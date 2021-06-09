Over the years Honey the Duck has eaten sporadically from my hand. Right now she’s especially tame and friendly, and has been eating duck pellets from the outstretched hands of members of Team Duck. Here she is eating from my hand. Video and photo below it by Jean Greenberg:
My girl! Shmuley was there too, but he’s too timorous to approach.
3 thoughts on “Honey the Duck eats from my hand!”
thats a good act of kindness to help the animals. larry use to do that and ray use to do that in the country. there are many people with random acts of kindness helping those that cant help themselves one group being animals that have emotional feelings just like human beings. i orignally made a huge bird house and have to make another one day down the line providing my arms and legs would function normally, had a number of them because their bird nests they were building with garbage plastics they would find on the ground so id make a bird house, if you make a bird house just dont paint it becauser the paint could harm the wild birds.
Yay! How exciting!
You are honored.
My father told me once that my grandfather (my mother’s father) could get wild birds to land on his arm and eat out of his hand. It’s something I’ve never been able to do.
