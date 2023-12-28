Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, December 28, 2023, only 3 days until Coynezaa, and National Boxed Chocolates Day. Once again I recommend See’s chocolates.

Da Nooz:

*Obituaries first: Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers comedy act and t.v. show, has died at 86.

Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86. The National Comedy Center, on behalf of his family, said in a statement Wednesday that Smothers died Tuesday at home in Santa Rosa, California, following a cancer battle. “Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” his brother and the duo’s other half, Dick Smothers, said in the statement. “Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.” When “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” debuted on CBS in the fall of 1967 it was an immediate hit, to the surprise of many who had assumed the network’s expectations were so low it positioned their show opposite the top-rated “Bonanza.” But the Smothers Brothers would prove a turning point in television history, with its sharp eye for pop culture trends and young rock stars such as the Who and Buffalo Springfield, and its daring sketches — ridiculing the Establishment, railing against the Vietnam War and portraying members of the era’s hippie counterculture as gentle, fun-loving spirits — found an immediate audience with young baby boomers. The show reached No. 16 in the ratings in its first season.

Here are the brothers 13 years later on Letterman, singing a song and then discussing how and why they were canceled:

The show was canceled in 1970 on a ruse; CBS just couldn’t take the content.

*Unlike Colorado, Michigan (or its Supreme Court) has allowed Trump on the Republican primary ballot. Or, rather, they allowed a lower court ruling to this effect to stand,

Former president Donald Trump’s name is set to appear on Michigan’s primary ballot after the state Supreme Court declined Wednesday to hear a challenge to his candidacy. The decision not to hear the case comes a week after the Colorado Supreme Court determined that Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and is barred from running under the Constitution. Trump plans to appeal that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which could determine for all states whether Trump can run again. Keeping up with politics is easy with The 5-Minute Fix Newsletter, in your inbox weekdays. The Michigan decision provides Trump with a new victory as he tries to get himself restored to the ballot in Colorado and avoid getting knocked off the ballot in other states. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution bars from office those who engaged in insurrection after swearing an oath to uphold the nation’s founding document. The amendment was adopted three years after the end of the Civil War and the section on insurrectionists was meant to keep former Confederates out of office. Trump’s opponents have argued that the provision prevents him from running because of his actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s victory. They have filed lawsuits around the country to try to keep Trump off the ballot. The high court in Colorado went in a different direction, finding in a 4-3 ruling last week that Trump engaged in insurrection and is ineligible to appear on the ballot in that state. It temporarily suspended its ruling to give Trump time to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court. If Trump appeals — as he has said he will — the Colorado Supreme Court will keep its stay in place. Michigan’s primary is Feb. 27, and Colorado’s is March 5.

They better get this thing settled, pronto! Wouldn’t it be lovely if he couldn’t run in several states. But he’ll be able to run in all states or none, depending on what the Supreme Court does.

*A New York Times “news analysis” questions whether Israel can really get rid of Hamas. I’ve wondered, too, but I’m coming down on the “yes” side. After all, Hamas leaders, comfortably ensconced in Qatar, are planning about who will govern Gaza after Hamas loses the military battle.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has repeatedly emphasized that objective even while facing mounting international pressure to scale back military operations. The Biden administration has dispatched senior envoys to Israel to push for a new phase of the war focused on more targeted operations rather than sweeping destruction. And critics both within Israel and outside have questioned whether resolving to destroy such a deeply entrenched organization was ever realistic. One former Israeli national security adviser called the plan “vague.” “I think that we have reached a moment when the Israeli authorities will have to define more clearly what their final objective is,” President Emmanuel Macron of France said this month. “The total destruction of Hamas? Does anybody think that’s possible? If it’s that, the war will last 10 years.” Since it first emerged in 1987, Hamas has survived repeated attempts to eliminate its leadership. The organization’s very structure was designed to absorb such contingencies, according to political and military specialists. In addition, Israel’s devastating tactics in the Gaza war threaten to radicalize a broader segment of the population, inspiring new recruits.

Well, if Hamas surrenders, and isn’t part of Gaza’s new government, then that question is answered. Yes, the Israelis are a bit reticent to disclose what they mean by “ending Hamas,” but they are not required to tell us now, for there’s a lot of them left.

I sent the article to Malgorzata, who gave this response; I post it with her permission:

If the whole world didn’t support Hamas and helped it survive (a huge part of “humanitarian help”, including fuel, goes to Hamas), the task for Israel would be much easier. As it is, it’s difficult but it’s lasted only just under three months. It took 5 years to defeat the Nazis. It took much longer than 3 months to fight ISIS and Al-Qaeda. And nobody (except Iran and Pakistan) helped these two organizations. A whole coalition of countries fought against Nazis, ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Israel is fighting alone. The author of this article is too impatient or he wants Israel to stop fighting and save Hamas. Of course Israel can eradicate Hamas. Israel needs weapons and time and less “help to the civilian Palestinians” from the West. In fact, the huge amount of humanitarian aid—especially fuel—is prolonging the war because it mostly help Hamas to survive.

*The NYT (which really does want Israel to lose, I think), tells us that any kind of truce, much less a cease-fire, is a long way off. I’ve put one bit in bold.

As casualties rise in the war between Israel and Hamas and global pressure to de-escalate the violence grows, international mediators are floating proposals for a new cease-fire. But both sides, at least in public, have staked out seemingly intractable conditions, leading diplomats to say they believe a deal for a durable truce remains far off. In late November, a weeklong cease-fire saw Hamas release more than 100 hostages abducted during their Oct. 7 attack on Israel. In turn, Israel freed roughly 240 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, and allowed more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Mediators in Qatar hoped the pause would lay the basis for an end to the fighting. But the truce expired, and Israeli forces have deepened the war, which military officials say could last “many more months” as they press their objective of dismantling Hamas. As the fighting drags on, fears have grown that the conflict could spread, with Israel trading cross-border attacks with the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Yemen-based Houthi militants launching strikes against Red Sea shipping, while U.S. forces bombard what they describe as Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria. With more than 20,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Israel’s military campaign began, according to Gazan health officials, mediators between the two sides continue to seek a way to stem the violence. A drumbeat of announcements of Israeli soldiers killed in the fighting — the military announced three more on Wednesday, bringing the total since Oct. 7 to 498 — has also rattled a country unused to taking such casualties. The Egyptian government has circulated a proposal calling for further exchanges of hostages and prisoners as a step toward a permanent cease-fire, according to three diplomats in the region who insisted on anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. But the diplomats cautioned that neither Israel nor Hamas appeared close to agreeing to such a proposal.

Yes, the NYT does add “according to Gazan health officials”, but they don’t mention that those are Hamas’s figures, and may include a large number of terrorists. I’m not doubting that the death toll of civilians is substantial, but the NYT could explain the source of their claims a bit more clearly. They ran into this same problem when they said that Israel bombed a hospital and killed 500 people, “according to the Palestinians.” Nope; the hospital was hit by an errant rocket launched toward Israel by Islamic Jihad, and the death toll from the Palestinian rocket was probably around 50. But yes, a truce doesn’t seem impending barring some big change of heart on the part of the Hamas leadership. And if Hamas accepts a “pause” but doesn’t release all of the hostages, the war will drag on forever.

*The Wall Street Journal‘s op-ed section, a bastion of conservative thought, may be right about one thing: their new editorial-board piece predicting that DEI is on its way out in American colleges. I hope they’re right, as DEI is shrinking back in some places (Wisconsin is one example they give), and people are getting tired of its bullying attitudes and racist ideology. We shall see. Here:

Under a deal shaped by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state approved $800 million in pay raises for university staff and for plans to build a new engineering building at the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison. In exchange, the university will freeze all DEI hiring, eliminate a third of DEI positions on campus, and create an endowed chair to teach “conservative political thought, classical economic theory or classical liberalism” at UW Madison. At least now there will be one conservative. That’s a step forward at a school that has as many DEI staffers as history professors, according to Jay Greene at the Heritage Foundation. The DEI infrastructure is entrenched, but after an initial negative vote and negotiations, the UW Board of Regents approved the deal 11-6. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called the deal “obnoxious” and “B.S.,” according to WISN-TV. But lawmakers have an obligation to taxpayers not to fund policies that practice racial favoritism or promote hostility to equal opportunity. Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed an executive order to stop funding many of the DEI programs in that state’s government. The order instructs universities to “review” DEI positions and programs and “restructure” or “eliminate” those not necessary for compliance or accreditation. The order specifies that executive state agencies cannot use state “funds, property or resources” for programs that “grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race.” The order also prohibits the use of state money for DEI mandates or loyalty oaths that discriminate on the basis of racial identity or ideological viewpoint. Those litmus tests have been used to toxic effect in hiring at universities as well as state agencies. But the order protects “the academic freedom of any particular faculty member to direct the instruction within his or her own course.” So no censorship complaints, please. The ideology of DEI was sold in the name of opportunity for all, but in practice it has become a cudgel for political conformity and racial grievance. It feeds the progressive narrative on campus that America is a land of oppressor and oppressed, as the explosion of antisemitism on campus has illustrated. Let’s hope more state legislatures follow the lead of Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

All manner of liberal centrists, from Steve Pinker to John McWhorter, have called for the end of DEI. Its malign effects on campus are obvious; it’s divisive, intrusive, and breeds not diversity and inclusion, but conformity and exclusion. It’s time to get rid of irt.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej instructs Hili, who looks dubious) about religion:

Hili: What is the principal idea of all religions? A: Ignotum per ignotum – explaining an unknown by an unknown.

In Polish:

Hili: Jaka jest główna zasada wszystkich religii? Ja: Ignotum per ignotum – wyjaśnianie nieznanego przez nieznane.

Reader Rick sent this in, saying, “Today’s Word A Day is juxtapositive and this is the image used to illustrate it. Talk about black humor!”

From Linkiest:

From Richard:

From Masih. This is one event that kick-started the women’s revolt in Iran against mandatory hijabs. Vida Mohaved has her own Wikipedia page as an activist, and it says this:

Vida Movahed (Persian: ویدا موحدی; born 1985 in Tehran), more commonly known as Vida Movahed, is an Iranian human rights activist, protester, and women’s rights activist who is considered the initiator of the Girls of Enghelab movement. On December 27, 2017, on the Enghelab Street in Tehran, she symbolically took her white headscarf off to protest against the mandatory hijab in Iran. Subsequently, her picture was published as “The Girl of Enghelab Street” The first protest On December 27, 2017, Vida Movahed removed her headscarf and stood on a utility box to protest against the mandatory hijab while moving her headscarf, which was tied to a stick. She was immediately arrested. On January 27, she was released after spending a month in custody. The second protest On October 29, 2018, Movahed held a number of balloons and went to the top of the turquoise dome of the Enghelab square to protest against the compulsory hijab. Subsequently, she was arrested again and sentenced to one year in prison for the crime of encouraging people to commit corruption and prostitution through the removal of the hijab.

Today marks six years since Vida Movahed's defiant act in Iran. She hung her scarf as a symbol of protest against the forced hijab. Facing arrest and jail, she continued her stand, undeterred even as a mother to a young child. Her repeated defiance, epitomizes how Iranian women… pic.twitter.com/QgzZPWKsLg — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 27, 2023

Douglas Murray, ignored by many because he’s a conservative, is one of the most eloquent voices on Israel. I don’t agree with his comment

Pure brilliance! I just love when Douglas Murray does what he does best: Speak the truth. pic.twitter.com/cwMgtnDGh3 — Rabbi Shmuel Reichman (@ReichmanShmuel) December 26, 2023

This place has to be in Switzerland:

this place is just so surreal pic.twitter.com/MDOgBSAkE3 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 26, 2023

From Barry: “a cute thief “(and a fast one!):

From Malcolm; LOOK AT THIS CAT!

From the Auschwitz Memorial, an actress who died around age 30.

28 December 1915 | An Austrian Jewish woman, Gertrude Rosenbaum, was born in Vienna. An actress. During the war she lived in Berlin. In 1944, she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/tUwrbQf9Vj — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 28, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, the great Buster Keaton, whom Matthew loves:

Buster Keaton gets rejected by a hatcheck girl without a word being spoken in Seven Chances (1925) pic.twitter.com/rxqiSX6aqY — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) December 26, 2023

And a soccer team made up solely of Holocaust survivors:

This is a photo of a local soccer team, made up of #Holocaust survivors, who came together to bond over their love of sport. Many of them arrived as the only survivors of their families. #Cincinnati became the place where they rebuilt their lives and found community. pic.twitter.com/Hp969BPKzv — The Holocaust & Humanity Center (@cincyhhc) December 26, 2023

Now the Palestinians are even claiming that Jesus was a Palestinian!

If Jesus existed (which I am not sure of), then according to Scripture he was a Jew, for crying out loud! (h/t: Malgorzata) This Palestinification of Jesus is an example of the reverse appeal to nature: what is ideologically compatible is what must be true:

What does the Christian Bible say about the life of Jesus?

For example: Jesus was of the Judean nation (Matthew 2)

He lived in the land of Judea/Israel (Acts 1)

He practiced Judaism (Matthew 12) In short, the Christian Bible says Jesus was a Jew.

And for some grins, a Biblical sketch from the Israeli satirical t.v. show Eretz Nehederet: