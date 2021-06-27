Justice as fairness: gender in sports

I’ve stolen a mantra from ethical philosopher John Rawls for my title here. And that’s because this article, by Tanya Aldred, argues that we need to have a hard look at the rules for allowing transgender people in sports, because the present system, allowing transgender women to compete with biological women, seems unfair in several ways. What surprises me is that this piece, which is rational and considers all the counterarguments, appears in the Guardian. Tanya Aldred writes about sports for the Guardian, and you can be sure that she’ll be labeled a transphobe for her views.
As always, I begin with a disclaimer, which is that I think that in almost every way possible, we should respect the desire of transgender men and women to be regarded as members of the sex they feel they belong to. That goes for law, moral treatment, and so on. But I can’t sign on to the mantra “trans women are women” in every way, for you can make rational arguments for exceptions. The big one is sports, but other ones are shelters, rape counseling, sex-segregated prisons, and so on. Aldred apparently agrees, at least about sports.
The issue, of course, is whether transgender women being allowed to compete in both school and Olympic sports is a fair decision. There is a reason why men’s and women’s sports are separated, and that’s because men have a biological advantage in bone density, strength, and muscle mass, and if you let everybody compete all together, the women would win almost nothing. I doubt that most people would consider that fair. I can’t think of a single sport, though maybe there is one, in which people should allow everyone to compete with everyone. Here’s Aldred’s summary of relative performance by biological sex:
By conflating gender and sex, I would argue we fudge the very reason we have sex categories in sport: the male performance advantage. Without a separate category for females, there would be no women in Olympic finals. Even in the 100m, one of the events with the smallest performance gap, approximately 10,000 men worldwide have personal bests faster than the current Olympic female champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.70sec). And it’s not just track and field. While the smallest attainment gap between the sexes comes in running, rowing and swimming events (11-13%), this moves up to 16%-22% in track cycling, and between 29% and 34% when it comes to bowling cricket balls and weightlifting. The difference in punch power between men and women is a whopping 162%. Not, then, to be sniffed at.
I would also consider it unfair for medically untreated transgender women to compete in sports against biological women. (They are in fact allowed to do this in some states, and the American Civil Liberties Union favors that stance.) That is basically taking the position that biological men can compete with biological women, effacing the very reason for separating sports by sex. (There is no issue, of course, with trangender men competing against biological men.)
The hard part is what to do when the transgender women who want to compete in women’s sports have had some medical treatment. The requirement is usually lowering testosterone titer by use of hormones and other treatments. The Olympics, for instance, allows transgender women to compete with biological women if the former have a testosterone titer of 10 nanomoles per liter or less, and have kept that level or below for a year. But there’s no hard evidence to support this category; it’s more or less a guess. And, increasingly, that guess has been shown to be misguided. One reason is that once a biological male hits puberty, the muscle mass and bone density are already set to be higher, on average, than those traits in women. In other words, the advantage of being born a biological male is likely to persist for years, if not forever. (I need hardly mention that these are averages I’m talking about; some treated and untreated transgender women will not outcompete high-performing biological women.) Here’s what Aldred says about newer research:
Increasingly, however, research is showing that these testosterone guidelines do not guarantee the “fair competition” the IOC was hoping for. Ross Tucker, a sports scientist and expert on testosterone advantage in sport, succinctly sums it up: “Lowering of testosterone is almost completely ineffective in taking away the biological differences between males and females.” There is just no proof that reducing testosterone takes away the advantage of muscle mass, strength, lean body mass, muscle size or bone density. Despite this new evidence from Drs Emma Hilton and Tommy Lundberg, the IOC has put off any further decisions making until after Tokyo and left it up to individual sports federations to decide their own transgender policies. Some have been bold, others have written their policies alongside trans lobby groups without consulting women’s organisations or sports scientists. Those questioning the narrative are accused of transphobia – as Martina Navratilova and Nicola Adams have discovered.
I’ve already dealt with one criticism: “Well, some biological women can beat some transgender women.” Here’s another: “Nobody, even within a biological sex, is equal. Some men have natural advantages over others, so why not just throw transgender women into the mix of women’s sports?” Aldred answers that by referring to champion swimmer Michael Phelps:
The most common argument used in favour of inclusion is that sport is all about natural advantage and that being a trans woman is just another factor to add to the list alongside Michael Phelps’s size 14 feet and double-jointed ankles. The problem with this argument is that we don’t compete according to foot-size, but we do protect the integrity of women’s sport because the advantage gained from male puberty is so comprehensive in terms of speed, power, strength and so much else. Phelps’s feet gave him an advantage as a swimmer; male puberty gave him a much bigger advantage across the board. At the Beijing Olympics, he won the 200m freestyle in 1.42.96, breaking the world record. Federica Pellegrini broke the women’s world record at the same distance, finishing in 1.54.82 – a time that wouldn’t have got her into the men’s semi-finals. It wasn’t internalised misogyny slowing her down.
So what do we do with transgender women who want to compete in women’s sports. It seems unfair to ban them from all competition; after all, participating in sports is the dream of many people, and we should try to accommodate them.
Can science solve the problem? Perhaps, but it would take years of research, and much of that research would be unethical, as it would involve testing various transgender women who had been treated differently to see what is required to make the “average” transgender woman perform on par with the “average” biological woman. The sample size to do that would be enormous, and remember that the advantages of biological men vary from sport to sport, so you’d have to do it separately for all sports. All I can say now is that medically untreated transgender women should not be allowed to compete in sports with biological women. World Rugby has dealt with the problem by banning the participation of transgender women in international women’s rugby, on the basis that the transgender women could hurt biological women in this rough contact sport.
Aldred has a solution that I and many others have offered. It’s not perfect, but maybe it’s the best we can do at present. We do need to address the issue now because the number of transgender athletes is increasing, even if now they only form a tiny minority of competitors; and the law and governments are starting to get involved.
Aldred (I’ve put her solution in bold):
The American cyclist Veronica Ivy (previously known as Rachel McKinnon) says hang the heartache, trans women are women and should simply be able to self-identify themselves into the women’s category at every level. This argument has got some traction. In which case, why bother having sex categories for sport at all? Just put everyone in together and watch biological males win the lot. I’d argue the opposite. The science is young. Stop. Breathe. Trans women should be able to live their sporting lives to the fullest so if research can find a way for them to participate in female sports without advantage, brilliant. Until then, remove the idea of gender altogether and revert to sex-based categories – a female category and an open category that can cater for trans men who have taken testosterone, trans women and men.
I doubt that this will happen, but it at least evinces a modicum of fairness and is based on recent research. Feel free to weigh in below.
Equestrian sports are currently one of only two Olympic categories in which men and women compete directly against each other and according to the same rules (sailing is the second sport). Of course these do not depend so much on individual strength but using the horse’s or wind/wave strength. Women have also coxed successfully in rowing matches where men where the rowers (low weight an advantage).
I am not as informed on current sailing as I used to be, but I believe the only mixed sailing event is the Nacra 17. It is mixed in the sense that each team is mandated to have one man and one woman. That boat was designed for mixed sailing. Strength and weight are certainly a factor, as those boats depend hugely on the crew serving as ballast. The boats sail best when heeling is kept to a minimum. When you sail boats like that, you need to be standing out on the windward rail, or the boat will capsize immediately. However, the boat was designed so that the boat would sail well with a lighter person aft, steering and tending the mainsheet. The sheet itself (the rope that controls the mainsail) has more mechanical advantage than it might otherwise, so it requires less strength. The downside of that is the need to take in or let out more line for any given change, so response is not as quick as in might otherwise be.
In the Laser and the 49er class, the women sail a boat with a scaled-down rig. In the smaller 470 class, men and women use the same boat, but compete separately.
I saw the note about Equestrian and sailing being the only mixed sports as well, but it does appear that tennis, table tennis, and badminton also feature mixed doubles events.
I believe the official guidelines are thus:
A trans-woman can compete in the women’s division of Olympic sports if 1) he says he identifies as female and 2) he keeps his testosterone level below 10 nmol/L for a year.
Well one interesting problem with that is many guys naturally have a testosterone level lower than 10 nmol/L.
Everyone seems to agree that fairness to transgender women is important and we would all like to have them participate in some way. It’s especially of interest because they have been discriminated against generally for a long time. Expectations are high. However, it may turn out to be impossible to make such an accommodation. I think we have to be realistic and accept the likelihood of that unfortunate result remembering that there are many other categories of people unable to achieve their goals and desires – such as the handicapped who often have separate games. At some point, we may have to settle for reality over hope.
I’m not sure why Phelps and swimming is so often used as an example. A better analogy is weight categories, which exist in a number of sports. What would happen in boxing and wrestling if there were no weight divisions? Or age categories in many youth sports (why do we need youth sports at all). Special Olympics? The only issue is about which category of male or female divisions trans women fall into. And that is a scientific/medical decision, not a political one, or at least it should be.
Another analogy is that of the ParaOlympics, which has numerous categories based on ability/disability. I’m not sure how others feel but I find the ParaOlympics as exciting as the Olympics. So why can we not just adopt the idea of more categories in sport? I don’t understand it but I have heard/read trans athletes how are absolutely against this idea. For some reason many of them see this as an unacceptable solution but I cannot remember any particular argument against it, only that I found the argument wanting. I’d also add not just the division of youth vs adult sports but adult vs older people, as in the PGA Champions tour. Should we declare that having different competitions for different age groups a form of ageism? Would we want to follow the trans athlete idea and have a 75yr old golfer compete against a 28 yr old and an 11 yr old? Can we not have just a smidge of common sense without being labeled as some form of anti-this or that-ism? Please?
“Please?”- if I was a genie, your wish would be granted…
Following the principle under discussion here (and evidently supported by the ACLU), shouldn’t a
heavyweight boxer be permitted to fight in the featherweight division if he feels in his inward soul, regardless of what the scales report, that he is a featherweight?
I’d prefer to say that we should respect their self-declaration of which gender they belong to, but not accept that with respect to sex.
And what then is the difference between “sex” and “gender?” That’s the problem.
Until recently, the standard definition of “sex” involved the biological pathways of reproduction, and the standard definition of “gender” had to do with cultural assumptions regarding how the sexes differed in thought and behavior. Men were rational leaders; women were emotional subordinates. That was gender. Sexism.
Saying you belonged to the opposite “gender” meant you were declaring yourself to be a “masculine woman” or a “feminine man.” Reinforcing sexism, in other words. The transgender insist, over and over, that they don’t mean that. It’s not stereotypes .
They also insist that, by “gender,” they don’t mean “sex.” It’s gender identity: you identify as a man, or a woman (or neither. ) By “Man” they mean “anyone who identifies as a man’ and by “Woman” they mean “anyone who identifies as a woman” — making sure neither definition includes sex or stereotypes.
I think we should be polite and socially accommodating.
I’d take “gender” as referring to attitudes, behaviours and roles, aka “stereoptypes”. If someone wants to self-ID into such stereotypes then presumably we all accept that as fine? Equally, if anyone doesn’t want to conform to stereotypes then that’s equally fine.
But sex is the more basic and primary attribute, and people cannot self-ID into that.
Which, as you of course realise, is vacuous.
I maybe very conservative here: if a Y-chromosome, no competition in women’s sport. As simple as that.
No need for hormone levels and the like. I’m sorry for those transgender ‘women’ being excluded from women’s sports, but the ‘harm’ done to a tiny minority does not weigh up to the harm done to the great group of female athletes.
Transgender women, you may feel or identify like a woman, but you are not. And you cannot possibly be. Deal with it, accept reality. Nobody is stopping you from competing in the male competition.
First off; My eye-lids won’t bat if my physician or plumber is male -as I am-, or female, straight -as I am – or gay, or trans, or of any spiritual tendency -I don’t have any. This applies to skin hue as well.
But, a disproportionate amount of dust is being raised about a very small part of humanity.
Trans people want to do sports? Let them have their own … er, classification. I just cannot fathom the possibility of a trans woman boxer exchanging punches in the womens’ category
SS. When young, I thought something fishy was going on with the Balac high jumper, or the Press sisters. Every one forgot about them when the IOC initiated gendre verification in the early sixties.
I’m not sure how transwomen can be regarded as members of the sex they feel they belong to “in law” and yet be excluded from women’s sports, shelters, rape-counseling, prisons, showers, changing rooms, restrooms, awards, reserved places on committees, scholarships, and crime statistics. Once they are legally declared “women,” I foresee no good arguments for making any legal distinction in any area at all.
That would include sports.There have already been complaints that it’s *unfair* that transwoman weightlifter Lauren Hubbard is required to lower her natural level of testosterone, since she was born a girl though “assigned male at birth.” The claim then is that some women have bodies indistinguishable from male ones. The other women athletes will have to deal.
Sastra, I normally agree with your take, I see you as a light of reason, but here I do not.
Re-reading, I basically agree. I’m too quick t respond before readomg the argument properly, mea culpa.
Yes, I think we agree.
Slightly (only slightly) off topic: The malachite sunbird (Nectarinia famosa), aka. Jan Groentjie, has a quite remarkable sexual dimorphism, indicating strong female choice, yet they are reputed to be monogamous. How does that work?
I suspect that the statement that Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie made was correct when she said “transwomen are transwomen”. Contrary to the despicable pushback she received, it isn’t transphobic or hateful to draw a distinction between biological women and biological men who sincerely identify as women. In most circumstances, the line doesn’t need to be drawn at all, but there are a few – those our host mentions, say – in which it does.
I can’t be alone in finding it odd that in all other cases, we are repeatedly told that sex/gender (not my blurring) is nonbinary and yet in this case apparently it is. And furthermore, it is biological males, however they identity, who insist that they are the ones who get to decide the rules – and women who disagree are to be ignored or bullied – even their existence denied by nonsensical terminology like “people who menstruate” etc. Patriarchy much?
How many transgender men are competitive in sports with biological men? To a first-order approximation, none, which is why no one worries about it. That illustrates the asymmetry and injustice in the system.