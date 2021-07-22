Please send in your wildlife photos!

Today’s photos are of DUCKS, contributed by reader Bob Fritz. His captions and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Some duck photos taken at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve in Southern California. The preserve is a water reclamation center and park that provides camping, fishing, boating, hiking and other activities, including bird watching! This is the only location where I have regularly seen Wood Ducks.

Wood Duck (Aix sponsa) – male with closeup and female with closeup: