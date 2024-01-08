Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a new week: Monday, January 8, 2024, and National Apricot Day, not one of our best fruits. It’s best consumed as a purée spread thinly between the layers of a Sachertorte, like this (arrow shows the apricot purée:

It’s also Argyle Day (socks), National Clean off Your Desk Day, Bubble Bath Day, National English Toffee Day, War on Poverty Day, and International Typing Day (I’m so glad I took typing instead of shop in junior high).

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 8 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Anthony Blinken has apparently obtained assurances from Turkey that it would play a “positive role in a postwar Gaza.” But what can that be given that right now it’s playing NO role now?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Turkey is committed to playing “a positive, productive” role for postwar Gaza and prepared to use its influence in the region to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from broadening even more. The latest Mideast mission by America’s top diplomat opened with talks in Turkey and Greece before shifting to the region for “not necessarily easy conversations” with allies and partners about what they are willing to do “to build durable peace and security.” Blinken’s fourth visit in three months comes as developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful U.S. push to prevent a regional conflagration since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and as international criticism of Israel’s military operation mounts. Blinken held meetings with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, in Istanbul about what Turkey and others can do to exert influence, particularly on Iran and its proxies, to ease tensions, speed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and begin planning for reconstruction and governance of postwar Gaza. Much of the territory has been reduced to rubble by Israeli bombardments.

Dear Secretary Blinken,

Please do not trust Erdogan. He is a bad man and also a slippery one. He should play no role in Gaza—ever.

Yours sincerely,

Jerry Coyne

Meanwhile, Israel says it’s “wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza”

The Israeli military signaled that it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it has completed dismantling Hamas’ military infrastructure there, as the war against the militant group entered its fourth month Sunday. Israel did not address troop deployments in northern Gaza going forward. Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said late Saturday that forces would focus on the central and southern parts of the territory and strengthen defenses along the Israel-Gaza border fence. The announcement came ahead of a visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who on Sunday was in Qatar, a key mediator. Biden administration officials have urged Israel to wind down its blistering air and ground offensive in Gaza and shift to more targeted attacks against Hamas leaders.

This is a political decision, based on public sentiment, not a military one. And, of course, everyone beefs about targeted attacks on leaders, like the one killed in Beirut. There’s no satisfying some people: some miscreants even want a permanent ceasefire, which means that Israel loses and withdraws, severely weakened, and Hamas continues to hold sway in Gaza.

*The NYT reports that American unions, long a bastian of pro-Israel and pro-Jewish sentiment, are losing that in favor of pro-Palestinian sentiments.

For decades, the most prominent American unions were largely supportive of Israel. Today, though, amid a resurgence of the American labor movement, some activists are urging their unions to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and succeeding — a change that reflects a broader generational shift. But many unions are divided over what stance to take or whether to take any stance at all. Some American labor leaders have remained supportive of Israel’s war against Hamas, and moved swiftly to condemn Hamas’s attacks on Oct. 7. They are dismayed by the views of a younger generation of organizers who in some cases oppose Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. “There has been a shift in society, and that’s reflected in the labor movement as it is every place else,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Jewish Labor Committee and head of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. . . . After Israel’s founding in 1948, American unions started investing in the country’s bond program, using money from strike and pension funds. Some also donated money to build stadiums and children’s homes in Israel. By 1994, $1 billion had been invested in those bonds by around 1,700 American trade unions, according to archival research from Jeff Schuhrke, a labor historian at Empire State University. “In many ways, you can argue that U.S. unions helped construct the state of Israel,” Mr. Schuhrke said. Since the Israel-Gaza war broke out, debates over the fighting have exposed deeper rifts over how unions should represent their diverse membership, and how to balance political advocacy with professional ramifications. The Writers Guild faced an outpouring of frustration from more than 300 members when the union didn’t immediately condemn Hamas’s attacks on Oct. 7. Starbucks and its union, Starbucks Workers United, are suing each other over the union’s use of company imagery in a pro-Palestinian social media post. Chris Smalls, head of the Amazon Labor Union, drew backlash for a pro-Palestinian post that included the phrase “from the river to the sea,” — a decades-old Palestinian nationalist slogan that many see as a call for Israel’s annihilation — echoing an outcry The New Yorker’s union faced in 2021 when it posted the phrase on social media.

So it goes. Among the young, it’s cool to hate Israel. But after the historical affinity between blacks and Jews has been sundered, now the historical affinity between unions and Jews is dissolving. This has nothing to do with the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu.

*You’ve probably heard that a Boeing 737 Max, a plane that’s had its share of problems, is now subject to more scrutiny after a part of the fuselage including an emergency exist door blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight.

A harrowing flight over the weekend is again forcing Boeing to confront concerns over its planes, particularly the 737 Max, already one of the most scrutinized jets in history. No one was seriously injured in the episode on an Alaska Airlines flight Friday night in which a portion of a 737 Max 9 fuselage blew out in midair, exposing passengers to howling wind. The plane landed safely, but the event, on a flight from Portland, Ore., to Ontario, Calif., has spooked travelers and prompted immediate safety inspections on similar planes. Federal authorities focused attention on a mid-cabin door plug, which is used to fill the space where an emergency exit would be placed if the plane were configured with more seats. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday that it had ordered the inspection of 171 Max 9 planes operated by U.S. airlines or in U.S. territory, causing hundreds of flight cancellations over the weekend. It said the inspections should take four to eight hours per plane to complete, though at least one airline said it was still waiting for more detail on what those inspections should entail. “We agree with and fully support the F.A.A.’s decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane,” Jessica Kowal, a Boeing spokeswoman, said Saturday.

Another version of this plane was involved in two crashed in the last five years, killing many people. It’s amazing nobody was hurt this time, I still remember Aloha Airlines flight 243, which experienced greater fuselage damage in 1988, and a flight attendant was sucked out of the plane to her death.

The Alaska Airlines pilot, a woman, kept her cool and landed the plane safely. (One reason they used to prevent women from being plane captains was because they were “too emotional”!) Here’s a picture of the damage while the plane keeps flying.

Alaska Airlines flight #AS1282, a Boeing 737 MAX 9, experienced a rapid decompression after the loss of a large panel that included an emergency exit door on the left side of the plane.

The flight made a safe return to Portland (PDX).pic.twitter.com/KH4gs0X4o6 — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) January 6, 2024

*This is somewhat distressing: the U.S. Secretary of Defense was hospitalized for a whole week and didn’t tell anyone, including the President. This really won’t do, because, especially now, we need some person to assume his duties in a time of international crisis.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday night accepted blame for keeping his hospitalization secret for days, saying he realizes there are concerns over his doing so and takes “full responsibility” for failing to disclose the matter. Austin, 70, conceded in a statement that he “could have done a better job of ensuring the public was appropriately informed” he has been receiving treatment for what remains an unspecified medical matter, and committed to “doing better.” The secretary was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday for an elective procedure, developed undisclosed medical complications and remained hospitalized on Saturday. “I want to thank the amazing doctors and nursing staff at Walter Reed for the exceptional care they have delivered to me and for the personal warmth they have shown my family,” Austin said, adding that he is “very glad to be on the mend and look forward to returning to the Pentagon soon.” The secrecy surrounding Austin’s hospitalization, disclosed by the Pentagon after 5 p.m. on Friday, has raised questions about how effectively the Defense Department would have handled an emergency over the last week, as the United States balances wars in Ukraine and Gaza that have prompted instability in several parts of the world. As defense secretary, Austin is second only to President Biden in the chain of command responsible for making the military’s decisions. That role can be reassigned to another official, but the Pentagon has been ambiguous about what happened in this case, saying only that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks “was prepared to act for and exercise the powers” of the defense secretary, if required.

The NBC Evening News also reported on Saturday that Lloyd had been in intensive care, which is a pretty dire situation. He needs to up his game, and at least let somebody know to fill in for him in such situations. What procedure he underwent has not been disclosed. And Austin is still hospitalized.

*The WSJ has an op-ed by Lawrence Krauss on a subject in which I’m quite interested: the ideological invasion of science. The piece is called “Alan Sokal’s joke is on us as postmodernism comes to science.” Most of you must remember Sokal’s hoax. I had the first letter in the NYT applauding Sokal’s gambit. Lawrence gives some examples of how Sokal’s postmodern incohrence has become reality:

Mr. Sokal’s paper was a hoax, designed to demonstrate that postmodernism was nonsense. But today postmodern cultural theory is being infused into the very institutions one might expect to be scientific gatekeepers. Hard-science journals publish the same sort of bunk with no hint of irony: • In November 2022 the Journal of Chemical Education published “A Special Topics Class in Chemistry on Feminism and Science as a Tool to Disrupt the Dysconscious Racism in STEM.” From the abstract: “This article presents an argument on the importance of teaching science with a feminist framework and defines it by acknowledging that all knowledge is historically situated and is influenced by social power and politics.” The course promises “to explore the development and interrelationship between quantum mechanics, Marxist materialism, Afro-futurism/pessimism, and postcolonial nationalism. To problematize time as a linear social construct, the Copenhagen interpretation of the collapse of wave-particle duality was utilized.” • In March 2022 Physical Review Physics Education Research published “Observing whiteness in introductory physics: A case study.” From the abstract: “Within whiteness, the organization of social life is in terms of a center and margins that are based on dominance, control, and a transcendent figure that is consistently and structurally ascribed value over and above other figures.” The paper criticizes “the use of whiteboards as a primary pedagogical tool” on the grounds that they “play a role in reconstituting whiteness as social organization. . . . They collaborate with white organizational culture, where ideas and experiences gain value (become more central) when written down.” • A January 2023 paper presented at the Joint Mathematics Meeting, the world’s biggest gathering of mathematicians, was titled “Undergraduate Mathematics Education as a White, Cisheteropatriarchal Space and Opportunities for Structural Disruption to Advance Queer of Color Justice.” Undergraduates are being exposed to this stuff as well. Rice University offers a course called “Afrochemistry: The Study of Black-Life Matter,” in which “students will apply chemical tools and analysis to understand Black life in the U.S. and students will implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry.” The course catalog notes that “no prior knowledge of chemistry or African American studies is required for engagement in this course.”

And of course no discussion of this nonsense would be complete without a mention of Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and her infamous paper with its infamous sentence (I’ve put it in bold) quoted below (see here for my pieces on Dr. Prescod-Weinstein and her fulminating wokeness):

In 2020, Signs Journal of Women in Culture and Society published an article by physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein titled “Making Black Women Scientists under White Empiricism: The Racialization of Epistemology in Physics.” Ms. Prescod-Weinstein wrote: “Black women must, according to Einstein’s principle of covariance, have an equal claim to objectivity regardless of their simultaneously experiencing intersecting axes of oppression.” This sentence, which dramatically misrepresents Einstein’s theory of general relativity, wouldn’t have been out of place in Mr. Sokal’s 1996 spoof. Had an article like this appeared in 1996, it would have been dismissed outside the postmodernist fringe. But last year Mr. Sokal himself, noting that the article was No. 56 in the Altmetric ranking of most-discussed scholarly articles for 2020, felt the need to write a 20-page single-spaced rebuttal. The joke turns out to be on all of us—and it isn’t funny.

Have a look at Sokal’s deconstruction (or rather “demolition”) of Prescod-Weinstein’s piece, and pay special attention to footnote #2.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has deep questions:

Hili: Do flies have a spiritual life? A: Ask a fly psychologist.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy muchy mają życie duchowe? Ja: Zapytaj psychologa much. My friend Rosemary put a question about Hili to Chat-GPT, and look what it produced. It is amazing! Click to enlarge.

*******************

From Rick: an Off the Mark cartoon by Mark Parisi. That’s just what I would do!

From Divy:

. . . and from Anne:

From Masih, the woman who was flogged (74 lashes) for not wearing a hijab didn’t wear one during the flogging, and even sang a revolutionary song while getting the whip. Boy, do I admire these women of Iran; they are FIERCE! If only they could bring down the regime!

Today the authorities in Iran announced today flogging this brave woman is according to the laws.

This tragic story should be the headline of those media that care about women, freedom, humanity and dignity. In 21st-century this brave Iranian woman Roya Heshmati was flogged by… pic.twitter.com/k1TiEHUsPk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 7, 2024

From Jez, who says, “I always wonder how these things get filmed – are people filming their pets 24/7?!” Poor kitty!

Wait for it 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/0OwWch92CZ — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) November 25, 2023

For once I am in complete agreement with Philip Ball, Nature editor and writer. To me, The Dead, the final story in “Dubliners”, is the finest thing ever written in English. Astronomer Carolyn Porco is intrigued, read it, but seems to doubt the quality of the story (all below)

Phil .. that's quite a recommendation. I've never read it. I will now. — Carolyn Porco (@carolynporco) January 6, 2024

I read it tonight. I sent you an email. Frankly, I don't understand your evaluation and I've asked you to explain. — Carolyn Porco (@carolynporco) January 7, 2024

From Malcolm: A cat who seems to like the snow!

reminder to scoop up your cat and yeet them pic.twitter.com/Jro2mIumQN — Cozy (@cosyposter) December 13, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a mother and four children gassed upon arrival.

8 January 1932 | A Norwegian Jewish boy, Leopold Moses Borøchstein, was born in Kristiansund. He arrived at #Auschwitz in a transport together with his mother Masha and four siblings on 3 March 1943. They were all murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/TvDQYQ9mCF — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 8, 2024

Three tweets from Dr. Cobb today! This rat-shaped pothold appears to be a rat or rat carcass that was squashed into the road when it was being flattened by a steamroller. It’s in Chicago!

Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole pic.twitter.com/g4P44nvJ1f — Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 6, 2024

Matthew says, “This happened to my cat Harry in the 1970s.” Poor kitty!

0 Survival Skills pic.twitter.com/wd42TJ7tGu — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) January 6, 2024

Here’s a gadwall. Like mallards, they are dabbling ducks. A photo of one is below.