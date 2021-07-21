Ducklings climb Everest

Many is the hour I’ve spent at Botany Pond trying, through force of will alone, to get little ducklings to jump up on the bank from the water. This is why I asked for two duck ramps to be constructed. Fortunately, all the little ones make it in this video.

There’s a hiatus in writing as there’s not much to say, and I’m not going to write filler. Stay tuned.

p.s. This duck video is NOT filler!