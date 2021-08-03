My brilliant idea on how to get people vaccinated

If you watch the evening news, as I do daily, you see that virtually all the commercials are aimed at medical problems of the elderly: psoriasis, metastatic cancer, arthritis, and so on. That alone tells you the demographic of people who watch the evening news (all the younger people get their news from Trevor Noah).
But the commercials I find most effective, although I don’t smoke, involve direct testimony from people who got cancer from smoking. They show people whose throats have been largely excised, who have to talk with a mechanical device, who are on permanent oxygen, who show their open-heart surgery scars, or who are on their deathbeds—all telling you that they wish they’d realized the consequences of their behavior. Actually seeing those consequences surely makes people think twice, and it’s for that reason that in some countries they put disgusting pictures of cancer-riddled lungs on the sides of cigarette packs. They wouldn’t have ads like that if they didn’t work.
And then, on the news reports themselves, you see people whose relatives or loved ones have died of COVID, or people who are recovering from a bad case of the virus; and these people often say, “I wish I’d gotten vaccinated.” Last night there was a segment on an unvaccinated woman who was pregnant. She had to be intubated, and while she was under the hospital delivered her 8-week-premature baby. Fortunately, both mom and baby are fine, but she added that she wouldn’t want anybody putting their children in danger like she did.
That inspired me. Why don’t the CDC or NIH turn those pronouncements into advertisements to get vaccinated? It can’t be hard to dig up people who got COVID and were sorry they didn’t get their jabs and who would also be willing to be on television. After all, I see them almost nightly. Or show a man in a hospital bed, recovering from a bad case of the virus, who tells the viewers not to let themselves be put in his position. Or show the relatives, friends, and loved ones of those who died, saying that they’d still have their people with them if they’d been vaccinated.
Surely those ads would inspire people to get vaccinated—at least inspire them more than hearing Anthony Fauci or Rochelle Walensky drone on about the delta variant—talking heads who also appear nightly, taking up far more time on the news. Of course we need to hear what they have to say, but they are not as much as a stimulus as hearing from the unvaccinated, those who got ill, on commercials aimed at the 100 million Americans who refuse to get their jabs.
And don’t tell me that the government doesn’t have the money to pay for such ads. For one thing, the television stations probably wouldn’t charge for them, as they are public-service ads. Second, the government is about to pay people $100 each to get vaccinated, so there’s spare dosh sitting around somewhere. Better invest that money in ads than in direct payments for those who get the needle.
I think this is a very good idea. Do you?
Or, if you have a better idea, or even a different approach, please put it in the comments.
17 thoughts on “My brilliant idea on how to get people vaccinated”
Great idea. That’s why it likely won’t happen.
I like the idea. Note, the speakers (who will have to be “real people”) will be setting themselves up to be doxxed, threatened, ridiculed, etc.
Seems well worth trying. I wonder what proportion of refusers are sufficiently conspiracy-minded to suspect they are just actors, though. The low cost and possible effect make it seem a sensible idea.
That was going to be my comment. Those vehemently opposed to vaccines will just dismiss it as staged propoganda. It might sway some of the on-the-fence hesitants though.
That’s also true of the people who allow themselves to be interviewed on television, no?
I certainly think that it’s worth at least a trial run. With a form at the vax sites that asks if the person saw the ads, and if they formed a part of the decision to get the needle. Fairly immediate feedback would help determine if the investment was sound. Why not give it a shot? (So to speak…)
Smoking rates are way down from a decade or so ago. I don’t know how much is due to restrictions on smoking in workplaces etc, and how much due to ads like these. But at the rate lives and health are being lost, it’s damn well worth a try.
Yes, I think this might work. See this report; maybe a few people might take note: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/covid-vaccine-matthew-keenan-bradford-b1891962.html
It’s worth a try. But I don’t know what it would take to reach irrational people
Maybe they could get Sarah McLachlan to provide some musical accompaniment on the ads.
Seriously, though, I’d support both direct payments and emotional appeal PSAs. Each would motivate a different population of the unvaccinated.
Yes, Prof, a very good idea! I, a Chicago native of a certain age, am reminded of the TV spots in the 1960s by our US senator Everett Dirksen in which he, dying of lung cancer, urged viewers not to smoke. More recently, last summer I met a man who was recovering from COVID-19 and who related to me that during the worst of the disease, it felt to him as if he were trying to cough up Elmer’s glue. Now that’s a graphic image eminently suited for TV!
The Infectious Disease Society of America is currently running ads. As are some state governments, I believe. Whether you see them or not probably depends on where you live, when you watch TV, and so on, as they are run to target people less likely to have been vaccinated.
This doesn’t preclude the CDC from running them. But it’d be nice if all these groups shared data on how they’re measuring ad impact, what ads work best vs. don’t, what times work best, etc. so that the CDC can put ads where they will do the most good.
Also a bureaucratic quibble, but (unlike NGOs and state governments) Congress must approve new spending for the CDC. If ad funding wasn’t authorized in the FY2021 CDC budget (developed about a year in advance), they can’t legally spend money on ads this year. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to work…as Trump realigning DOD funding for his wall shows, the executive branch sometimes quite liberally interprets Congress’ orders on how to spend money. But in general, we probably don’t want to promote that bad habit even in the service of a good cause.
I think it’s a great idea. There’s an Alabama doctor who spoke out and said that un-vaccinated patients ask for the vaccine before they’re intubated. She has to tell them, “I’m sorry, but it’s too late.” It’s heart-wrenching. There was a new article that has been posted on facebook.
news article
I think it would have limited affect. The states having the lowest numbers in this battle are generally republican country. A better commercial would be for Trump to tell them to get the vaccine. In their world commercials just would not move them. A row of dead virus victims probably would not get them. However if you said they could no longer go fishing or shoot their guns, that might work. Missouri has one of the lowest rates of vaccines and the hospitals are all full up. Take away their fishing and hunting until they get vaccinated.
I systematically ask my patients if they are vaccinated and recommend vaccination if they are not.
Today I had an 80 year old diabetic ouma, who said she rather trusted the Lord than get vaccinated.
I told her the story of the guy in a flood, he stands on his roof, water to his thighs. He prays to the Lord to save him. Minutes later some people on a large raft pass and invite him to join them to safety. He declines, declaring he rather trusts the Lord. Sends a new prayer.
A short while later, the water has reached his chest. A ‘rubber duck’ passes inviting him to come aboard and be saved. He declines: “I rather trust the Lord” and makes a new prayer.
A bit later, the water is at his neck, a helicopter passes over and throws a rope ladder, “come, you can still make it”. But our steadfast hero says: “no thank you, I trust the Lord, He will save me.”
Eventually he drowns (of course).Coming to the last judgement, he blames the Lord for not saving him. The Lord answers: “Look, I sent you a raft, I sent you a rubber duck and I even sent you a helicopter, but you would not be helped!”
I hope that patient understood that the vaccine is ‘The Lord’s Helicopter’, at least her accompanying granddaughter appeared very convinced. She told her granny that the Lord gave us the vaccine. I declined to tell her it was the researchers, not the Lord. Sometimes it is better just to leave it as is .
Yes great idea. This seems to be how they’re doing it: through Tik Tok influencers (not tee vee ads).
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/01/technology/vaccine-lies-influencer-army.html
No indication in this story whether any of the influencers who were recruited for this effort were ever themselves sick with COVID, so not the kind of personal testimonies that Jerry is suggesting. But there’s reason to think that teens believe they just won’t get sick (so are not persuaded by the experience of those who did get sick), but teens do want to be like influencers (so might get the jab). IDK since I’m not on Tik Tok, and my own teens got jabbed readily and for other reasons.