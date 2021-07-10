We hit 73,000

I’m sufficiently vain that I do enjoy it when the number of subscribers to this website goes up—especially when they hit a round number. I don’t get money, but I do get naches. (Yes, I know “round numbers” mean noting.) However, we just reached this mark, and I never thought it would be this high. Thanks to the many readers who stick with the site, and maybe we’ll get to 75,000 before this site sleeps with the fishes.

(Somehow I think someone is going to unsubscribe to ruin this figure!)