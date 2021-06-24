I implore and beseech you to send in your photos of wildlife and related things. For a potpourri tomorrow, I need just ONE OR TWO good photos to complete it. If you have a couple on hand, please send them to me.

Today’s photos come from reader Bob Fritz, whose captions are indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

Elk in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. I think the subspecies is Rocky Mountain elk (Cervus canadensis nelsoni), but the National Park Service website just refers to them as Elk (Cervus canadensis). The elk population during summer in Yellowstone can range from 10,000 to 20,000, and they play a major role in the ecology of the region. People enjoy seeing them; and wolves, bears, and mountain lions enjoy eating them.

Roosevelt elk (Cervus canadensis roosevelti) in the California Redwoods. These are the largest subspecies of elk in North America. We saw a lot of these while driving and had many encounters hiking on trails. They can become aggressive toward humans, so we kept our distance.