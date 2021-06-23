“A Case of You”

June 23, 2021 • 2:15 pm

Joni Mitchell’s album “Blue“, released when she was only 27, turned 50 years old yesterday. A bit more on that tomorrow, but let’s listen to one of the many great songs on this album: “A Case of You“. This was recorded live in London in 1983. I regard it as one of the best “rock” albums of all time, and Mitchell as the best solo singer-songwriter of my generation.

The only other musicians playing on the recorded version are James Taylor on guitar and Russ Kunkel on drums, neither of them in this performance.

6 thoughts on ““A Case of You”

  2. Every woman with whom I’ve had a serious romantic relationship going back to college has owned a copy of Blue and considered it one of her favorite albums (as, come to think of it, have most of the ones with whom I’ve had a more casual relationship). All I’ve ever asked is that, just once, they say “You’re a mean old daddy, but I dig you.” 🙂

    I’ve had a copy of Blue since it came out and love it, too.

    1. One of the few hardcopy CDs I have retained. (Everything is converted to MP3s and backed up many times. Used to have something like N=1500 CDs.)

  3. There was a really good rundown on this album in the NYT about a week ago. Includes commentary on each song from several of her contemporaries.

