It’s Sunday, and that means our weekly dollop of themed bird pictures from John Avise. His captions and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

State Birds, Part 1

If you live in the United States, do you know your official State Bird? In 1927, some State Legislatures began designating particular avian species as their “State Bird.” Several states ended up choosing the

same species, so there are many fewer than 50 different state species. Also, for a few states I don’t have any photos of the State Bird. What follows is part 1 of my available photos of various State Birds (with the State(s) or territory listed in parentheses).

Northern Mockingbird, Mimus polyglottis (Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas):