Fantastic slow-mo videos of moths

Matthew sent me this link and ordered me to post it. So I will, for it’s well worth posting.

This is from the Ant Lab video site, but it shows not Hymenoptera but Lepidoptera, filmed at takeoff and landing at 6000 frames per second. My favorite is the stately white-spotted prominent at 3:59.

YouTube notes and IDs:

All the moths in this video were collected and filmed in Cornish, NH between July 12 – 16. All moths were released after filming. 00:00 – Rosy maple moth

01:01 – Polyphemus moth

02:01 – Dark marathyssa

02:45 – Virginian tiger moth

03:18 – Beautiful wood-nymph

03:59 – White-dotted prominent

04:29 – Blinded sphinx