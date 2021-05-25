Test for teacher literacy ditched in New York State

Once again a standardized test—this time for certification as a New York State teacher—has been eliminated. The axed test involved mastering reading and writing abilities, and is known as the Academic Literary Skills test, one of four tests previously required to be a ceritified teacher. Now the requirement to pass that test has been ditched.
Officials give several reasons for eliminating the test, but none are really convincing, and I suspect that they’re getting rid of it because it reduces equity in the teaching profession—minority teachers don’t pass the test as often as white ones. If this is the real reason, then we have again encountered the dismantling of the meritocracy to achieve equity (representation of groups in proportions equal to what obtains in the general population). While you may say that this is “lowering standards” for becoming a New York teacher, state officials deny that; and yet the article itself implies that this is a lowering of standards.
Click on the website at ny.chalkbeat.org below to read the article:
First, the opening statement of the article implies that removing the literacy test does represent a lowering of standards (my emphasis):
State officials voted to make it easier to become a New York state teacher on Monday by knocking off one of the state’s main teacher certification requirements.
. . .The literacy test, which became mandatory in 2014, was one of several requirements the state added to overhaul teacher preparation in 2009. Regents hoped that a slate of more rigorous exams would help better prepare teachers for the real-life demands of the job and make for a more qualified teaching force.
In total, teachers have had to clear four certification hurdles, including the literacy exam. The other exams ask teachers to demonstrate their teaching skills, content knowledge, and understanding of students with particular needs.
Now “making it easier” may simply mean that people save time by not taking the test, but further information in the article suggests that’s not what they mean:
Though the intent was to create a more qualified teaching workforce, officials argued Monday the overhaul did not work out as planned — providing an unnecessary roadblock for prospective teachers. The exam faced legal challenges after a low percentage of black and Hispanic students passed the test. Only 38 percent of aspiring black teachers and 46 percent of aspiring Hispanic teachers passed the test between September 2013 and June 2016, compared to 69 percent of their white peers, according to the state education department officials.
Judge Kimba Wood (remember her?) ruled the test legal because it tested job-related skills and thus wasn’t discriminatory, but the state ditched the test anyway. The reasons are suggested by the differential passing rates given above, which would lead to lower proportions of minority teachers, as well as the words “unnecessary roadblock” above, whose meaning isn’t clear:
One gets the impression that this differential passing rate was unanticipated, and thus decisions were made post facto that the test was both “flawed” and “unnecessary”:
“The issue is not that literacy is not important, literacy is everything,” said Regent Kathleen Cashin, who chairs the board’s committee on higher education. “It’s just that if you have a flawed test, does that raise standards or does that lower standards?”
But what evidence is there that the test is “flawed”? If it’s just the differential passing rate, that’s not evidence at all. What could be going on here is that the “flaw” is racism, and that would be based on Ibram Kendi’s assertion (now widely accepted) that if there are inequities in a system (in this case, the test), then there is structural racism in the system (the test). But there isn’t independent evidence for that.
And then there’s a flat dismissal that eliminating the test involves lowering standards:
Chancellor Betty Rosa gave a particularly strong defense of the changes, arguing that some of those who have been critical of this move have “no clue” and that dropping the test does not represent a lowering of standards.
“The theme song … has been ‘Oh you’re lowering the standards,” Rosa said. “No, ladies and gentlemen.”
To me, this doesn’t sound like a “strong defense.”
If they want to eliminate the test because minorities pass it at a disproportionately low rate, thus creating inequities in the teaching corps, then they should admit that. There’s no shame involved in saying that you are getting rid of the test as a form of affirmative action or academic reparations, for one can argue that we need minority teachers as role models. But then you shouldn’t pretend that the test is “flawed” if you don’t have independent evidence for that.
And yes, it does involve lowering standards for admission, as do all affirmative action methods. But remember that “lowering standards” may not be injurious if truly qualified people are being eliminated under the present system (Harvard, after all, would be just as good if they admitted not the top 4.6% of applicants but the next best 5%).
Also, one can argue that relaxing the standards must be balanced against the potential benefit of having teachers that serve not only as role models, but themselves are given a leg up in a profession that historically has discriminated against them. All I would like here is a little honesty on the part of those who ditched the test. But honesty is in short supply in these parlous days.
14 thoughts on “Test for teacher literacy ditched in New York State”
On the topic of Kendi and the thoroughly anti-rational cult of “wokeism”, it has been announced on Penguin’s website that McWhorter’s Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America is to be published on 10/26. One hopes that he will address the “disparity fallacy”, which has been analyzed by T Sowell, Walter Williams, and Coleman Hughes in various trenchant pieces over the past several years, and perhaps what Glenn Loury has called “identity epistemology” as well.
“Chancellor Betty Rosa gave a particularly strong defense of the changes, arguing that some of those who have been critical of this move have “no clue” and that dropping the test does not represent a lowering of standards.” – I agree with our host: that’s not “a particularly strong defense”. It is, perhaps, a passionate (if misguided) one though.
It’s called bullshitting. And Voldemort was expert at it. This Woke-shitting.
Yes, it just sounds like she was hurling weak epithets (and not particularly clever ones), a sort of adult equivalent of “No, it’s not!” as in response to the rejoinder, “Yes it is!” and so on. Or “I’m rubber, you’re glue…” Something along those intellectual lines.
Let’s hope this doesn’t happen with potential lawyers and bar exams, or prospective doctors and the United States Medical Licensing Exam. I’d rather not have a lawyer represent me who couldn’t pass a bar exam, or surgery done by someone who couldn’t pass an exam required to become a doctor…
Sub
“There’s no shame involved in saying that you are getting rid of the test as a form of affirmative action or academic reparations, for one can argue that we need minority teachers as role models.”
I doubt, however, that a semi-literate minority teacher is a good role model.
Rather than remove the test to make qualifying easier for minority teachers, I would have thought ensuring that they can attain that level to be more appropriate. An extra curriculum module could be devised, as optional, to assist those teachers that may struggle to pass the test.
+1
Hmmm…I have a hard time getting exercised about the elimination of a test that they only started giving in 2014. This is not like the SAT where we have decades of correlational data to say why it’s a useful indicator.
I also in principle support the revised solution, i.e. folding literacy into other skills tests. After all, basically any essay-type writing can be used to judge your literacy. If they’re having the teachers create example lesson plans or example student test questions, then just cut off their access to the internet, sit them in front of a keyboard, and use the result to assess literacy as well as lesson planning.
I recommend this article written by Aaron Sibarium, a young very sharp reporter, who writes for the Washington Free Beacon. (When at Yale, he wrote opinion for the Yale Daily News.)
Here is a summary of the article from his twitter feed:
“In New York City, adult activists are siccing students on parents who oppose the NYC Education Department’s woke agenda . If the targeted parents push back, they are accused of attacking kids.”
(By woke agenda, Sibarium means the efforts to get rid of entrance tests-to Stuyvesant and other prestigious NYC public schools, which result in large numbers of mainly poor Asian students accepted, and very few black and hispanic. “Wokness” is an unrelenting assault on competence and achievement.)
https://freebeacon.com/culture/the-child-soldiers-of-the-culture-war/
Let’s see, is reading important for students’ learning?
Yes, it is the foundation for all the rest.
Should teachers be competent at reading and writing?
Well, do you want kids to be competent at reading and writing? How can you teach something you yourself haven’t mastered?
Theater of the absurd.
Oh, and the spike in violent crime in Minneapolis and elsewhere? Abolish the police! (/sarcasm)
What is wrong with writing tests appropriate for the academic background, experience, or country of origin, etc. of each teacher?
A background-scaled test so the numbers come out the same for each background. Wouldn’t that be genuine work to account for differences in training?
Speaking for my brothers and sisters of the myopiax community, let me repeat our demand that the vision test be eliminated from the process of licensing drivers. When those of us who have other ways of seeing are awarded driver’s licenses in exactly the same proportion as individuals with 20:20 vision, then we can regard the driving system as truly reflecting Equity and Inclusion. BTW, I am happy to report that license renewal in my district already seems to follow these principles. The letters on the screen appeared to me to be in the Russian alphabet, and when I identified them as живѣте and иже, the examiner didn’t bat an eye and blithely passed me.