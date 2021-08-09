Reader’s travel photos: Nagasaki

Since today is the anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, reader Joe Routon sent us some photos from the area. His captions are indented and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
My Trip to Nagasaki
My father, a Marine lieutenant during WWII, was one of the first Americans to enter Nagasaki after the bombing of the city. He and other Marines, who were stationed there to help maintain order, lived in the Mitsubishi factory for several weeks, unknowingly absorbing harmful radiation. Fortunately, he lived to the age of 83, unlike many of his fellow soldiers who succumbed to cancer, caused by exposure.
It had long been a goal of mine to visit Nagasaki, so my wife and I planned a trip of several weeks to Japan.
On our train ride to Nagasaki, we passed through Hiroshima, site of the first atomic blast, on August 6, 1945. Gazing through the window at the buildings and the people walking the streets, I tried to imagine that day.
Our visit to Japan so far had included Tokyo, Nikko, Takayama, Kyoto, Nara, Himeji, and Kurashiki. We found the Japanese people to be unfailingly polite, helpful (one lady went out of her way for four blocks to guide us to our hotel), considerate of others, and welcoming to us American tourists.
Our day in Nagasaki began with a streetcar ride to Peace Park, at the epicenter of the atomic bombʼs explosion. We lingered for a few minutes at the wing-shaped fountain that was dedicated to the fatally wounded who begged for water.
Heading farther into the Park, we stopped to see statues and sculptures from all over the world that were donated to Nagasaki to memorialize the atomic bombing. We passed by the ruins of the concrete walls of a prison where 134 inmates had died instantly.
At the end of the Park is the Peace Statue: a seated man, 30 feet tall, with one hand pointing up in the direction from where the bomb had come and the other extending outward in a gesture of peace.
The statue, “Maiden of Peace,” was given to the Japanese people by China.
A few hundred yards away, the exact epicenter (the bomb exploded 1500 feet above) is marked with a black pillar placed in the center of concentric circles on the ground that signify the spreading waves of death. A black coffin in front of the pillar contains the nearly 150,000 names of all of the known victims of the fiery blast.
The Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum pulls no punches. Its photographs and videos of the city before and after the explosion are mind-numbing. Inside, the lighting grows dim and a clock can be heard ticking away the seconds until 11:02, when it abruptly stops.
Displays show hand bones melded in the searing heat (7000 degrees F.) into a clump of melted glass, remnants of a personʼs skull inside a helmet, clothing exposed in the bombing, photographs of dead and dying victims, and video accounts by survivors.
Other exhibitions show damage caused by heat rays, by the force of the explosions, by fires, and by radiation. Viewing them is not a pleasant experience, but, like Auschwitz, it is something that should be seen by everyone.
Whether or not the bombing was justified, countless innocent lives, young and old, military and civilian, were lost; animal and plant life were destroyed. Visiting this museum is the closest you can come to comprehending the horrific magnitude of the death and destruction of atomic warfare.
I came to Nagasaki and got a glimpse of what my father experienced 63 years ago. By connecting with history, I connected with him.
Thanks for sharing this. Very moving.
When I lived in Japan (2002 – 2003) I made a point of visiting Hiroshima, including the A-Bomb Dome (the skeletal remains of the building over which the bomb exploded) and the museum. The image that will never leave my mind is the shallow bowl full of tiny fingernails that melted off a small boy’s hands, which his mother collected and saved. It’s staggering, the things we humans are capable of doing to each other.
Thanks for sharing about your visit. I have been to Japan several times but never to either Hiroshima or Nagaski. I did live in Okinawa for 5 years and visited most of the WWII sites there. They also have a peace park in Okinawa. Listed on grave sites are all the people who died during that battle. Over 15,000 Americans, 100,000 civilians and roughly 100,000 Japanese. The Battle in Okinawa lasted from April 1st until June 22 I think. About 3 months. What happened in Okinawa was heavily considers and reviewed in the decision to drop the bombs on Japan.
Beautiful photos, Joe – plus a very moving narrative. Thanks.
We found the Japanese people to be unfailingly polite, helpful…
Exactly my experience when I visited Tokyo.
Thank you for sharing. I have also visited Nagasaki and spent several hours at Peace Park and the museum. I was enlightened and extremely moved by all I saw and read. Everything presented was objective, touching and laid no blame – only hope for a war free future. As stated above we also found the the Japanese people to be unfailingly polite, most helpful, considerate and welcoming.
Thank you. Very thoughtful and moving. May such a thing never happen again.
We used to take the kids to the museum and memorial in Hiroshima every couple of years. It never lost the emotional impact for us.
When the kids were older, I took them on a trip through the important sites in the US west related to the bombing, from prospecting for uranium in Utah and the labs at Los Alamos, to a visit to Trinity site, and lots of museums and sites in between.
Great photos Joe.
I can’t disagree with any of these sentiments. I look forward to visiting Japan some day and seeing Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
My take on the atomic bomb use in WWII (and I’m not saying that you either you agree or disagree with these thoughts. Obviously, many disagree with these assessments):
1) I think much more destruction would have been wreaked by a US/allied invasion of the Japanese home islands. I think many more would have died. See images of, for instance, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. I have read detailed accounts of these assaults.
If the incendiary leveling of almost all major Japanese cities (there were very few intact choices for targeting of the atomic bombs) did not induce surrender, why would anyone expect a few more weeks or months of the same to do the job? What did it take to induce German surrender?: Complete overrun of the home country and the destruction of its armies.
How could the allies justify (politically or otherwise) sacrificing hundreds of thousands of additional allied soldiers, marines, sailors, airmen, and merchant marine sailors in a home islands invasion, in order to preserve between 90,000 and 146,000 people in Hiroshima and 39,000 and 80,000 people in Nagasaki?
2) I see no reason to believe the Japanese command were “about to surrender”. The Japanese military and its ruling junta showed no previous indication of willingness to surrender in any circumstances. (This was a significant cultural aspect of the conflict.) I think the atomic weapons, and the fact that there were clearly more than one of them, tipped the balance to surrender.
3) I think the demonstration of the destructive power of nuclear weapons probably helped avoid an even more destructive use of nuclear weapons in later years. Imagine a hydrogen bomb detonation over any major world city in the 1950s or 1960s. We and the Soviets were all primed to use “tactical” nuclear weapons until at least the end of the 1980s.
Stepping down off my soap box.
