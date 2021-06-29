Are we playing into the hands of the Right by criticizing the excesses of the Left?

I got an email from a reader that intensified some of the worries I have about criticizing the excesses of the Left. As I’ve said repeatedly, I find it boring and unproductive to parrot the opinions of the mainstream media in criticizing the perfidies of the Republican Party, conservatives in general, and Trump. I’ve voted Democratic all my life and consider myself a liberal and on the Left. I voted for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Presidential primary, and for Biden in the final election.
But what comes more naturally to me when I write for this site, and gives me more chance to express my own views, is to criticize the Left for its excesses, which sometimes reach ridiculous heights. Besides giving me a niche I can operate in, I am pretty sure that the excesses of the Left—including the implicit desire of many for open borders (this is disguised), as well as the “language police” craziness, the inspection of everything, including French cuisine, for racism, and the calls to defund or eliminate the police—are turning people towards Trump and the Republicans. And I’m not the first person to suggest that. To many, the failure of the “blue wave” to materialize in last November’s elections was explained by this kind of Left-wing excess.
Lately I’ve been posting a fair bit about transgender rights, always trying to make clear that I’m pretty much in line with what the mainstream Left thinks, but do think there are aspects worth examining of claims like “a transgender woman is identical to a biological women.” Those include sports, rape counseling, etc. (I don’t give a hoot about who uses what bathrooms; we have multi-gender bathrooms in my department and they’re fine.) But any such discussion is often seen as taboo, and asking reasonable questions can brand you as a “transphobe”. The article below, which appeared in Right Wing Watch, warns how the Right is weaponizing the transgender issue against the Left. Click to read:
The article, which is pretty good, notes the rise in anti-transgender legislation throughout the U.S., which has been steep, and analyzes the reasons for it. They’re familiar, of course: the mindset of the Christian Right that fears their daughters will be exposed to male genitals, a suspicion of those who don’t conform to “male” or “female” stereotypes, and a desire to weaponize the pro-transgender position of the Democrats to defeat them. Nearly all this legislation springs from Republicans.
And so I worry—often—whether I’m empowering the Right by criticizing some aspects of the pro-transgender wing of the Left (I’ve dealt mostly with sports). I won’t repeat my views here, but suffice it to say that despite my nearly 100% support of transgender rights, I’ve still been called a transphobe and am regularly lectured on email and in nasty website comments (not posted) about my supposed bigotry. These fears were just activated again by the email from my reader, who included these thoughts (I have permission to quote):
I’ve been a supporter of PFAW [People for the American Way] for decades, but….
Sorry I didn’t get this into the recent discussion. [This refers to discussion of transgender issues.] Troubling to me in multiple ways, mostly because it gives the Right multiple reasons for attacking all progressive positions, including LGBTQ equity in other areas: Guilt by association: If the Right opposes it, it must be good, Renee Richards was outed by Tucker Carlson’s father, therefore bad, it’s equivalent to racist attacks on Black athletes, etc. None of that speaks to the issues at hand and the same ad hominem and guilt-by-association reasoning could be used against other causes PFAW (and Left in general) favors.
As far as I can see, this reader agrees with me, but, unlike me, the reader doesn’t want to speak up or get involved. And that’s fine—I don’t demand that everyone go public with their views. But I do know this: if some of us with strong opinions—or with doubts about some dogmas of the Left—keep silent because we’re afraid of being ridiculed or called a bigot, we’re surely lost. For if the Left has any principle to which I do adhere, it’s that we should have as much freedom of speech as is consistent with the courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment. While Mill may have been wrong in feeling that a clash of diverging opinions will always lead us to the truth, or to a rational decision, keeping our mouths shut when we have an arguable and rational case to make will never advance us a bit. Every bit of social and moral progress we’ve clawed out of humanity over the last two hundred years has been the result of free and open argument.
As for me, I’ll keep saying what I think, and reading counterarguments in the hope that my mind is at least partly open. But I have to say that the pushback is getting stronger, and I worry about altering what I say just so I don’t offend people. I’m not nearly as concerned about playing into the hands of the Right, even if we agree on some issues—but for different reasons.
I’m not even sure why I’m writing this except that the email from the reader above activated these concerns, and made me wonder how many others on the Left keep their mouths shut to avoid offending those who are even more on the Left. And how many Leftists also silence themselves because they see they’re agreeing with the Right on some points, feel bad about that, and worry that speaking up may somehow buttress their political enemies?
Back in the early 1920s, the Bolsheviks looked pretty good to quite a few people. But the authoritarian and antidemocratic tendencies were there from the beginning, as anyone who’d been closely following Lenin’s writings would have realized. Was it a mistake for people who opposed those tendencies to nonetheless keep their mouths shut out of fear of empowering the revanchist Right and playing into the hands of the White military? Look at how that played out. You could ask the same thing about any number of revolutionary movements. The problem is that keeping your mouth shut gives aid and comfort to the worst elements of the movement’s leadership.
Part of the success of the American experiment was the ferocious intellectual combat and pamphleteering amongst the Founders. My guess is that that ideological streetfighting was one of the crucial elements that kept the infant democracy on track, and my instinct is to want to see more, not less, pushback from the democracy-minded Left against the proto-Bolshevism that supposedly progressive social movement always seem to be flirting with.
“Back in the early 1920s, the Bolsheviks looked pretty good to quite a few people.” In fact, the paradox is even more difficult than we often dare think. Russia might very well have turned out better if the Whites had won the civil war (gasp!). In Finland—which, remember, was before 1917 a Grand Duchy of Russia—the Whites did win the Finnish civil war, with German help. “Look at how that played out.” Compare ordinary life in Finland (standard of living, education, health care, we needn’t even include freedom and such things) in 1989 to that in the USSR—or to that in Putin’s Russia today, which descends in direct fashion, as its dictator’s identity makes clear, from the KGB, aka NKVD, aka Lenin’s CHEKA.
JC, that thought has occurred to me as well. Get rid of the Czar to make way for Stalin, the purges and the mass murders of the 30s? Get rid of the Emperor to make way for Mao, the Red Guard and the Cultural Revolution? And it’s even clearer in the case of e.g., Cambodia, I think. This one of the things I find little short of miraculous about the American democratic experiment—it didn’t happen to us. The danger is ever present, but so far—fingers tightly crossed—we’ve avoided going down that path.
It’s a very narrow road between the muderous pathologies of the far right and the authoritarian left, which is why our host should never think twice about putting the foibles of both under the microscope.
Please keep saying what you think, Jerry. I understand your fears, but in the end, sticking to the truth is surely the only way forward.
Not only are you correct, but worse than that is the fact that by curbing free speech and demanding doctrinal loyalty to CRT and social justice, the left is giving the right the opportunity to appear as
champions of free speech. Surely there are leftists who keep silent because they are afraid to be associated with the right if they are found publicly to support some of their policies. My personal choice to criticize the left is based on my belief that the right is hopeless and will never change, but the left professes to be progressive and pro democracy while it simultaneously acts to suppress dissent. The left promotes itself as the defender of all that is good but acts to the contrary. There is a word for this: hypocrisy. In the end they, not the right, appear as the authoritarians. This should disturb liberals and leftists more than it appears to.
I should think we’d be playing into the hands of the Right by NOT checking the excesses on our own side. As James Carville says, wokeness is God’s gift to the Right.
YES, as the one who sent that to PCC, that is what I meant. The problem I see is that the Right has grounds to criticize the Left over such hypocritical excesses, ad hominem attacks, false equivalences, guilt by association, etc. And, it’s likely that many middle-of-the-roaders see more reason in the Right’s position on this particular issue, so it’s important that the reasonable Left speak up, which makes them more likely to see fault in other progressive positions, and right in the Right. Totally agree with Carville.
Which is why the DP chose Uncle Joe and why he beat Voldemort on 3-Nov-2020.
Left wing excesses will always get publicity from the right wing media. Wokeness causes moderates to vote Republicans. (I know this because I am a registered Democrat who voted for a combination of sane Republicans and third party candidates in 2020).
Old fashioned liberals should criticize the woke both because it is the proper liberal response and because reining the woke keeps the Democrats from alienating moderates. Principles and pragmatism line up.
Critics like those our host refers to willfully overlook the damage that woke performance Leftism is already doing to the electoral chances of sensible, incremental reform politics. The general public probably pays little attention to woke posturing in the ivory tower, in elite private schools, or in bird-watching societies. However, when these performances turn up in agencies concerned with civic order, and those in charge of public K-12 education, then large numbers of citizens are likely to notice and to react, with important, presumably unintended consequences.
Particularly worrisome in this regard are these trends: the decriminalization of crime in some west coast cities (see https://unherd.com/2021/06/san-franciscos-progressive-nightmare/?=refinnar ); and the enfeebling of public education by the abolition advanced courses (discussed earlier on this website), the contrivance of woke pseudosubjects like “ethno-mathematics” (as in a proposal before the Seattle schoolboard), and the injection of woke agit-prop as early as elementary grades (see https://noleftturn.us/about-us/ ).
Reaction to these trends is likely to affect the choices of a significant number of voters, not only in local but also in state and national elections. I submit that reactions of this sort are the reason why, although the Republicans lost the presidency in 2020, there was nothing approaching the blue wave that Trump should have provoked, leaving the Democrats with only a thin majority in the House, a draw in the Senate, and majorities in only 37 out of 99 state legislative chambers.
The electoral situation of meliorist, social-democratic reform would be even worse if there were a more-or-less respectable conservative side. Fortunately, for the time being the Republican Party has stupidly aligned itself with a transparent charlatan and his clown-car followers. If that ever changes, and the wokesters continue their performance in areas as sensitive as civic order and public education, then the public’s reaction could sink the political chances of the center-Left for years, or possibly generations.
From that perspective, exposing the inanities of the woke in the hope of diminishing their influence is simply essential hygiene.
Consistency is the best defense, I think. You look at the early ACLU and their defense of everyone from Nazis to Hustler and after they got involved in such a wide range of speech issues everyone got the message that, for them, it really was about free speech and they weren’t just some leftist outfit in sheep’s clothing. (That may have changed…but that’s a discussion for another time.)
‘Course they had to earn that reputation over years, and the trans rights issue is very new, so I wouldn’t expect the nastygrams to taper off tomorrow. However I think being consistent in your message is still probably the best strategic way to show that you’re neither transphobe nor right-wing shill.
There’s IMO a solid left-of-center position where trans rights are supported in pretty much every legal, social, and economic policy where biological sex isn’t critical to the issue…and where we are more cautious when actual bodies and biology are critical. But, that position has to weather the storm from both ends for now. I’d also say that we have to be a bit humble, in that we should admit this moderate left position has no good answers the issue of trans athletes. We have crappy answers that we think are fairer than either the left or right’s crappy answers, but the crappiness of our best attempts at balancing rights should leave us open to new proposals in the future.
Criticizing the left doesn’t play into the hands of the right nearly as much as the obscene extremes being played out on the left does. And the extremes of the left, which include attacking the center and center left, certainly plays into the hands of the right. And keeping quite and not criticizing the left plays into the left’s hands and will only embolden them to go ever more the extreme left. And perhaps what’s more important, one must not concern one’s self with what’s right or left, but what’s right or wrong.
I think a great deal of the problem can sometime be associated with priority and simply where your interest lies. In the end, it is your site and you can cover what you want. Not being from academia or living in the college world my interests are different. Most social issues are not at the front of my priority list but that is to be expected. Political issues of a more general order are more in my interest area and that includes knowing about many of the things being done by the other party (republicans). That may not be your interest, you are more concerned with what the far left of your party are doing. It is different but as stated, your choice. You do not cover much of what the republicans are doing because you have other interests.
Yes, please keep speaking out. Especially so, since I’ve always admired your use of the English language. For instance, I believe that you would never have come up with the asinine “defund the police” motto because words have meanings and using defund when you mean demilitarize, re-train and re-think 911 is sloppy thinking and leads to obvious misunderstanding. Humpty Dumpty said “you don’t know what I mean until I tell you what I mean” (not exact quote), but Alice was having none of it. Just so, it doesn’t matter how many people try to explain what they mean by “defund”, the word is taken to mean exactly what it says.
Meant to add – keep saying what you mean (rinse, repeat) until the message gets through.
This has concerned me quite a lot too and I have talked about this a number of times recently. I do think there’s a real danger that the voices of the liberal centre-left have helped to legitimise the more obvious bigotry on the right. This article about Glenn Greenwald becoming unexpectedly the darling of Fox News articulates my concerns much better than I can: https://www.currentaffairs.org/2021/06/how-to-end-up-serving-the-right
Some years ago I came up with a maxim that has rarely let me down: “If you’re on the same side as the racists on an issue, you’re on the wrong side”. In the culture war we appear to be stuck in at the moment, it’s noticeable how often issues that wouldn’t seem to be about race at all are nevertheless very obviously polarised along racial lines. For example, in the case of Brexit it was definitely the case that, while not all Brexiters were racists, the racists overwhelmingly supported Brexit. The same could be said about the ‘transgender debate’ (although I dislike framing it in those terms): even though on the face of it this doesn’t seem to have anything to do with race, it’s fair to say that strident racists also tend to be stridently homophobic and transphobic too.
Now obviously, that doesn’t mean that simply because racists supported Brexit, that makes it wrong. But I do think that when you find bigots agreeing with you, it’s worth taking a step back and re-evaluating your position.
Intellectuals tend to pride themselves on their brilliant nuanced takes on complex subjects. But sometimes nuance needs to take a back foot and we should set our stall out clearly. I have all kinds of interesting philosophical and ethical questions about what the existence of transgender people implies about the role of gender in modern society. But I’ve decided that for the moment, I need to keep them to myself because the thing that really matters is for me to support trans people, and my nuanced opinion might easily be taken the wrong way. Similarly, of course there are cases when anti-racism campaigners make slightly over-the-top claims. But it’s much more important for me to be firmly on the side against racism than for me to nit-pick about particular examples of cultural appropriation.
Criticize where criticism is due. Whose hands it plays into is supremely irrelevant.
Jerry, thanks for selecting another fun discussion topic. Your email writer seems to be living in an Us and Them world in which uncomfortable truths and nuance must be suppressed lest they be weaponized by the Them team. I don’t live in that world. Too binary for this left handed skeptic. Why pick a team at all? But back to the subject at hand. James Carville was spot on. Wokeness is damaging the Democratic brand as the vast majority of Americans who just want to live a conflict free life are repelled by the intolerant rhetoric and tactics of the social justice elect. And it appears to be giving the Them team a non Trump construct around which to rally and a cudgel with which to beat your team. Your willingness to call out the excesses that concern you are admirable, apparently brave and refreshing. You seem to personify the honest scientist. I like the world you’ve created here. Thank you.
I share your and Andrew Sullivan’s worries about the authoritarian (Marxist utopian) left. I am doing my small part to call it out.
There might also be a case for going beyond the political divisions of Left and Right and asking a larger question: am I being a good skeptic? Think clearly; consider evidence; look at arguments; adjust to criticism; follow the truth where it may go; hold conclusions with only enough conviction to be able to change your mind.
My personal rule is to not care very much whether conservatives hold the same position as I do — usually for different (and often bad) reasons. I’m not going to support astrology because fundamentalists think it Satanic, or look to see what Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks so I can think the opposite. No, we don’t want her type in power. There are other things at stake. We all make compromises for a larger goal, I get that.
But if, in the long run, My Side cannot win if I’m a good skeptic — or if I speak out— then I’m prepared to question whether it was ever My Side in the first place. Damn the torpedoes and let the chips fall where they may.
A quote from a recent article on Unherd (Why is bestiality so disgusting?):
You can argue that this narrowed moral focus is a consequence of the reduction in general religious ‘universal’ morality now that ‘God is Dead’. And perhaps deliberately limiting your moral scope further to certain pre-packaged victim groups (through racism, systemic racism, or gender issues) is an efficient way of reducing the need to exercise complex moral judgement. Wokeism is lazy but deters challenge from ‘less moral’ fellow progressives.
But broadly speaking people with a more traditional emphasis on their morals (non-WEIRD people and non-liberals are more likely to care about other concerns — authority, sanctity and loyalty) are unlikely to care or be motivated by the disgust of people with more progressive morals. So all liberal/further left morals are suspect anyway. You need not worry that challenging the authoritarian left will leave the door open for a right-wing resurgence, they will do it for themselves.
And of course if you are not disgusted by the same things I am then you are not part of my moral tribe 🙂
For me, this issue goes back to my favorite bugbear, looking for simple answers to complex problems.
The right wants to see conformity, and their strategy for getting there is authoritarianism, couched in violence against anyone who gets out of line..
The left wants to see equality of outcomes, and their strategy for getting there is authoritarianism, couched in dishonesty, shaming, and social pressure.
I don’t see anything wrong with striking a balance, and I see balance as being fluid, not set in stone.
As an example, look at the competing needs during the height of the pandemic. For the most part, the left concentrated on containing the virus, at the expense of the economy. The right, as usual, put the economy first, and damn the loss of life, at whatever level it might happen. A big part of the problem is that the right’s solution was not, in fact, going to help the economy if too many people got sick and couldn’t work, and they weaseled their way around that by lying about the severity of the problem and attacking those, like Fauci, who were honest about what was really happening.
A larger and more ongoing issue is that extremes of philosophy almost never produce viable solutions. Again, they are attractive because of their simplicity – no thinking necessary. But they don’t reflect reality very well. Conservatism, by its very nature, is not creative. But clinging to “the way we’ve always done it” doesn’t help when the way you’ve always done it becomes problematic. Conservatism stifles creativity, and in its extreme, is actually terrified of creativity.
On the other hand, liberalism stifles initiative. The idea that people will become energetic and contributing when they are supported is fine up to a point. But, there will always be deadbeats and parasites. They are not most people, but they exist. In any group, there will be those who put in more energy toward the group’s goals, and those who put in less. If the left-wing desire of equality of outcome is the focus, there is no acknowledgement that those who put in more are not getting more reward, nor that they might even deserve more. At some point, those who put in more might ask why they should keep contributing more, if they are forced to compensate for the deadbeats.
I think that in most cases, there’s a sweet spot somewhere in the middle. But even that sweet spot needs to be constantly reevaluated and adjusted according to circumstances and results. Will a major shift toward renewable energy, for example, lead to job loss, or will it lead to more jobs and a cleaner environment? Should the fossil fuel sector have the right to limit the growth of renewables because of their loss of profit? In areas that are economically dependent on extraction, can we find a way to transition that does not do horrible damage? If we attempt that transition, how should we evaluate the results we’re getting?
See how complicated that can get?
But I think we owe it to ourselves and our society to give it a shot, and quit crawling back into our mental laziness.
All of this by way of addressing Jerry’s question: the answer, unfortunately, varies with the circumstances. It is right to question our own philosophical colleagues. It is also right to question our philosophical opponents, even at the same time.
L.
I see no reason to worry about the Right listening to our criticisms of the Left. Instead, we have to fight the ridiculous ideas on the Left. Some of them seem so very fundamental that they threaten the whole liberal enterprise, free speech, meritocracy, their broken approach to anti-racism, police reform. You’re doing important work here.
The trouble with US media is its extreme partisan nature. The model was developed by Fox News, and adapted for the “liberal” side with Trump at the latest. You frequently mention one sympton, namely that “liberal” news often won’t mention woke news stories.
The trouble is: other left-liberals have to deal the most with excessive wokeness, despite the Big Lie that woke people are most concerned with systemic oppression and suchlike. They are not. Their most successful project was the prevention of Bernie Sanders, and their takeover of the affluent, managerial part of the Democrat party. Now they are onto mostly symbolic stuff, renaming words and suchlike. Again, it’s other left-liberals who have to deal with it.
This leads to a problem. If left-liberals want to read critically about wokeness, they have to consult right wing sources, and there they find the constant radicalising and fear mongering. Another alternative would be independent leftist media, Taibbi, Greenwald, a bunch of podcasts or the world socialist web site and the like, but they aren’t as easily found as the right wing mainstream.
Amazingly, the woke have convinced everyone that naming their faction in any way (“woke” or any other name) is exclusively what right wingers do. There is a grain of truth to it — partisan media. They are still not namable, and it’s not designated to discuss or criticise any of their orthodoxy’s tenets. Rather, US left-liberal media (so-called) is eager to deny there is anything going on. Wokeness? Problematic term, only right wingers use. Cancel culture isn’t real etcetera. Or ridiculing the right for not understanding what CRT is, or the latest schtick to deny anyone has anything to do with CRT, because a very narrow technical definition is used, and playing obtuse. Anything is done by US liberal media to evade the issue.
It‘s interesting that you also feel this: but the problem doesn’t go away by ignoring it. People will just read elsewhere, as it continues to concern them. Once they join the right media ecosystem, the Republican lunacy of Qanon, stolen elections, or jewish Death Rays vanish like Xenu or space parasites for Scientolgy newcomers vanishes, and all there is is woke craziness (until someone gets deeper into it). Critisizing wokeness from a left or liberal view is much better.