It’s Sunday, and that means we have our weekly bird-themed post from John Avise. The theme, as it was last week, is Official State Birds. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
State Birds, Part 2
Here are several more photos of official State Birds (see last Sunday’s post for Part 1 of this series). The states are listed in parentheses.
Black-capped Chickadee, Parus atricapilla (Maine, Massachusetts):
Baltimore Oriole, Icterus galbula (Maryland):
Common Loon, Gavia immer (Minnesota):
Eastern Bluebird, Sialia sialis (Missouri, New York):
Purple Finch, Carpodapus purpureus (New Hampshire):
Greater Roadrunner, Geococcyx californianus (New Mexico):
Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Tyrannus forficatus (Oklahoma):
California Gull, Larus californicus (Utah):
Hermit Thrush, Catharus guttatus (Vermont):
Bananaquit, Coereba flaveola (U.S. Virgin Islands):
Domestic chicken, Gallus gallus (Rhode Island, Delaware):
Lark Bunting (female), Calamospiza melanocorys (Colorado) [The female is pictured here, but the male is more boldly patterned in black and white]:
Excellent photos, John! I’m thoroughly enjoying this series.
Agreed absolutely – many thanks, John!
It took me a long time to know the purple finch is a red bird – I thought they were juvenile cardinals.
I still do not understand “purple”, and always thought they should literally be purple.
This is really great! I have a number of friends who are serious bird “listers”, with all kinds of lists. Birds in their yard, county, state, etc., etc. I wonder, has anybody traveled to all 50 states to add their birds to a list? I would feel dumb about going to Rhode Island and Delaware just to see a chicken! Betting somebody has done it.
That reminds me that a good friend, and fellow bird bander, has a crazy (to me) goal. He wants to play a round of golf in every one of Ohio’s 88 counties. But he discovered that my county, Vinton, doesn’t have a course of any kind. Not surprising, since Vinton County only has one traffic light, and only got a McDonald’s a few years ago, the last Ohio county to achieve that dubious distinction. So, last year, I built a one hole course, a bit over 100 yards, in a small hay field (no fairway). He came down, and shot a 5 – the “green” was pretty rough.
You are a good friend.
With regard to the chicken. Its not any old chicken but a Rhode Island Red.
Beautiful! That Domestic chicken is quite a specimen.