It’s a dismal gray day in Chicago; last night we had the first snowfall that actually stuck. The snow continues with a few barely discernible flakes. It’s a day of the doldrums. As I walked home this afternoon,, I passed this tree, or rather the remains of a tree that’s crossed the Rainbow Bridge. It’s an ex-tree, singing with the Choir Invisible.

It was planted in honor of a beloved teacher at the U of C’s Laboratory School, in hope that a small sapling would become a mighty tree that would evoke her memory for decades.

Didn’t happen. The tree died young and all that remains just a bunch of upright sticks. Such is our fate: whatever “immortality” we hope to gain, through books, children, accomplishments—all of this will vanish. Even our immortal genes, carried in our descendants, will be washed out in the tide of interbreeding and genetic drift. “Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!”

Carpe diem.