This 1994 song by Seal, “Kiss From a Rose” is considered schlocky by many, but I think it’s beautiful—and very complex. I’ll present two versions: one from the studio and the other in concert. After you watch one or both of them, be sure to listen to Rick Beato’s analysis of the song’s structure: “What makes this song great?” (It was Beato’s post on Auto-tuning that led me to this song, as YouTube is wont to do and wants to do.) YouTube’s “suggestions” on the side of the video you’re watching have often involved me wasting hours of time, but also finding some cool stuff.
Enjoy, though this isn’t everyone’s musical cup of tea.
I’ve been watching Rick Beato for a couple of years. His analysis of popular songs is fascinating. You can hear a song a hundred times without really listening to it. I watched this video this morning and was amazed.
I agree. The musical complexity makes this song unique and brilliant.
In other words, its a Killer tune and you’d be Crazy not to like it.
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
Not my style but I do appreciate the song. Beato does a great job of analyzing just what works in it, as usual. By the way, the version he is analyzing appears to be the studio recording which is a bit different from these two linked in the post: https://youtu.be/3-Yh6rnOchs.