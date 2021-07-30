Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, July 30, 2021: the penultimate day of July and National Cheesecake Day (didn’t we just have one of these?). There are two acceptable versions: plain and with cherry topping.(See below for cherry pie.) Here’s a plain cheesecake from Junior’s in New York, one of the best around. A slice, washed down with coffee, would make an excellent breakfast.

News of the Day.

There’s not much going on as I write this on Thursday evening. Beyond the COVID news—which includes the fact that Israel has started giving (third) booster shots to vaccinated people over 60, and that Biden continues on with his plan to require all federal workers to be vaccinated or face regular testing and further severe restrictions (and doesn’t know if this is legal)—we have a panoply of oddments.

Oh, but there’s this as well:

The recommendation that vaccinated people in some parts of the country dust off their masks was based largely on one troublesome finding, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New research showed that vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant carry tremendous amounts of the virus in the nose and throat, she said in an email responding to questions from The New York Times. The finding contradicts what scientists had observed in vaccinated people infected with previous versions of the virus, who mostly seemed incapable of infecting others.

We’ll be wearing masks for the foreseeable future. And getting booster shots.

Hooray! Governor Pritzker just signed a new Illinois bill into law, The Bird Safe Buildings Act. The law stipulates that all state-owned buildings, whether newly built or renovated, be designed to be “bird safe”, to prevent migrating birds from killing themselves by flying into structures. Due to its position on migration routes and light pollution, Chicago is the worst city in America for bird collision deaths. The stipulations:

This new law will require the use of bird friendly construction techniques for all new construction or renovation of Illinois state-owned buildings. At least 90 percent of the exposed façade material on new state buildings will be need to be made of glass that helps stop bird collisions. It will also require that, when possible, outside building lighting is appropriately shielded to protect wildlife. This legislation also empowers the Director of the Bureau of Property Management to monitor bird mortality at each State building and report on the issue as needed.

Click on the screenshot to read about our new law in Audubon Great Lakes (h/t Steve):

A 60-year old charred letter to Santa has been found by chimney sweeps in Worksop, England (I love that city name). Written by Robert Crampton’s father in 1961 when Robert was just five, it asks for “”a cowboy suit and guns and a hat and everything”. The letter was stuffed up the chimney, where Santa apparently gets his mail. Robert got his swag, and hopes to get the letter back as a memento of his late father. For some reason, the owners of the new house haven’t yet given returned the letter to Robert. (h/t: Jez)

The letter:

Young Robert:

Robert now (with wife Mary), a retired policeman.

The other day I posted in a tweet a letter purporting to be from an organization called Dallas Justice Now, asking white parents near Dallas not to send their kids to Ivy League schools so that students of color could fill them. It seemed over the top, but who knows these days? Here’s the letter:

Now, however, Dallas Magazine suspects, for five reasons, that this is an elaborate hoax. It may well be, and if so is a pretty lousy thing to do, presumably designed to make white people angry at black people.

Reader Simon, who lives north of Chicago, informed me that he was driving halfway around Lake Michigan. I advised him (or rather ordered him) to go the The Cherry Hut in Beulah, Michigan, an old and famous local spot specializing in home cooking and cherry pie. And that’s what he had. Below: his cherry-ade and a bit piece of cherry pie a la mode (one quarter of a whole pie). He reported that it was excellent. If you’re on the east shore of Lake Michigan, stop at the Cherry Hut in Beulah. By the way, it’s icon is named Cherry Jerry.

Simon’s pie and cherry-ade. I bet you’re hungry now.

Cherry Jerry:

Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 612,098, an increase of 320 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,215,129, an increase of about 11,200 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on July 30 includes:

1419 – First Defenestration of Prague: A crowd of radical Hussites kill seven members of the Prague city council.

A 1618 woodcut of the defenestration, which none of the seven defenestrated survived:

There were two other defenestrations in Prague, one in 1483 and the other in 1618. The first one killed eight, but all three survived the second, possibly falling 70 feet onto a pile of dung.

1619 – In Jamestown, Virginia, the first Colonial European representative assembly in the Americas, the Virginia General Assembly, convenes for the first time.

1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup.

The score was Uruguay 4, Argentina 2. Here are some poorly filmed highlights:

1932 – Premiere of Walt Disney‘s Flowers and Trees, the first cartoon short to use Technicolor and the first Academy Award winning cartoon short.

Here’s the cartoon, and it’s great!

Before that, the de facto national motto was much better: “E Pluribus Unum” (“from many, one”). During the Cold War, we had to demonstrate to the Godless Communists that we were a country of faith. In 1954 they had already added “One nation under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance (it wasn’t there before), and in 1957 “In God We Trust” was added to paper currency. Every atheist who passes currency is complicit in religion! That’s why, at the annual meeting of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, they raffle off “clean money”: bills printed before 1957. The FFRF also sells stamps that you can imprint on currency: “In Science We Trust” or “In Reason We Trust”. I think it’s legal to stamp your bills this way. What’s below, though, is my own comment:

The Rover is one of many artificial objects left on the Moon, including a Bible. Look at all this junk!

1974 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.

1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.

2003 – In Mexico, the last ‘old style’ Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line.

21,529,464 Beetles had been built since World War II. Here’s the last one being built, painted in unattractive green. There’s a ceremony at the end.

Notables born on this day include:

1857 – Thorstein Veblen, American economist and sociologist (d. 1929)

1863 – Henry Ford, American engineer and businessman, founded the Ford Motor Company (d. 1947)

It’s not well known that Henry Ford was a rabid anti-Semite. Here’s the first issue of a series of Jew-hating article that his newspaper published (yes, he had a newspaper, the Dearborn Independent). If he was after another minority, the name “Ford” for cars would already have been canceled.

1898 – Henry Moore, English sculptor and illustrator (d. 1986)

Here’s Moore’s sculpture “Nuclear Energy“, erected in 1967 just a block from where I’m sitting on the site where the first sustained chain reaction took place at the University of Chicago. It’s supposed to celebrate the benefits and dangers of nuclear energy, but to me it looks like an atomic bomb explosion. It’s weird to see busloads of Japanese tourists dismount in front of the sculpture to have their picture taken in front of it:

1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California

1956 – Anita Hill, American lawyer and academic

1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer

Here’s the scene from “Million Dollar Baby” in which the paralyzed boxer Maggie (Swank) asks her manager Frankie (Clint Eastwood) to help her die. Here he refuses, but eventually gives in.

1977 – Misty May-Treanor, American volleyball player and coach

1981 – Hope Solo, American soccer player

Those who died on July 30 include:

1718 – William Penn, English businessman and philosopher, founded the Province of Pennsylvania (b. 1644)

1996 – Claudette Colbert, French-American actress (b. 1903)

1998 – Buffalo Bob Smith, American television host (b. 1917)

2007 – Michelangelo Antonioni, Italian director and screenwriter (b. 1912)

2007 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1918)

Click on “Watch n YouTube” to see classic Bergman:

