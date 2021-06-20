This 1994 song by Seal, “Kiss From a Rose” is considered schlocky by many, but I think it’s beautiful—and very complex. I’ll present two versions: one from the studio and the other in concert. After you watch one or both of them, be sure to listen to Rick Beato’s analysis of the song’s structure: “What makes this song great?” (It was Beato’s post on Auto-tuning that led me to this song, as YouTube is wont to do and wants to do.) YouTube’s “suggestions” on the side of the video you’re watching have often involved me wasting hours of time, but also finding some cool stuff.

Enjoy, though this isn’t everyone’s musical cup of tea.