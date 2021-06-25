Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Friday, June 25, 2021: National Strawberry Parfait Day. It’s also Global Beatles Day, celebrating the first satellite broadcast of a Beatles song (“All You Need Is Love”) on this day in 1967, National Food Truck Day, National Catfish Day, Bourdain Day (celebrating the day of Anthony’s birth in 1956; see below about a new documentary), World Vitiligo Day, and Take Your
Dog Cat to Work Day.
Here’s a “thought for the day” that came from the A Word A Day feature, sent in by reader Rick:
Scientists do not join hands every Sunday and sing “Yes gravity is real! I know gravity is real! I will have faith! I believe in my heart that what goes up, up, up must come down, down, down. Amen!” If they did, we would think they were pretty insecure about the concept.
-Dan Barker, former preacher, musician (b. 25 Jun 1949)
News of the Day:
Despite their pledge, the Bidens have still not acquired a First Cat for the White House.
The big news in the U.S., which you’ve surely heard, is that most of a high-rise condominium, consisting of 12 floors comprising about 130 units, unaccountably collapsed in Surfside, Florida, near Miami. One person is known dead, a dozen are hospitalized, but 99 people are missing, most likely buried in the rubble. Rescuers are desperately searching for signs of life. Nobody has any idea why the building collapsed.
Many sources, including the WaPo, report that Florida governor Ron DeSantis (a Republican, of course), has just signed a bill mandating that public universities in his state must undergo a yearly “climate survey” of “viewpoint diversity”. That means that students will be asked their political and ideological views. (They don’t have to answer, but of course that creates a huge bias in the results against students expressing unpopular views.) This comes on top of DeSantis’s successful push on June 10 to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in Florida schools. While I’m not onboard with all aspects of CRT, I don’t favor state prohibition of teaching it. Nor do I favor climate surveys. Why is Florida doing this? The answer, at least to me, seems obvious: punish those schools, perhaps through withholding funds, that aren’t sufficiently “viewpoint diverse.”
More right-wing lunacy. Reader Ken sent this video (and Matthew a shorter version in a tweet) of a commentator on the far-right One America News (OAN) Network calling for th execution of people who opposed Trump’s claims of election fraud!. Matthew notes, “A terrifying vid that will get people killed, I fear.” Ken says, “This is the kind of big-lie nonsense the rightwing is being fed on a regular basis:”
Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. 602,917, an increase of 314 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 3,917,107, an increase of about 8,700 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on June 25 includes:
- 1678 – Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is the first woman awarded a doctorate of philosophy when she graduates from the University of Padua.
The first woman Ph.D:
- 1848 – A photograph of the June Days uprising becomes the first known instance of photojournalism.
And here is that photo of the barricades on the Rue Saint-Maur:
- 1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn and the death of Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer.
- 1906 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania millionaire Harry Thaw shoots and kills prominent architect Stanford White.
- 1910 – Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.
- 1943 – The Holocaust: Jews in the Częstochowa Ghetto in Poland stage an uprising against the Nazis.
- 1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.
Here’s that last strip. Herriman was a great cartoonist, ahead of his time, and both Matthew and I love his work. Offisah Pupp appears to save Krazy, though the last panel is enigmatic:
- 1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank) is published.
A good copy of the first edition will cost you upwards of $3,000:
- 1950 – The Korean War begins with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea.
- 1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.
There are various versions of the flag, with stripes added from time to time. Here’s the original LGBT Pride Flag:
- 1993 – Kim Campbell is sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Canada.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1852 – Antoni Gaudí, Spanish architect, designed the Park Güell (d. 1926)
Here’s Gaudi, with the white beard, showing his masterpiece, the Sagrada Familia (the cathedral where the Spanish cops strip-searched me) to a Church official:
- 1900 – Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, English admiral and politician, 44th Governor-General of India (d. 1979)
- 1903 – George Orwell, British novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 1950)
Here’s Orwell, who died at 46 of tuberculosis. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t admire his writing, even if they disagree with some of his views. What we he say about today’s political climate?
- 1936 – Bert Hölldobler, German biologist and entomologist
- 1945 – Carly Simon, American singer-songwriter
- 1956 – Anthony Bourdain, American chef and author (d. 2018) (see above)
There’s a new two-hour movie about Bourdain (opened June 11) called “Roadrunner”; it gets a 100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. See it! Here’s the trailer:
- 1961 – Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, director, producer and singer
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on June 25 include:
- 1876 – George Armstrong Custer, American general (b. 1839)
- 1906 – Stanford White, American architect, designed the Washington Square Arch (b. 1853)
- 1995 – Warren E. Burger, Fifteenth Chief Justice of the United States (b. 1907)
- 1997 – Jacques Cousteau, French oceanographer and explorer (b. 1910)
- 2009 – Michael Jackson, American singer-songwriter, producer, dancer, and actor (b. 1958)
Here’s a video of Michael Jackson’s best dance moves. Oy, could he dance!
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows that she’s a good atheist cat.
Hili: It’s a good thing that I don’t believe in God.A: Why?Hili: I would have to blaspheme constantly.
Hili: Dobrze, że nie wierzę w Boga.Ja: Dlaczego?Hili: Musiałabym ciągle bluźnić.
From Facebook via Lenora:
From Jesus of the Day. I don’t know where this sign is from, but it’s appropriate for the town of St. Ives in Cornwall, where a seagull stole a Cornish pasty right out of my hand:. But the wonky grammar suggests it’s not from an Anglophone country.
OMG Blog shows some product parodies of varying degrees of humor. Here’s one I like:
A tweet from Ginger K.:
— Cats (@CatsCatsTv) June 20, 2021
Tweets from Matthew. We’ve been following the saga of Wally the Walrus for a while as he makes his way up and down the Atlantic coast of Europe. He’s in Scilly now, and looking pretty good.
🤩INCREDIBLE images of Wally from the Isles of Scilly😄
One of our Seaquesters Rachel Box had the priviledge of watching Wally swim around Porthcressa bay for a couple of hours last week!
👉Please respect his space and make the police aware of any disturbance.
📸: Rachel Box pic.twitter.com/r1dWYtX3M1
— Seaquest Southwest (@CWTSeaquestSW) June 22, 2021
A lovely old cat painting:
'Wild Cat', 1881, Bruno Andreas Liljefors ( Swedish painter 1860-1941) pic.twitter.com/KamPspOpXc
— Professor Amanda Vickery (@Amanda_Vickery) June 24, 2021
A retweet from Matthew. Look at the expression on the face of this hapless Kite!
Birds, so bright and sharp and intelligent and https://t.co/GaZJaTxhPA
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) June 24, 2021
A molting centipede. The orange one is freshly molted; the purple is the exuvia (shed skin):
New clothes
Thereuopoda longicornis pic.twitter.com/gA36DzVpGV
— Nicky Bay (@singaporemacro) June 24, 2021
An old aerial view of Chicago. The station no longer exists, but it’s a cool poster:
This detailed bird’s-eye view map of Chicago shows all elevated railroad lines which ran through the city in 1897. The map also includes an inset of the Rock Island Station.
Check it out: https://t.co/Vy5xM7p8Hv pic.twitter.com/ylR7oglCqH
— LOCMaps (@LOCMaps) June 23, 2021
I’ll let you figure this one out for yourself:
This chair is not in fact broken. Look closely pic.twitter.com/JbybruNZfa
— Emily is extremely online (@EtheHerring) June 23, 2021
This is a cool thread of linguistic variants of the “once upon a time” beginning to stories:
Esperanto (which is constructed, so it barely counts, but it's a cool one): "In a time already long past,
when it was still of use to cast a spell…"
Estonian: "Behind seven lands and seas there lived a…"
Filipino: "At the beginning of time…" or "At the first time…"
— Moon-faced Assassin of Joy (@NomeDaBarbarian) June 23, 2021
There are a lot more, too. Here are two more:
Romanian: "There once was, (as never before)… because if there wasn't, it wouldn't have been to told"
Russian: "(In some kingdom, in some land) There lived, there was…"
Slovak: "Where the water was being strewn and the sand poured…"
— Moon-faced Assassin of Joy (@NomeDaBarbarian) June 23, 2021
A black cat sitting on the chair
Pearson Sharp, the OAN commentator, speaks in a calm and convincing manner. There is no reason to doubt that people who listen to him on OAN are in the right-wing bubble and will believe every word he says. In addition to the fear that his commentary will induce listeners to violence (although he denies such a thing) there is an equal danger that election poll workers may be intimidated. There are news reports that poll workers in some states are resigning their positions out of fear for their physical safety and other forms of intimidation. Pearson has freedom of speech, which may be protected because he didn’t explicitly call for violence by a mob, but apparently he feels the government should execute these “traitors” that stole the election. But, if his listeners interpret his commentary as a call to violence and actually take action, such is the price of free speech.
I think Pearson Sharp’s call to murder is but thinly veiled.
The man is a seditionist himself, perpetuating a lie, for which there is no evidence, and was thrown out in 60 court cases (often by Trump appointed judges), but which is a direct threat to American democracy.
Now I would not call for his execution, but by calling for execution he walks a thin line in the freedom of expression limitations (calls to imminent violence). I’m not sure if seditious propaganda is covered by the First. Is it?
“More right-wing lunacy” – very scary stuff. On a happier note, I see that NRA bigwigs have been pranked by the gun safety organization Change the Ref: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/24/nra-video-david-keene-gun-violence-change-the-ref
A long time ago in a galaxy far away…
Best wishes for a speedy bureaucracy, but…why not just use your passport?
San Francisco, Pier 39, 2019: saw a seagull snatch a sandwich from a 3-year-old girl sitting on her dad’s shoulders. It was a sneak attack: the gull flew in from behind.
Have fun getting the `real-ID’ upgrade. Hope it is fast and easy. I have had the TSA version for 15 years for work, and, the funny thing is, at the airport, they often won’t accept it and want my non-real-ID driver license (the backlog for the read-ID version here was `call us in six months for an appointment’ last year). TSA still has training issues, as you have experienced.
From a couple of days ago: Wally the Walrus takes a nap on Isles of Scilly fishing boat – BBC News: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-devon-57572045
“Musiałabym”–wonderful word! As a student of Latin, ancient Greek, and Sanskrit, I love inflections, and today’s Slavic tongues still got ’em.
Probably worth reading the actual Florida bill.
They should hire FIRE to help them design their survey and analyze the results.
Will they? No.
I happened to discover that George Orwell called the Sagrada Familia “one of the most hideous buildings in the world;” interesting that we has born on the same day as Gaudí https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20141014-gaudi-unfinished-business
Gaudí was a brilliant architect, I always liked his studies for the strongest construction with the least amount of material and the like. The ‘Cripta de la Colonia Güell’for example.
I gather that the ‘Sagrada Familia’ is still not finished, in the tradition of Gothic Cathedrals which could take centuries to complete.
🐾🐾
Good luck with your “Real ID.” I spent months undocumented when my passport had expired and I had no “proof” I was a US citizen. For 50 years I’ve gotten drivers licenses without proof of citizenship!
The outcome, after I went to do the deed after being fully immunized, is the most horrible drivers license picture ever, after complaining that I want non-citizens to get a license to drive, rather than force them underground.
I will have years to be reminded of that ordeal, but at least I’ll always look better in person than on my ID if I’m stopped for a driving infraction.
Enjoyed the different “Once upon a time…”. It’s always interesting to see how other cultures do things.
Paulina gets great photos of Kulka actually looking at the camera. Cats usually act line the camera will steal there souls.
Later in the thread the poster said they had cherry-picked the examples from Wikipedia, which also lists traditional endings, too: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Once_upon_a_time#Other_languages
What would Orwell say?
“I warned ye! I warned ye, but would ye listen? Nooo”
– Tim the Enchanter
And Thaw Hall, @ the University of Pittsburgh and now extensively architecturally agglomerated, was named for Harry’s brother Benjamin.
Liljefors clearly was no Medieval painter. What a marvelous portrait!
A polecat!, When I think of a polecat, I think of another little stinker!
A SA one: https://www.krugerpark.co.za/africa_striped_polecat.html
> the Sagrada Familia (the cathedral where the Spanish cops strip-searched me)
Perhaps they were just upset at you for calling it a “cathedral” instead of a “temple.” ;o) (Needs a bishop to qualify as a “cathedral.”)