It’s a dismal gray day in Chicago; last night we had the first snowfall that actually stuck. The snow continues with a few barely discernible flakes. It’s a day of the doldrums. As I walked home this afternoon,, I passed this tree, or rather the remains of a tree that’s crossed the Rainbow Bridge. It’s an ex-tree, singing with the Choir Invisible.
It was planted in honor of a beloved teacher at the U of C’s Laboratory School, in hope that a small sapling would become a mighty tree that would evoke her memory for decades.
Didn’t happen. The tree died young and all that remains just a bunch of upright sticks. Such is our fate: whatever “immortality” we hope to gain, through books, children, accomplishments—all of this will vanish. Even our immortal genes, carried in our descendants, will be washed out in the tide of interbreeding and genetic drift. “Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!”
Carpe diem.
27 thoughts on “My fate”
This is all true, but you have created a wonderful written record on WEIT, which will influence people in and out of science long after you are gone. Can you please make arrangements for your friends who help you out with WEIT to continue this website when you are gone? I know this is morbid and premature, but Ceiling Cat, it is better to take care of these things ahead of time.
Rage rage against the dying of the light.
And good compost or starter fertilizer / root starter inoculum can help.
(I got a fig to grow outdoors for a few years that way.)
Life endures in our children, in our works, and in those who remember us. Plant another tree in her memory.
A short, but excellent post. Dante would approve.
“O May I join the choir invisible
Of those immortal dead who live again..”
Nothing lives forever, but perhaps, in some strange way, words do.
Here is Mary Oliver:
Wild Geese
=======
You do not have to be good.
You do not have to walk on your knees
for a hundred miles through the desert repenting.
You only have to let the soft animal of your body
love what it loves.
Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.
Meanwhile the world goes on.
Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain
are moving across the landscapes,
over the prairies and the deep trees,
the mountains and the rivers.
Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,
are heading home again.
Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,
the world offers itself to your imagination,
calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting –
over and over announcing your place
in the family of things.
+1
Rosemary,
This is my favorite poem!
Especially the beginning lines:
“You do not have to be good.
You do not have to walk on your knees
for a hundred miles through the desert repenting.
You only have to let the soft animal of your body
love what it loves”
But really all of it.
Roz,
I hope you are well amidst the chaos as Harvard.
Yes, Mary Oliver’s words run through my heart.
Mary Oliver was so good. Thank you for sharing this.
Welcome KenS.
I can relate. It’s a cold and gray day here in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. I am weeks away from my 70th birthday. I am finally over a health issue that had me feeling sometimes incapacitated often over the course of 4 years. Age and knowledge of the tenuous nature of strength and vitality have me contemplating my mortality.
So in a little while I’m going to get some exercise and revel in my ability to still sweat and exert myself physically (even if not to the extent that I could in my youth).
Then I am going to avail myself of the two bottles of excellent beer (Samichlaus Classic) that await in my fridge. I will give myself over to the pleasure of that indulgence.
For me, life is best when invigorating stress is followed by allowing for contentment at having engaged in the struggle of being alive.
Enjoy the moments of both. They’re all we have, and that’s enough for me.
We are stardust, and some time in the future we will again be stardust, from which new stars will be born. We are each a unique and momentary arrangement of that dust that has somehow become self aware for a brief flash of time. Enjoy your flash.
That sentiment is perfectly expressed in Aaron Freeman’s ‘Eulogy from a Physicist’.
https://creatingceremony.com/blog/loss/eulogy-from-a-physicist-aaron-freeman/
I don’t intend to have a funeral, but if I did I’d want that to be read.
We are stardust
We are golden
And we’ve got to get ourselves
Back to the garden
——————————-
Woodstock, Joni Mitchell.
Aw c’mon. You know what you know because of your predecessors’ books and accomplishments, and your ideas will flow into the future. Maybe not attributable to Jerry Coyne, but part of the fabric nonetheless. A bit like the tree rot feeding the fungi and the soil. My father’s favorite aphorism: “Life is a coral reef. We each leave behind the best, strongest deposit so the reef can grow. But what’s important is the reef.”
Yet Ozymandius is still remembered over 3000 years later. Many of his ‘works’ are still with us.
His “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone” still “Stand in the desert” even though it’s just his feet, rather than whole legs, and the Ramesseum is no longer in a huge desert. I have photos somewhere.
Ironically, Shelley’s ode to his haughtiness is one of the many reasons we remember him.
Have hope. Books will last as long as humanity, in some form or another. Plant another tree. A hardier one. Like Ramses II.
“Do it anyway.”
Our impermanence doesn’t lessen our impact on the ones with whom we travel through life, nor theirs on us. Mary Oliver got it right, “love what it loves”. That’s enough.
Vanity, vanity.
Remember Richard Dawkins’ lines from ‘Unweaving the Rainbow’:
“We are going to die, and that makes us the lucky ones. Most people are never going to die because they are never going to be born. The potential people who could have been here in my place but who will in fact never see the light of day outnumber the sand grains of Arabia. Certainly those unborn ghosts include greater poets than Keats, scientists greater than Newton. We know this because the set of possible people allowed by our DNA so massively exceeds the set of actual people. In the teeth of these stupefying odds it is you and I, in our ordinariness, that are here.We privileged few, who won the lottery of birth against all odds, how dare we whine at our inevitable return to that prior state from which the vast majority have never stirred?”
Chin up!
Powerful stuff.
I accept that for myself but feel badly when I see a dedication like that, which came to nothing even in the short term. There’s the Lab school right across the street now and nobody there ever cared enough to even replant the tree when the initial sapling didn’t take.
Love can take the edge off ….
This woman urges her lover to shun the angels and Eternity ……
Sonnet 22
When our two souls stand up erect and strong,
Face to face, silent, drawing nigh and nigher,
Until the lengthening wings break into fire
At either curvèd point,—what bitter wrong
Can the earth do to us, that we should not long
Be here contented? Think. In mounting higher,
The angels would press on us and aspire
To drop some golden orb of perfect song
Into our deep, dear silence. Let us stay
Rather on earth, Belovèd,—where the unfit
Contrarious moods of men recoil away
And isolate pure spirits, and permit
A place to stand and love in for a day,
With darkness and the death-hour rounding it.
~ Elizabeth Barrett 1845, an actual love poem written during her courtship with Robert Browning.
Now THATs an atheist love song!
I live in the area and you described the day with perfection. I will not try to cheer you up. These feelings are as valid as good humor and can lead to insights and a depth of feeling that enhances life. This is not a state of mind to linger in, but visiting occasionally seems like one aspect of wisdom and an examined life.
Beautiful and sad! That’s why I cannot truly love astronomy. I hate the thought that with time, the Earth will be destroyed, the Sun will burst into a red giant and then shrink into a dwarf and then be extinguished, and our entire Universe will die. About the latter, I comfort myself that scientists may be wrong.
Contact Joey Santone of Crime Pays But Botany Doesn’t on YouTube. He is one enthusiastic mf. And he likes using the f-word in his enthusiasm. He has been after people to tear up their lawns and ornamentals and plant species native to Chicago, which he is also. And maybe that’s what you can do is plant something native in honor of your friend. I think Joey would give you a hand. Also his videos are great and inspirational just like WEIT.
Your title My fate reminded me of a poem called My shoe that always makes me smile.
Since I hurt my pendulum
My life is all erratic.
My parrot, who was cordial,
Is now transmitting static.
The carpet died, a palm collapsed,
The cat keeps doing poo.
The only thing that keeps me sane
Is talking to my shoe.
Prof JC get away from that cold Chicago weather and pop down and see us in New Zealand.
Magnificent Summer’s day here.