse for wear while sharing a Musk Thistle (Carduus nutans) with another Goldenrod Soldier Beetle (Chauliognathus pensylvanicus).

Next is a photo of a group of quite striking Purple Asters (Symphyotrichum patens).

Here are two photos of a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias), who allowed me to approach it quite closely, although in the second photo it seems to be eyeing me with some suspicion.

Last but not least is photo of a green heron (Butorides virescens), with his beak open and displaying his crest.