The racism of chemistry at Barnard

I can’t really think of any academic field of study, including math, sociology, physics, mathematics, English, history, music, medicine, art history, classics, biology (including evolutionary biology), and so on, that hasn’t been indicted for systemic racism. Remember, “systemic racism” is not individual racism, and nobody denies that there are bigots in every area of academia. The question, which is one that motivated this course, is “is there systemic racism”? That is, is there a pattern of practices, or a set of policies, that are designed to discriminate against minorities?
Actually, that question didn’t motivate this new course at Barnard’s chemistry department, for it’s taken for granted from the outset that the Barnard Chemistry Department is systemically racist, and the course was designed to get rid of it.
You can read about this course at the American Chemical Society publication website (click below), and obtain the full pdf on the course here (if that doesn’t work, try a judicious inquiry). This is a description of a course offered for half a credit, one hour a week, in the fall of last year. Beyond the summary, there’s also a list of student reactions (positive) and recommendations.
The pdf with all the info (click):
It’s assumed from the outset that chemistry in general, and Barnard’s department in particular, are systemically racist. That occurs in the first sentence of the abstract:
To explore the myriad ways in which systemic racism diminishes chemistry, and to recommend changes to our home department, a seminar-style course was created that provided a structured venue in which to collaborate with students.
And they had a dream:
The dream was to dismantle racism in chemistry. The goal was to participate in dismantling racism in chemistry at Barnard College.
To dismantle systemic racism in a field or department, you first have to establish that it exists. Sadly, the article fails to do that, and I suspect it’s because systemic racism doesn’t exist in chemistry at Barnard (or practically anywhere in the U.S, though surely racists and bigots do. Instead, assuming that there was this kind of racism, and that the purpose of the seminar was to dismantle it at Barnard, if not everywhere, the course included the usual material: personal anecdotes or “lived experiences”, documentation of inequities as evidence for ongoing racism, à la Kendi, and so on:
Secondary readings included a recent letter from the 2020 ACS President Luis Echegoyen on ACS commitments and actions to diversity, inclusion, and respect and a recent essay in the Journal of the American Chemical Society written by Professor Melanie Sanford about an “actions not words” approach to equity and inclusion in the chemical sciences. Students learned about career stages, academic ranks, tenure, and the process of receiving grants as well as the career implications associated with grant funding. This information provided an important context for the demographic information provided, where students observed the obvious discrepancies.
Now these students and the professor are well meaning, for who wants to perpetuate racism? But before you start accusing departments of being infested with racism (with the downside being that if they’re not, students of color will still be discouraged from applying there), try adducing some data. As I said, none are given. This thus appears to be a performative course, a course designed to show that the department was doing something about the problem.
There is also the usual denigration of meritocracy, here in comments from students:
“In our past few meetings, a lot of people discussed their frustration at the fact that the sciences are known notoriously for being used to unfairly “ weed out” those who are deemed less capable. Working to implement growth mindset practices everywhere could help dismantle this exclusive stereotype that looms over the field of science and deters prospective scientists from entering.”
and
“I thought our discussion about how STEM classes are often set up to ‘weed people out’ and how this creates even more exclusion in the field was interesting.”
These are tacit admissions that increasing inclusion and diversity will lower formal academic standards, and nobody who’s honest will deny that. The question is how much compromise with merit should be done to avoid “weeding people out”? And it is really bad to weed some people out if they have no talent for going on in a field? Remember, academic jobs are far scarcer than candidates. (See below.)
At any rate, this is what the course summary says it accomplished:
These three major takeaway ideas emerged from the class:
• We need to talk about racism and inclusion (a lot).
• Institutions need to truly prioritize inclusion and diversity, weave it into the core mission and budget.
• Structural racism exists, but can be dismantled
You can be the judge if the game is worth the candle here.
Now not everything the course did is questionable. For example, they’ve recommending holding seminars in chemistry that “invite seminar speakers who are not academics in an effort to make clear that training in chemistry provides a strong foundation for work in many different fields.” In the sciences, where academic jobs are far scarcer than Ph.Ds, it’s good to let people know other areas in which you can profitably use a doctorate.
But in the end, it’s not the job of science departments to give credit to students to show how their disciplines are racist—even if they can establish, as they haven’t here, that their disciplines are racist. The solutions are all the same in every department: the three points above, which aren’t really solutions that eliminate racism. What about sending students out to inner-city schools to tutor or lecture kids in chemistry? And, of course, there is always the hard problems of ensuring equality of opportunity, which is the overweening factor at play in every accusation of racism in STEM. The solution to that certainly does not lie in courses like this one. The problem is that the entry to the pipeline is narrow for some minorities, not that departments deliberately narrow the terminus of the pipeline to prevent exit.
11 thoughts on “The racism of chemistry at Barnard”
Also, note that students actually gain credit for taking this course. It is part of turning STEM subjects into social-science subjects that merely talk about the science. (Presumably the Chinese will be doing the actual science.)
Partly that is to make the subjects easier (and so more “inclusive”), and partly it is so that the social-science-educated woke can control them more easily.
How do you “eradicate” structural racism when you cannot define what it is in a way that can be empirically tested, and you have no testable hypothesis regarding how it causally operates. Of course the Chemistry Department is “structurally racist” as the term is completely empty of any content.
If structural racism is proved by racial disparities, and also causes racial disparities, but is otherwise odorless, colorless, and invisible, then it is not distinguishable from racial disparities. What does calling it “structural racism” add? We have no idea what causes racial disparities, so we have no idea about how we can eradicate them.
Last, we know what “racism” is, but how do we know that “structural racism” has any connection to garden-variety racism? How do we know its not “structural witchcraft”, we know in Africa that whites are immune from witchcraft, but native Africans are not, so how do we know all this stuff isn’t caused by witches inflicting African Americans with bad ju-ju? Maybe its really the Cuban burjas throwing down some curse for not supporting the overthrow of Castro?
To approach this another way, one that you’re probably aware of, let’s consider the terms “systemic racism” and “structural racism” to be a type of verbal legerdemain to divert attention from the fact that, in the course of the last several decades, individual racism has been on a steep decline. Though, as our host would say, I can’t be arsed to find a supporting citation right now, I’m confident in saying that as a society, Americans today are the least racist we’ve been in our history so far. Thus, for Kendi, DiAngelo, and their ilk to sell their wares, they have to exaggerate or even invent the situation of widespread systemic racism, which, as you state, has a blank enough meaning that those who are guilt-ridden or resentful can project their own dire meaning on it.
The phrase adds a moral necessity to do something about it, mandating that we eradicate any and all racial disparities.
Cuban brujas!
¡Por supuesto que si!
It is striking how much of the energy for rituals of this sort comes from white individuals. Some of the motivation is obviously financial, as the rewards (consider Judith H. Katz’s consulting company, Robin DiAngelo’s fees, etc. etc.) make clear. But I suspect there is another motivation involved as well. Maybe there is a group who have been filled with resentment against STEM ever since they felt themselves “weeded out”, not “Included”, because of their difficulty understanding fractions in the 4th grade. Resentment of all kinds of symbolic and mathematical logic would explain both the incessant pressure to “decolonize” any given STEM field, and the incessant pressure to do away with meritocratic standards of any sort.
For a self-declared old school Leftist and anti-war activist, Jerry can be quite naive. Proving that the present, so-called Left is full of it is the easy part. We have to consider that all the studies coming out of “studies” programs (Women, African American, etc) are really proto-Fascist. They’re all about grievances and settling the score, about their rights above anyone else’s. Intersectionality guarantees that the they all support each other’s theorizing, and all hide behind anti-racism at the helm. Right now, they’re unassailable; the charge of racism is one that kills.
Thank you for the insult, Abe. For a new commenter, you can be quite rude.
Just what is systemic racism? Or structural racism? I certainly don’t have a full understanding of the consensus around these terms, but I did see that the terms are at nearly if not completely synonymous. In any case the phenomenon exists, and it is pervasive. But I don’t think we can singularly indict a particular field of science like chemistry for it. That does seem highly performative.
Systemic racism (my preferred term) is the entire milieu of current and historical forces that continue to divide people based on their perceived race. Structural racism effects ones likely socioeconomic status, health, life span, and chances for criminal incarceration. Probably all countries have structural racism that extends to minority races or minority cultures (which get treated similarly. So think of Uyghur Chinese, or the Australian Aborigines). In the U.S., for example, we’ve had a long history of red-lining, white flight, differences in prosecution over drug use (for example heavy prosecution over crack cocaine use versus lighter prosecution over powdered cocaine use), and these have resulted in significant disparities of African American income , quality of education, exposure to crime and violence, job opportunities, health care, and everything else. These disparities become generational so that past racial divides persist to this day even as things like red-lining policies have been relaxed long ago. Structural racism stays, generation after generation, and is proven highly resistant to efforts to eliminate it.
A while ago I listened to an excellent documentary about the hurricane that struck the New Jersey area several years ago. Thousands of homes and cars were lost. So how did people fare after one year? Overwhelmingly, white households were well on their way to recovery since their more valuable homes were well insured, and the primary breadwinner could continue working. They had savings to tap into, and their car insurance allowed them to use a rental car until they could replace their car(s) thru their insurance. They had the where-withal to navigate through the complex bureaucracy of FEMA. Meanwhile, African American families had barely any recovery. The breadwinner had lost their job (not being able to drive to it), b/c their car could not be replaced. What insurance and savings they had could hardly replace their losses, and they could scarcely get any headway with FEMA and were still waiting to get some money from them after many hold-ups b/c of this or that mistake in the forms.
I used to be a chemist. I greatly enjoyed being a chemist, but I wasn’t a very good one, so I eventually ended up doing something else. If I was the grievous sort, and the excuse had occurred to me 45 years ago, I might have complained that I had been ‘weeded out’. But that’s one of the ways that science works: you have to be capable of making a contribution in order to stay part of the team.
Thing is, chemistry is actually quite hard. Not everyone can be good at it. To get really good chemists, we need to find a way of telling them from those who aren’t so good. Welcome to the real world, Barnard.