Someone named Creezy went to all this trouble to shower birds and rodents with nuts and seeds. The problem is that when they’re gone, you have to set the whole damn thing up again!
h/t: Barry
5 thoughts on “Bird- squirrel- and chipmunk-feeding machine”
Ha! Cute, but too much work! We have 8 feeders (four for birds only, four for squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, birds) and then three hummingbird feeders located at different points around the house. Most important – the shared bird bath for all of the cute little critters.
Cool! What’s even cooler is that the video lives on in perpetuity.
Squirrels are smart, they’ll soon learn to order out from Domino’s! (Apologies in advance…)
If you’re into elaborate squirrel feeders, check out these Mark Robey videos:
Backyard Squirrel Maze 1.0- Ninja Warrior Course
https://youtu.be/hFZFjoX2cGg
Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0- The Walnut Heist
https://youtu.be/DTvS9lvRxZ8