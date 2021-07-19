Who doesn’t like baby pandas? If you’re one of the panda-haters, go away now! For to end this tedious day we have some lovely video of panda cubs playing in the snow.
Panda cubs in the snow
July 19, 2021 • 1:45 pm
4 thoughts on “Panda cubs in the snow”
I was just watching a Panda thing on National Geo. Pandas in the bamboo forest in China. One part was this mother Panda saying goodbye to her youngster who was leaving to go into the forest. It was a killer show.
Adorable.
It’s all fun & games with panda cubs until one of ’em eats, shoots, and leaves.
Anybody who isn’t charmed by pandas is a monster.