What we’re reading now

After polishing off Cormac McCarthy’s The Road—a post-apocalyptic novel permeated with McCarthy’s inimitable prose (and I recommend the book very highly)—I need to keep reading, as there’s still no place interesting outside the U.S. that’s safe or accessible for travel. I thus took three books out of the library to keep me busy for a while.
Occasionally I get a hankering to read every Booker Prize winner since they started awarding the prize in 1969. So far I’ve read only seven (Midnight’s Children was my favorite), so there’s a long way to go. The reason I want to do this is that there are too many fiction books to read, and few reliable guides; but I’ve enjoyed every Booker Prize novel I’ve ever read. So I picked out two more.
The first one, below, is by an author with whom I have a love-hate relationship. Naipaul can write like a dream—A House for Mr. Biswas is an all-time classic—but he can be splenetic and downright patronizing, as when he writes about his visits to India (he was actually from Trinidad of Indian ancestry). I hoped that this one, his only Booker winner, would be as good as Biswas. It’s a good book, but doesn’t come up to that standard. It is in fact a very weird novel, consisting of three disconnected tales, about Indians who move to the U.S., about Trinidadians who move to London, and about Brits who move to Africa. I suppose the connection between the stories is revealed by the title. I’m only 2/3 of the way through, but so far it looks as if the “theme” is that people who move to find freedom only find more enslavement. The third tale is by far the best, a classic, “on the road” story about a gay white Brit and a woman bent on adultery with a different man, who take a long drive in an African country experiencing revolution. I’d recommend the book, but if you haven’t read Naipaul, go to Biswas first. Truly, I’m not yet sure why this one won the Booker, but I’m not yet through.
I haven’t started the book below yet, published in 1973 and a Booker winner that year, but I’m a sucker for novels about India, as I love the country. Ergo, Midnight’s Children as my favorite Booker Winner, and I also love The Raj Quartet and A Passage to India. I also love novels by Indian expats like Jhumpa Lahiri or inpats like Arundhati Roy. The book below attracted me because of the plot summary and blurbs on Wikipedia:
Inspired by events such as the sieges of Cawnapore (Kanpur) and Lucknow, the book details the siege of a fictional Indian town, Krishnapur, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857 from the perspective of the British residents. The main characters find themselves subject to the increasing strictures and deprivation of the siege, which reverses the “normal” structure of life where Europeans govern Asian subjects. The book portrays an India under the control of the East India Company, as was the case in 1857. The absurdity of the class system in a town no one can leave becomes a source of comic invention, though the text is serious in intent and tone.
. . .Walter Clemons in Newsweek on 21 October 1974 said it was “a work of wit, lively historical reconstruction and imaginative intensity.”
John Spurling said in the New Statesman on 21 September 1973 that it was “a masterpiece”
On 2 September 1973 Julian Symons wrote in The Sunday Times that Farrell is “one of the half-dozen British writers under forty whose work should be read by anybody inclined to think that no interesting novels are being written today.”
That sounds like it’s worth a try.
I came to this book by an unusual route. (It’s not a Booker winner.) I was listening to a song on YouTube suggested by a reader: Karen Carpenter’s version of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina“, and then got hooked into the YouTube suggestion of Madonna singing the same song” from the movie version of “Evita“. Since I heard that, and several other versions, I realized that I know very little about Eva Peron despite the huge role she played (and still plays) in the history of Argentina. So I needed to fill that lacuna, and this book appeared to be the biography that was recommended most often. (It also appears to be the one that inspired the musical.)
The Evita legend freaks me out, as it’s played on a foreign stage, and involves a poor woman who hits the big time, using her fame as an actress, a beauty, and Juan Peron’s wife to do good for the poor. But her motivations may be more than altruistic, or so suggest the lyrics of Lloyd-Webber/Rice song—a pastiche of trite emotions and self-aggrandizement set to a beautiful tune. I need to find out how much of Evita was empathy and how much was self promotion. Regardless, her story, her death at 33 from uterine cancer, and the preservation of her body (Juan Peron used to put it on the dinner table as he ate), is just plain weird, and I want to know about it. And I want to know what she did to make her more beloved of her people than was her husband.
A brief but informative biography:
Here’s Eva Peron’s state funeral in 1952—an unusual ceremony for the wife of a President. But she was adored by the “common people’ of Argentina. The video has no sound, but doesn’t need any.
A rare video of Eva Peron being interviewed:
Tamim Ansary, Afghani expat’s Games Without Rules: The often interrupted history of Afghanistan. Published in 2012 but still, perhaps eternally, pertinent.
Have you ever read anything by Miguel Delibes? A Spanish writer, 1920-2010, unjustly (in my opinion) deprived of the Nobel Prize. I like his prose a lot. My favourite are ‘The heretic’ and ‘Five Hours with Mario’. I don’t know about the translations, but in Spanish both are excellent.
Right now I’m reading ‘Los vencejos’, the last novel by F. Aramburu, whose ‘Homeland’ won every prize in Spain a few years ago. Also, HBO made a t.v. series It’s is about ETA and the Basque conflict. Describes pretty well the feelings and lives of the people those days. I found it easy to read, somewhat predictable but fine overall.
There was a film based on The Road, some of which was shot here in Greater Braddock, but it wasn’t particularly good. At the time I heard that the book was much better.
But for post-apocalyptical viewing, and since it’s the season, The End of August at the Hotel Ozone now available as full-length, free, remains my favorite.
I thought The Road film adaptation was very good. Some of it was shot in Southern Ontario too and when the winter gets cold and grey I think of The Road.
All readers interested in Darwin should consider the magnificent novel about the voyage of HMS Beagle by Harry Thompson entitled This Thing of Darkness (2005). It is a wonderfully-imagined and beautifully-written work, although, in truth, it has rather more to do with FitzRoy than with Darwin himself. The story of the writing of this truly splendid book is also fascinating and sad, since it was published only weeks before the author (who wrote and produced comedy in London) died, at only 45, of cancer, having spent more than a decade researching and writing his only novel.
I am reading David Dallin’s Soviet Espionage (1956). It’s a survey that looks at Europe, Canada, and the US. It is interesting to see what was known then (a lot), as opposed to what we know today from the release of classified material since the end of the Cold War. I am also reading Virginia Postrel’s The Fabric of Civilization: How Textiles Made the World, which is fascinating, and I strongly recommend.
I’m currently re-reading Cadillac Desert by Marc Reisner. It was excellent when I read it 20 years ago and seems downright prophetic now. It’s a nonfiction work about water in the American West that was published in 1986. It lays out the history of water projects in the west and the foolishness behind so much of our efforts to “green the desert”. The writing is excellent and reading this book killed my ambitions for moving west when I was younger.
I read The Road a few months ago and enjoyed the writing style but couldn’t get into the story. Maybe I need to give it another chance. I just didn’t care what happened to the main characters so it was hard for me to really engage in the story.
Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun. It’s beautiful. I may have even liked it better than his hit novel from many years back, Never Let Me Go.
That’s on my “To Read” list. I saw Never Let Me Go as a film and was it ever bleak!
But one of the best films of the last 20 years, in my view. And the book was equally good.
I am reading “Hitler:Downfall 1939-1945” by Volker Ullrich. This is volume 2 of Ullrich;s monumental biography, translated from the German. The frightening part is not that Hitler was psychotic, but that so many Gemans became his toadies, particularly those in the government, military, and security services. And, yes, it can happen here.
I’m 60% through The Forever War by Joe Haldeman. It was released in 1975 by a Vietnam Vet and is about future wars where soldiers can use sort of black holes to fight alien species. The main character’s many leapings through these black holes cause him to age only a couple of years while people on earth age 20, then hundreds of years. The earth he initially returns to is completely unrelatable for him, which echos the feelings of vets who return to their homes after combat. Some of it is interesting for an earth of the 2000s as people start using gender neutral pronouns so it was a bit prescient. It is a commentary on never going home. I read it after I read Old Man’s War by John Scalzi, which is different but also uses war and combat as the backdrop. I like both of them and they are a break from working through the Expanse series which I think is really excellent in its science, character development, story telling, and political commentary. I just finished Book 6 (Babylon’s Ashes) of the Expanse series & I am reading the novellas in order as well so I’ve also finished reading the novella, Strange Dogs.
I also like the Murderbot series and read the latest, Fugitive Telemetry but didn’t find it as funny & entertaining as the pervious ones. There is a new Bobiverse I want to read but I kind of got bored of the last one so I don’t know how interesting this one will be for me.
I read Forever War way back in college. The friend who told me about it said that Haldeman wrote it as an answer to Heinlein’s Starship Troopers.
I agree with PCC(E) about the Naipaul. It’s far from his best book, and one gets the impression that the judges gave him the Booker as a sort of lifetime achievement award, rather than because ‘In a Free State’ was actually the best book of the year.
The Farrell is a great novel, and well worth anyone’s time. So are his other books that make gentle (or not so gentle) mockery of the pretensions of British colonialism, ‘Troubles’ (about Ireland) and ‘The Singapore Grip’ (about Singapore in WW2).
I have just finished reading Robert Macfarlane’s ‘Underland’, which is a worthy successor to ‘Mountains of the Mind’, ‘The Old Ways’, and his other books about humans in nature. It is about the whole other world beneath our feet, from caves in the Mendips to the Paris catacombs to nuclear waste disposal sites. It is beautifully written, even though he gets a bit ‘spiritual’ and rather close to woo from time to time. Still, very strongly recommended!