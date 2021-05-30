It’s Sunday, and that means we have our weekly bird-themed post from John Avise. The theme, as it was last week, is Official State Birds. John’s captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

State Birds, Part 2 Here are several more photos of official State Birds (see last Sunday’s post for Part 1 of this series). The states are listed in parentheses. Black-capped Chickadee, Parus atricapilla (Maine, Massachusetts):

Baltimore Oriole, Icterus galbula (Maryland):

Common Loon, Gavia immer (Minnesota):

Eastern Bluebird, Sialia sialis (Missouri, New York):

Purple Finch, Carpodapus purpureus (New Hampshire):

Greater Roadrunner, Geococcyx californianus (New Mexico):

Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Tyrannus forficatus (Oklahoma):

California Gull, Larus californicus (Utah):

Hermit Thrush, Catharus guttatus (Vermont):

Bananaquit, Coereba flaveola (U.S. Virgin Islands):

Domestic chicken, Gallus gallus (Rhode Island, Delaware):

Lark Bunting (female), Calamospiza melanocorys (Colorado) [The female is pictured here, but the male is more boldly patterned in black and white]: