Today sees the welcome return of Stephen Barnard of Idaho, who sends us a potpourri of photos. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

When I drove down my driveway about an hour ago, I spooked a cow moose and twin calves [Alces alces]. They went into the creek where the twins started nursing. Later, they came back in the yard to check out the sprinklers, which were tempting in 92F heat. Crazy.

Moose twins (very frisky):

Barn swallow [Hirundo rustica]:

Western kingbird [Tyrannus verticalis]:

Sunset landscape: