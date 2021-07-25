Today’s Sunday, ergo we have a themed bird post from biologist John Avise. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Avian Sexual Dichromatism

Sexual dichromatism is a difference in plumage coloration between males and females, typically due to sexual selection via male-male competition and/or female preferences during mate choice. Many bird species are sexually dichromatic. Ducks (including Jerry’s beloved Mallards) offer great cases-in-point. In most ducks, breeding drakes are brightly colored whereas hens are dull brown and well camouflaged. But many other kinds of birds are sexually dichromatic too. This week’s post highlights several species in the taxonomic order Passeriformes in which males are much brighter than females. I took these pictures near my home in Southern California.

House Finch (Carpodacus mexicanus) male: