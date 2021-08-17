Discussion: Afghanistan

It’s a busy day today, though I have one piece of science to post. Right now, though, why don’t you talk about the focus of the news: Afghanistan?
If you go to Bari Weiss’s site, you’ll find seven diverse people, including ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley (a Republican), discussing “Why we failed: the American exit from Afghanistan.” You don’t have to discuss the views in that piece, which range from “getting out was great” to “we should have stayed”, but there are a number of questions to discuss. For instance?
a.) Should we have stayed, even if that might mean an indefinite commitment?
b.) If “yes,” in what capacity should we have stayed?”
c.) Or should we have left Afghanistan earlier? If so, how much earlier?
d.) Was the Afghan army primarily to blame for the defeat by the Taliban? Or was it the corruptness of the Afghan government? Or both.
e.) Was the U.S. there, as many maintain, just to keep the money flowing into the pockets of defense contractors?
f.) Why didn’t the U.S. military speak up earlier if they saw the war was unwinnable?
g.) What mistakes did the U.S. make in fostering this premature and hasty exit?
h.) Is this a serious blow to U.S. credibility, as a NYT op-ed maintained?
i.) Is this a serious blow to Joe Biden’s credibility? Did his hunkering down at Camp David present a bad look for the U.S.?
j.) How did other Presidents, starting with W., screw up and contribute to this?
k.) Here’s the human cost of our incursion from the Associated Press:
American service members killed in Afghanistan through April: 2,448.
U.S. contractors: 3,846.
Afghan national military and police: 66,000.
Other allied service members, including from other NATO member states: 1,144.
Afghan civilians: 47,245.
Taliban and other opposition fighters: 51,191.
Aid workers: 444.
Journalists: 72.
Not to mention the $2 trillion the U.S. spent prosecuting the war. Given that, as in Vietnam, we lost this war, was this a waste of life and of effort? In retrospect, was there any value in invading Afghanistan and propping up the country and it military?
And so on. Weigh in below, and, with luck, I’ll be back escorting Milady Science.
I only heard about a third option … a formal, arranged surrender by the now-former Afghan government … yesterday. That third option sounds “less bad” than the usual “two options” that have been in the news …. stay-forever, or … what-just-happened.
I think Presidential responsibility goes back as far as Reagan who funded/armed religious extremists to fight against Russians.
This is clearly a major American fuck-up. Certainly, the withdrawal could have been handled better. Indeed, it doesn’t seem it could have been much worse (and the horror is just starting). I don’t know why the Afghan army folded, and the scary thing is that it doesn’t seem that the Pentagon does either. (Joe said that we didn’t expect the Afghan army to fold so soon. How soon did they expect it?) Our allies from South Korea to the Baltics have to wonder what this means for them. I saw one piece saying that Taiwan should get the bomb asap. I think that is right. It is unclear whether we can defend anyone, and the next crisis will be too late to find out. All the administrations for the last twenty years own part of the blame for what’s happened, but Biden has been President for eight months. He was in charge, he had the authority. This is his disaster, and he is our disaster. If Trump has done this, we would have our third impeachment, and this time he would have been convicted on a bi-partisan basis. The problem now is that if Biden goes, whether through impeachment, resignation, or the 25th Amendment, then the path of succession leads from Harris to Pelosi to Leahy. Being “not Trump” was too low a bar to set for a President.
Nice try. This withdrawal was defined by the Trump administration. The Former Guy now wants us to forget.
