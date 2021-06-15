“Moonstruck”: a contrarian review

I hadn’t realized that you can see some full movies for free on YouTube, though the selection is limited. But there are a few highly rated films among them, one being the 1987 film Moonstruck, starring Olympia Dukakis, Cher, and Nicholas Cage. The first two people won Oscars for their performance as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, and the movie also got the Oscar for Best Screenplay.
Here’s the movie if you want to watch it for free, and it’s legal to do so.
As I said, the movie was highly regarded, though, according to the Rotten Tomatoes summary below (click to read), better regarded by critics than by viewers—though the latter still liked it a lot.
Since I was able to watch this movie for free, and remember liking it when it first came out, I decided to watch it again. But this time I wasn’t so keen on it.
I won’t go into detail with a full review, and the plot is simple. Italian widow Cher is engaged to be married, but falls in love with her fiancée’s wild younger brother (Nicholas Cage), who happens to have both a wooden hand (his brother is said to be responsible for the hand loss in a bakery accident) and a great love of opera. Cher gets smitten by Cage and even by opera, though her traditional family is appalled by her choosing the younger brother over her stolid and boring fiancée. In the end, everything’s hashed out over breakfast, and the fiancée doesn’t want to marry Cher after all because he harbors a superstition that marrying her will kill his ailing mother. Cher and Cage pledge their troths, and everything ends happily.
Why don’t I like the movie so much? Well, the highly touted acting isn’t as good as I remembered it, and the plot is pretty predictable once it gets going. Further, the attraction between Cher and Cage simply isn’t credible to me. They fall into bed immediately, suggesting it’s largely physical chemistry, but it’s clearly more than that. Yet we never understand what’s motivating them to contemplate marriage or what’s driving the relationship beyond sex. Cage seems to be a loose cannon, and Cher plays a woman with a good head on her shoulders. Their conjunction is hard to swallow.
In other words, this is a romantic comedy that I see as fluff. The screenplay is good, the acting credible, but I’m still baffled about why the film got nominated for those Oscars. Were the standards different 35 years ago? I don’t think so, for when I ponder When Harry Met Sally, one of my favorite “rom coms”, it was made only two years later. Yet it seems so much better, as if it were about real people rather than pawns manipulated to fulfill a predestined conclusion.
Well, that’s my say, and I expect many will disagree. Do you remember Moonstruck? If you do, or manage to watch it above, weigh in.
The title, by the way, comes from the superstition that when there’s a big full moon, people start acting crazy. I suppose that’s one explanation for the relationship between Cher and Cage.
29 thoughts on ““Moonstruck”: a contrarian review”
I saw it when it came out, and have seen it several times since, although probably not in more than ten years. I’ve always loved the movie, although I think I love it more for the supporting cast than for Cher and Cage. (He, in particular, seems like he could have been replaced with any number of other actors without loss.) I’ve often thought that the plot is supposed to mirror an opera, but I don’t know enough about opera to be sure. The only complaint I have is that it seems like the bank deposit is going to become a bigger issue; maybe at one point it was going to. As Gerald Mast used to say, you don’t introduce a gun in Act I, if you aren’t going to use it in Act III.
Gerald Mast? The line about the gun is Anton Chekhov’s.
Mast taught film at UC. That’s where I first heard it. Chekhov may have borrowed it….
Movies set in NYC have a particular appeal – almost like tourism or something…
I loved Moonstruck when it came out! But I was a lot younger, loved the idea of being swept off my feet, etc., and I’m not going to ruin the memory by watching it again. Now being 65yo, recently widowed, it won’t be the same . But thanks for the memory!
I’ve never seen it. Is this the movie from which the famous “Snap out of it!” face slap scene arose?
Yes.
Thank you. That reinforces my decision not to watch.
I have watched it at least once. I agree: It’s OK. Not great. Never thought it was.
I can generally give a pass to Nick Cage — very little of his work impresses me. I think my favorite movie starring him was The Weather Man which no one seems to have heard of.
I agree on When Harry Met Sally. Another Rom Com I like is You’ve Got Mail.
I’m not real big on Rom Coms; but I see them because my wife wants to see them. I can usually enjoy them. I don’t like super-hero movies or fantasy movies much either, usually. Or car chase movies, though I like crime thrillers.
My favorite movie with Cher is Mask.
The only Cage performance in a movie that I’ve watched that I thought was more than merely okay was Raising Arizona.
I haven’t watched it in decades so I’ve no idea how well it might have aged with me, but when I originally saw it I thought it was a stand out.
My favorite Cher is the Sonny & Cher show.
I tried to watch Raising Arizona.
It is definitely an odd movie. I found it quite funny, and Cages laconic performance suited the movie perfectly. As if it was written for him.
The Coens have never made a real clunker. The critics (and, judging from the box office receipts, moviegoers) didn’t care much for Ladykillers, but I liked it and think it’s Tom Hanks’s best performance. I’m not that crazy about Hudsucker Proxy or Intolerable Cruelty, but I love almost all their films, starting with their first, Blood Simple. They’ve made more than a handful of truly great movies — Miller’s Crossing, Fargo, No Country for Old Men, and Lebowski among them — and never a really rotten one.
Nick Cage was pretty feakin’ good in Spike Jonze’s Adaptation. Hell, you got two Nick Cages there for the price of one.
Although he’s sure been in his fair share of crap, no doubt about it.
I have not seen Adaptation but it has two actors I really like in it: Chris Cooper and Meryl Streep. I’ve have to give it a try.
I get Spike Jonze and Spike Lee confused for some reason. (I am not a Spike Lee fan. His style doesn’t work well for me. Not sure why.
I liked BlacKkKlansman but didn’t really get the hoopla about it. Though I thought John David Washington was excellent in the lead role.
Have you seen Do The Right Thing? Of the Spike Lee joints I’ve seen I think that one is the best, and a pretty good movie in any context.
Do The Right Thing – also set in NYC
… I bet this is a streaming service category…
I haven’t seen that one, but I’ll put it on my list.
Speaking of Spikes, I reviewed the Wikipedia entry for Raising Arizona before commenting about it and, among other things, found this . . .
I have not seen Moonstruck and doubt that I will watch it. Nicholas Cage seems to be in many, many, movies. I don’t understand why and in general, if he is in a movie, I avoid it.
I’ve never seen Moonstruck, but I have seen Raiders of the Lost Ark. I watched it again at Christmas for the first time in many years. I was shocked at how bad it is.
Indeed, some movies do not age well. (Or we age on a different track from the movie.)
Raiders is pretty clichéd and shlocky. It appealed to my much younger self. I think it appealed because it came before so many super-hero type movies. Before the big special effects, etc.
Watching old movies, I find that movies really have gotten better, for the most part, with some notable (old) exceptions.
Watching, for instance Rocky and some other movies I loved in the 1970s when they came out, my impression is mainly how slow moving they are. We’ve become less patient.
A couple of movies that have aged well (for me) are: Amadeus (still as funny and sad as it ever was) and Polanski’s Tess.
Well, if at one point Raiders was your standard for what is good, it only follows that you would like movies better than that, and, ultimately, it wouldn’t seem good anymore. As the prof says, that’s my theory, which is mine.
I think that is an over the top condemnation – I thought the setting, the period scenery/wardrobe holds up – Denholm Elliot, Rhys-Davies performances have some excellent expressive moments – as a music buff, the Raiders march captures the spirit of the main character precisely, I think… the soundtrack also has great moments… the chase in the desert? No good anymore?
… I’d also point out, as you probably know, Raiders was fashioned from the forgotten old adventure serials…
I’ll take this opportunity to plug the Bradley Cooper / Lady Gaga A Star Is Born from 2018. Just before we saw it (in a very nice theater), we watched the 1954 version (Judy Garland / James Mason) and the 1976 version (Barbra Streisand / Kris Kristofferson).
I very much prefer the 2018 version to either of the earlier ones (I have not seen the 1937 original), though all are good films. Lady Gaga knocks it out of the park. Who knew Bradley Cooper was a good musician?
Hey, boss, they can’t all be The Last Picture Show or Five Easy Pieces or Mr. Malick’s Days of Heaven or what’s that other one you like so much? … you know, the artsy-schmartzy one where the Japanese chick cuts off her boyfriend’s johnson? … Oh, yeah, I remember: In the Realm of the Senses. (I kid! I dig all those same movies, too.)
Moonstruck‘s okay. I’d probably watch it again if I were flipping channels and it came on. But I wouldn’t walk a few blocks to see some special 35th anniversary showing on the big screen.
I always liked this movie but when I watched a little of it a few years ago, I also found it didn’t hold up well. Actually, I find that most movies don’t return the same punch on subsequent viewings. This is especially true of comedies since we’ve heard the jokes already. Horror is even worse in this respect for analogous reasons. Also, many of the best scenes in Moonstruck appear quite often in cultural retrospectives so they lose their surprise.
I’m offended that they used an Armenian-American and a Greek-American to portray characters who were Italian-American. Where’s the outrage?