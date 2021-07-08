Today’s photos depict spiders, and were taken by regular Tony Eales from Australia. His IDs and captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

First, I’ve mentioned before that my favourite spiders are the ones in the genus Arkys. These spiders are in a small family, Arkyidae, containing only two genera found in Australia, Indonesia, New Guinea and New Caledonia. Some are remarkably colourful, but most are cryptic, often mimicking a small piece of bird droppings.

Recently I found a new species of Arkys for me. I have been searching the literature and I suspect it may be a new species to science as well. This wouldn’t be surprising with such small cryptic spiders.

Here are few views of my find. The “bellows” butt is particularly interesting. I haven’t seen the like on any other spider.