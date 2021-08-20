Did American troops in Afghanistan die in vain?

The question above, which many of us are asking, is one posed (and answered with a tentative “yes”) by Jordan Blashek, a Marine infantry officer deployed to Afghanistan for eight months in 2013, acting as a combat advisor to the Afghan army. He’s also written a book about a cross-country drive/conversation/voyage of discovery involving a Democrat and a Republican.
Blashek’s short essay is posted on Bari Weiss’s site (as I said, Weiss seems to be concentrating on podcasting, subcontracting the writing on her site to others). Click on the screenshot to read (I think you can read without subscribing, but if you do that often you should subscribe, as I do).
Blashek’s response is an answer to a friend whose cousin was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Now the cousin’s mom is devastated because we’re pulling out of Afghanistan. Did her son die in vain?
Mike thinks our pullout was a mistake: that we could have kept some nominal amount of troops in Afghanistan to maintain order and stave off the Taliban. A short excerpt:
We don’t talk much about virtue today in American public life. It seems like many of the people in positions of power have given up on ideas like honor, duty, courage and integrity.
But these things still matter. They matter to those of us who served. We went to Afghanistan because we were willing to die for them.
I still believe in them. I also believe it matters that we eliminated thousands of terrorists over there who wanted to hurt Americans here. It matters that women and children were able to experience freedom and a better life, even if only for a short time. It matters that a generation of Afghans saw our courage and commitment to that freedom.
In a different time, our national leaders would tell us what it was all for. They would find the words to bring meaning to sacrifices like Mike’s. We don’t live in that time. But their failure doesn’t make those sacrifices any less real.
For over a decade, our political leaders have failed to give a reason — any reason — why this mission was worth our sacrifice. The commander-in-chief owes that to our military and their families. That is their job. And they have failed.
Each year, they should have made the argument for sending new troops into the theater. Instead, they only talked about how they wanted to pull us out, even as they sent us in.
President Biden failed, too. He blamed everyone but himself for the failed implementation of his withdrawal. He called the Afghan soldiers cowards — the same soldiers who bled on the battlefield with us. He set up a straw-man choice between pulling out everyone or scaling up combat operations for a country that would not fight for itself.
But that was never the choice we faced. By 2020, this had become a peacekeeping mission. Our small presence of a couple thousand troops was keeping the Taliban at bay. That was something all of us would have signed up for again and again.
The country needed President Biden to say that. We needed him to explain why the last decade of our service, why keeping the Taliban from taking Kabul, was worth the sacrifice. If he had done that, perhaps Mike’s mother, and others like her, would not be in so much pain.
So yes, it looks as if he thinks that yes, those troops died in vain. But it’s not really that clear from his answer, for Blashek gives two reasons that lead to different conclusions:
a. We could have “kept the Taliban at bay” with a peacekeeping force, and Blashek says that troops would have volunteered to do that. Now that’s not possible, and there is no peace. This leads to the conclusion that the troops, whose presence wasn’t justified by our governmemt as a permanent peacekeeping force, did indeed die in vain. There is no peace now and there will not be. The country, barring a miracle, will now be ruled by an oppressive medieval theocracy. To keep troops there in that capacity, of course, requires realizing that Americans would still be killed (but as volunteers), that our commitment would be open-ended, and is it really our job to keep the Taliban at bay in someone else’s land?
b. On the other hand, Afghans did have nearly two decades of relative peace, and that is not “nothing.” Years ago, after I had ended a relationship that lasted nearly two decades, I told a friend that the relationship was a failure. He responded, “No it wasn’t, because you had all those good times together. Isn’t that something?” He was right.
And so Afghanistan had a long period of peace: a long period of freedom in which people—especially women—experienced a freedom that they hadn’t had. That is something, and it means that those who kept the peace didn’t die in vain.
Sadly, that freedom is gone, and those who, as young people, just started to taste it, must now relinquish it—or leave their country. If it’s true that a nominal number of military volunteers could have kept the peace, well, then maybe we should have stayed in that capacity. But the Afghan government was corrupt, and it’s neither in our power nor our bailiwick to tell Afghanistan how to govern itself.
You are invited to weigh in below. And a comparison with Vietnam is apt, because it’s a different situation, in which American involvement wasn’t needed to allow the kind of freedom that Vietnamese attained. Not only that, but the human toll was much higher. As the Brittanica reports:
Not until 1995 did Vietnam release its official estimate of war dead: as many as 2 million civilians on both sides and some 1.1 million North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters. The U.S. military has estimated that between 200,000 and 250,000 South Vietnamese soldiers died in the war. In 1982 the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C., inscribed with the names of 57,939 members of U.S. armed forces who had died or were missing as a result of the war. Over the following years, additions to the list have brought the total past 58,200. (At least 100 names on the memorial are those of servicemen who were actually Canadian citizens.) Among other countries that fought for South Vietnam on a smaller scale, South Korea suffered more than 4,000 dead, Thailand about 350, Australia more than 500, and New Zealand some three dozen.
Although I’m a conscientious objector, I can imagine wars in which I’d participate (as a medic). Vietnam was not one of them. I would not go, and would have gone to jail rather than go to Vietnam (or be in a supporting position) had I not received CO status. Those millions of lives, including nearly 60,000 American military, were lost for no good reason.
5 thoughts on “Did American troops in Afghanistan die in vain?”
Seldom are the history’s of war written by the soldiers who fought in them. Generals and politicians write their memoir or other accounts but often you have to read many and make a judgement on them individually. Also seldom is there a good reason for war. Notice all of the so-called wars since the end of WWII have been undeclared war. This is not by accident but instead is by default and pushing the responsibility on to someone else. I can say from my study that every war and conflict since the Korean conflict has been rushed into without thought, without reason and without a plan. This insures that the attempts will fail and they always have. We refused to see the obvious reasons why they fail so we do it again. Any country that keeps such a large standing army will find a reason to use it. That is why Americans, back in the early days refused to allow a standing army. The best advice I will give anyone is to read all you can about our wars and take into account the political nature of war. Politics are very much a part of war and always have been. I remember some who fought in Vietnam liked to say, if the politicians had stayed out of it we would have won. That is a total misunderstanding of war in general. I would also encourage people to read Clausewitz to understand more about the nature and policies of war. To enter a war without fully considering how you are going to fight the war and win, to have the people behind the war and to understand the cost, you are just kidding yourself. If you understand that Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan were not winnable that will be a start.
“And so Afghanistan had a long period of peace: a long period of freedom in which people—especially women—experienced a freedom that they hadn’t had. That is something, and it means that those who kept the peace didn’t die in vain.”
Interestingly, Jonathan Rauch, known best of late as a staunch advocate of free speech, expressed similar sentiments in a piece posted shortly before the fall of Kabul. He wrote:
“Regardless, consigning Afghanistan to the ‘lost wars’ category is a mistake. Even if withdrawal brings chaos, that does not mean the operation was a failure. Decisive triumphs like victory in the Cold War are grand but rare; more often, liberal countries succeed by muddling through, temporizing, and preventing the worst rather than achieving the best. In Afghanistan, the U.S. did not achieve the best, but a generation-long dividend of security, stability, and decency is something to appreciate and learn from, not something to condemn and dismiss.”
So, Rauch doesn’t consider the war lost because good things were accomplished during the 20 year conflict. Maybe he’s right, but the opinions of pundits shouldn’t count. What does count is the opinion of the mass of Afghan people. I don’t know what they think. From the American point of view, the argument is that supposedly the occupation prevented another terrorist attack on the scale of September 11th, 2001. But, is this true. Could terrorism been defeated without an occupation? This is a question that will be debated for a long time. Undoubtedly, the failure of the United States to establish a stable, democratic republic in Afghanistan in conjunction with the chaotic ending of the war and the perhaps betrayal of the Afghans that helped us will convince most Americans that the conflict was a tragic mistake. As most events in history, the ramifications and significance of the Afghanistan war will be debated for a long time, probably with no resolution.
https://www.persuasion.community/p/the-afghanistan-war-was-a-partial
Except for getting rid of al-Queda, this was never going to be successful. What’s missing anymore is Congress authorizing this stuff. They hide behind the President so they can criticize when they don’t like what happens, and take credit when they do. It’s supposed to be one of their constitutional duties.
When Obama asked for explicit congressional authorization he couldn’t get it but he got heat for leaving Iraq as I recall. Congress wants it both ways and so do the American people.
By the way, I realize that we didn’t really get rid of al-Queda but we did get the people that counted at the time for what that’s worth.
Agree with both a) and b). Combine them with the two decades of comparative westernization the Afghan people got out of it, and I fall on the “not in vain” side.
On a peacekeeping force: first, I would not have justified it by saying it’s “our job” to stop the Taliban ruling Afghanistan. I would’ve justified it in pure realpolitik self-interest terms. We had the opportunity to emplace an allied western democracy and big permanent military base right between Iran, Pakistan, and next to the Xinjiang area of China. You know, the district we liberals think human rights violations are happening in and want them revealed, monitored, and stopped. That’s frankly a better basing opportunity than Saudi Arabia, and to be brutally honest, the Afghan government would’ve been much more pliable to boot. But second, I’d say that not setting one up isn’t Biden’s fault, and to be fair not Trump’s fault either. Bush should’ve floated the idea. Once he publicly said we were not staying permanently, he set the expectation. Making it far more difficult for any President after him to reverse it.
There must be a huge range of aims and causes for which different people would be willing to die. Insofar as US soldiers in wars like Afghanistan, Irag, and Vietnam tell themselves they’re risking their necks for grand concepts like “freedom” or vague notions about the wellbeing and prosperity of their friends and neighbors, they are definitely delusional. And if they died, their lives were wasted.
Of course, the desire to serve is still laudable, even if it is misplaced. But casting their final, irrevocable sacrifice as an instrument of liberty or some other cause is dishonest. Recognizing–openly and out loud–when and where soldiers die for nothing seems a necessary first step to preventing more from doing likewise.