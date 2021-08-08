I found this post on Joni Mitchell’s Facebook page, and it’s an amazing story. What’s more, we can hear one song from the performance, which eventually will be part of a Joni Mitchell retrospective (see post below):
Here’s one song from the performance—from March 19, 1968:
2 thoughts on “Rediscovery of a live Joni Mitchell performance originally recorded in 1968—by Jimi Hendrix”
What an amazing story. Thanks for the preview and I look forward to the album’s release in October.
On a similar note (sorry), the story of the recovery of Peter Frampton’s 1954(!) Gibson Les Paul Black Beauty, thought lost in a plane crash in Manuel Noriega’s Panama in 1980 and returned to Frampton three decades later is quite extraordinary:
https://www.guitarplayer.com/players/peter-frampton-on-recovering-his-les-paul-custom-years-after-it-went-down-in-a-deadly-plane-crash
Yes, this is marvelous. Such a pure voice. That diary entry must be a representation, though. Hard to imagine that’s Jimi’s handwriting.