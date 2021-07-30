Some shots from one of my osprey (Pandion haliaetus) photography trips to Mayo’s Bridge in Richmond, Virginia. This is a great spot to photograph ospreys, cormorants and herons, especially during an American shad (Alosa sapidissima) run when the fish migrate from the ocean to freshwater rivers and streams to spawn, running a gauntlet of ospreys, eagles and other predators. Shad that survive the perilous journey then return to the ocean.

I saw this bird hit the water pretty hard. When it came up, it just floated for a while instead of immediately taking off with a fish or circling for another try. I thought maybe that it had been stunned or injured, as it was actually drifting downstream.