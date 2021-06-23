Joni Mitchell’s album “Blue“, released when she was only 27, turned 50 years old yesterday. A bit more on that tomorrow, but let’s listen to one of the many great songs on this album: “A Case of You“. This was recorded live in London in 1983. I regard it as one of the best “rock” albums of all time, and Mitchell as the best solo singer-songwriter of my generation.

The only other musicians playing on the recorded version are James Taylor on guitar and Russ Kunkel on drums, neither of them in this performance.