Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the cruelest day, a Tuesday, which happens to be December 5, 2023, and National Comfort Food Day. Here’s an American classic in that genre: tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich:

It’s also National Blue Jeans Day, National Sachertorte Day (cultural appropriation), Repeal Day (the day in 1933 when the 21st Amendment banning the manufacture and sale of booze was repealed), Walt Disney Day (Walt was born on this day in 1901), International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, World Soil Day, Saint Nicholas’ Eve in Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Poland and the UK, and, finally, Krampusnacht in Austria. Wikipedia describes Krampus as

. . . a horned, anthropomorphic figure in the Central and Eastern Alpine folklore of Europe who, during the Advent season, scares children who have misbehaved. Assisting Saint Nicholas, or Santa Claus, the pair visit children on the night of 6 December, with Saint Nicholas rewarding the well-behaved children with gifts such as oranges, dried fruit, walnuts and chocolate, while the badly behaved ones only receive punishment from Krampus with birch rods.

Here’s an Austrian postcard showing Krampus in action (the caption is “Greetings from Krampus”). The girl has clearly been good this year, but the boy is going to get his bottom swatted—or worse:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the December 5 Wikipedia page.

Most important: there are only 20 shopping days left until Coynezaa (for newbies, this is the personal holiday celebrating your host, which extends for the five days between Christmas and my birthday (December, 30).

Da Nooz:

*War nooz from the NYT. We have two items. First, the movement of the IDF to southern Gaza has begun:

The Israeli military has begun an invasion of southern Gaza, according to a New York Times analysis of satellite imagery, evidence of a long-awaited operation that could decide the fate of its war with Hamas and create more peril for Palestinian civilians. After capturing large parts of northern Gaza since late October, Israeli troops have now advanced into the last section of the territory that had been under full Hamas control. Their move sets the stage for what is likely to be the decisive battle of the war: a showdown in Khan Younis, the largest city in the south, where Israeli officials believe Hamas’s military and political leadership has sought shelter since fleeing from the north. . . . The invasion of the south is expected to be the most intense phase of a war that is already the deadliest in the Arab-Israeli conflict since Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982, and which has prompted the largest displacement of Palestinians since the wars that surrounded the creation of Israel in 1948.

And a group of women at the UN, partly organized by Sheryl Sandberg, Ceiling Cat bless her, have brought to the body’s attention how it ignored the sexual violence of women during Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. (The UN hates Israel, of course):

Shari Mendes, a member of an Israeli military reserve unit tasked with preparing the bodies of fallen female soldiers for burial, said her team saw several who were killed on Oct. 7 “who were shot in the crotch, intimate parts, vagina, or were shot in the breast.” Others had mutilated faces, or multiple gunshots to their heads. Since the Oct. 7 attack, during which more than 1,200 people were killed and some 240 people were kidnapped, Israeli officials have accused the terrorists of also committing widespread sexual violence — rape and sexual mutilation — particularly against women.

Yet those atrocities have received little scrutiny from human rights groups, or the news media, amid the larger war between Israel and Hamas — and until a few days ago, they had not been specifically mentioned or condemned by UN Women, the United Nations’ women’s rights agency, which has regularly spoken out about the plight of Palestinian women and girls. On Monday, some 800 people, including women’s activists and diplomats representing about 40 countries, crowded into a chamber at U.N. headquarters in New York for a presentation laying out the evidence of large-scale sexual violence, with testimony from witnesses like Ms. Mendes and Mr. Greinman. “Silence is complicity,” Sheryl Sandberg, the former Meta executive, told those assembled. She, along with Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, was among the event’s primary organizers. “On Oct. 7, Hamas brutally murdered 1,200 souls and in some cases, they first raped their victims,” Ms. Sandberg added. “We know this from eyewitnesses, we know this from combat paramedics, we would know this from some victims if more had been allowed to live.” . . . . Hamas has denied that its fighters committed sex crimes, which it said would violate Islamic principles. But ample evidence has been collected, like the bodies of women found partially or fully naked, women with their pelvic bones broken, the accounts of medical examiners and first responders, videos taken by Hamas fighters themselves, and even a few firsthand witnesses like a woman, in a video made public last month by police officials, who said she had watched Hamas terrorists take turns raping a young woman they had captured at a music festival, mutilate her and then shoot her in the head.

Hamas are brutal (and also liars of course), and the UN is reprehensible. At least they’re forced to listen to evidence of violence against women that the organization UN Women chose to ignore.

Here are 20 minites of testimony and speeches from the event, which was indeed held under the auspices of the UN. A longer, 90-minute version with more testimony, some of it horrific, is here.

*Trump is back in the news as the Hamas/Israel war becomes more familiar And yesterday’s headline in the NYT is a scary one (any headline containing “Trump” is scary: “Why a second Trump Presidency may be more radical than his first.” OY!

. . .Mr. Trump’s violent and authoritarian rhetoric on the 2024 campaign trail has attracted growing alarm and comparisons to historical fascist dictators and contemporary populist strongmen. In recent weeks, he has dehumanized his adversaries as “vermin” who must be “rooted out,” declared that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” encouraged the shooting of shoplifters and suggested that the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, deserved to be executed for treason. As he runs for president again facing four criminal prosecutions, Mr. Trump may seem more angry, desperate and dangerous to American-style democracy than in his first term. But the throughline that emerges is far more long-running: He has glorified political violence and spoken admiringly of autocrats for decades. . . .What would be different in a second Trump administration is not so much his character as his surroundings. Forces that somewhat contained his autocratic tendencies in his first term — staff members who saw their job as sometimes restraining him, a few congressional Republicans episodically willing to criticize or oppose him, a partisan balance on the Supreme Court that occasionally ruled against him — would all be weaker. As a result, Mr. Trump’s and his advisers’ more extreme policy plans and ideas for a second term would have a greater prospect of becoming reality.

And then comes a laundry list of things an autocratic second-term Trump could do:

Other parts of Mr. Trump’s agenda, however, are aberrational. No U.S. president before him had toyed with withdrawing from NATO, the United States’ military alliance with Western democracies. He has said he would fundamentally re-evaluate “NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission” in a second term. He has said he would order the military to attack drug cartels in Mexico, which would violate international law unless its government consented. It most likely would not. He would also use the military on domestic soil. While it is generally illegal to use troops for domestic law enforcement, the Insurrection Act allows exceptions. After some demonstrations against police violence in 2020 became riots, Mr. Trump had an order drafted to use troops to crack down on protesters in Washington, D.C., but didn’t sign it. He suggested at a rally in Iowa this year that he intends to unilaterally send troops into Democratic-run cities to enforce public order in general. “You look at any Democrat-run state, and it’s just not the same — it doesn’t work,” Mr. Trump told the crowd, calling cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco crime dens. “We cannot let it happen any longer. And one of the other things I’ll do — because you’re supposed to not be involved in that, you just have to be asked by the governor or the mayor to come in — the next time, I’m not waiting.”

Mr. Trump’s plans to purge undocumented immigrants include sweeping raids, huge detention camps, deportations on the scale of millions per year, stopping asylum, trying to end birthright citizenship for babies born on U.S. soil to undocumented parents and invoking the Insurrection Act near the southern border to also use troops as immigration agents. Best not to think about this stuff yet. Maybe he’ll sit out his second term in jail. .

*When I was reading about press coverage of the war, I kept coming across the name of Owen Jones, usually mentioned in a pejorative way. Wikipedia says this about his background doesn’t mention anything about the war.

Owen Jones (born 8 August 1984) is a British newspaper columnist, political commentator, journalist, author, and left-wing activist. He writes a column for The Guardian and contributes to the New Statesman and Tribune. He has two weekly web series, The Owen Jones Show, and The Owen Jones Podcast. He was previously a columnist for The Independent.

Reader Jez Grove gave me more information (indented) below and I’ve given or quoted from some of the links. His response to “Who is Owen Jones?”

. . . . a misogynistic and anti-Semitic man who is a columnist at the Guardian (where else?) He recently posted a YouTube video of his reaction after watching the 7 October film compiled from footage recorded by Hamas terrorists and CCTV cameras on the day of the atrocities. Essentially, his take was (I paraphrase, but probably not by much), “Yes, there were shots of dead women with their skirts pulled up and no underwear, but how do we know that they were raped?” It seems to have provoked civil war at the Guardian, with his fellow columnist Gaby Hinsliff writing a powerful retort to denialists like Jones. She didn’t mention him by name, but it might as well have been called “An open letter to Owen Jones”. You can read her piece here [JAC: see below] UnHerd has this article about him: “How the Guardian enables Own Jones.” He’s alleged to have bullied female colleagues, two of whom left the Guardian. (They were Hadley Freeman, who happens to be Jewish, and Suzanne Moore.) He was called a “shit weasel” on Twitter after his reaction video came out and that insult was trending on Twitter here soon afterwards. Jones released his video as an individual rather than as a Guardian “journalist”, which I presume is the figleaf that prevents the paper from dispensing with his services.

Here’s Jones in Hamas-apologetic mode. This video caused a lot of ruckus. About the rapes: Israel is investigating this assertion by examining the bodies of the dead for wounds, semen, and the like. We’ll know more if and when Hamas releases more women prisoners—if they release any. But as far as I know from observers, including those at the rave party who actually witnessed rape, there’s already ample evidence of sexual violence committed by Hamas against women.

Judge for yourselves. All I can say that in his constant insistence on “good journalistic practice”, he’s seems far more credulous about the claims of Hamas than about the claims of Israel.

Hinsliff’s piece is called “Whatever your view of the Israel-Hamas war, rape is rape. To trivialise it is to diminish ourselves.” An excerpt:

Why do people who would probably happily judge an allegedly predatory actor or MP based on little more than hearsay seemingly struggle to entertain doubts about the sexual conduct of a terrorist, as if to do so would somehow be a betrayal of the Palestinian cause? For those who still conceive of Hamas gunmen as freedom fighters engaged in glorious resistance, it’s perhaps easier to rationalise away dead women than raped ones. It’s a war, they might tell themselves, and people die in war; anyway, look how many thousands more innocent women and children have died in Gaza. But a crime so obviously born of misogyny, revenge and exploitative power is not so easily explained away. For those who can’t deal with the troubling cognitive dissonance, the easiest thing is to decide that it just didn’t happen. The survivors must be liars, along with the first responders who reported finding half-naked bodies with injuries I won’t describe here, and the pathologists and women’s rights activists and news agencies claiming to have been shown supporting photographs and ambassadors saying they believe what they’ve heard from morgue workers; liars, the lot of them. Because if they aren’t, what are you?

Here’s another critical take from Honest Reporting: “The dangerous lies of Guardian columnist Owen Jones about Israel-Hamas War.”

*If you’ve read Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty (and you should; it’s a fantastic but disturbing book), you’ll know about the Sackler family, who were big-time philanthropists, all the while keeping their deep involvement in promoting opioids like Oxycontin a secret. The way they made Americans addicted to painkillers is frightening, but it came out and now they’ve been sued and are going into bankruptcy. Now, according to the WaPo, the Supreme Court is weighing their bankruptcy plan, which pays big bucks to plaintiffs but also protects the family’s finances (it’s discussed at the end of the book.

The Supreme Court on Monday seemed torn about both the merits and the legality of a proposed Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan thatwould allocate billions of dollars to help ease the nation’s opioid crisis, but also shield the family that owns the company from future lawsuits. Justices across the ideological spectrum asked tough questions of lawyers from the Justice Department, which opposes the deal, and attorneysfor Purdue and the vast number of parties that have an interest in the outcome. Those parties say unraveling the settlement plan would leave some victims with nothing. “Forget a better deal — there is no other deal,” said Washington lawyer Pratik Shah, who represents the interests of states, hospitals, tribes, insurance companies, individual victims and other creditors who agreed to the settlement. But Curtis E. Gannon, representing the Justice Department, said that claim already has been proven untrue. After some states and individuals objected to a previous version of the plan, he said, the Sackler family — which owns Purdue — ponied up more cash, increasing their contributions from more than $4 billion to about $6 billion, to be paid over nearly two decades. . . .Purdue declared bankruptcy in 2019, as it faced thousands of lawsuits and allegations that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis by the marketing of its blockbuster painkiller OxyContin. But members of the Sackler family did not themselves file for bankruptcy. The legal issue before the court is whether, according to federal bankruptcy laws, the Sacklers can be spared from future opioid-related litigation over their alleged role in fueling the nation’s crushing opioid crisis.

It’s complicated, but comes down to the question of whether individuals who aren’t part of the bankruptcy proceedings can be individually sued. And the nature of the questions suggests that this isn’t going to be decided along ideological lines.

*From the ever-engaging “oddities” section of the Associated Press, we hear of a woman who got a bit more than she bargained for when she ordered a restaurant salad. Note the name of the restaurant!

A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger. The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, and realized while eating it that “she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad.” According to the suit, a manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula. The manager went to the hospital but the contaminated arugula was served to customers including Cozzi, the lawsuit says. Westchester County health department records show that Chopt was fined $900. Cozzi said in the lawsuit that she suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad. She is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Crikey! How did they let that finger get in there?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets praise for being editor of Listy:

Hili: Running a serious website is a big challenge. A:You are managing to do it very well.

In Polish:

Hili: Redagowanie poważnej strony internetowej to duże wyzwanie. Ja: Doskonale sobie radzisz.

Here’s Hili’s position of “editor in chief” given on Listy:

*******************

From Merilee:

From Annie:

From David:

From Masih. The bravery of young Iranian women never ceases to arouse my admiration. Be sure to watch the video. It looks like the odious Morality Police are walking around her. . .

“Islam rules us but we fear Azan the call for prayers in Islam.”

When I call on the Western feminists to be as brave as Iranian woman I mean this woman from inside Iran.

Her name is Mahsa and she risked her life to talk for millions of us Iranians who have the same fear when we… pic.twitter.com/IRFw6b0Enq — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 4, 2023

From reader Roz:

No need to dna test pic.twitter.com/AA8Ns3lTSY — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 4, 2023

From Simon, who claims that his Twitter feed “is not a happy place”:

Bill Ackman is a billionaire hedge fund manager, a philanthropist who has donated extensively to Harvard, and a Jew who has refused to donate more to Harvard after some of their students wrote a screed blamed Hamas’s attack on Israel. Ackman wrote this long letter to Harvard’s President Claudine Gay excoriating Harvard for its low free-speech rating and censorious atmosphere on campus. The long tweet includes a lot of anonymous but damning quotes from faculty. (h/t cesar)

December 3, 2023 Dear President Gay,

Since my letter to you of November 4th to which you did not reply or even acknowledge, I have received substantial feedback and input from senior members of the Harvard faculty about a number of the issues I raised in my letter concerning… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 4, 2023

The latest count of hostages:

Hamas is holding 137 hostages:

117 male

20 female Among the hostage are

2 Bibas children (aged 10 months and 4 years)

10 aged 75 and older

126 Israelis

11 foreign nationals,

including 8 Thai

1 Nepalese

1 Tanzanian

1 French-Mexican 13 murdered by Hamas after being taken… — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) December 3, 2023

A critique of the Red Cross’s behavior in the Hamas/Israel war, which has been reprehensible. All they do is drive the hostages back into Israel. It’s in response to the second tweet, in which a Red Cross official makes pathetic excuses.

‘Things’ @ICRC cannot do – see a single Israeli hostage, obtain any proof of life, cannot tell us where they are located, the condition they are in, or provide any medical assistance. Things Red Cross can do, when it comes to Israeli lives? Serve as glorified Uber driver! https://t.co/9SjnQw2aoY — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 2, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a four year old boy gassed upon arrival:

4 December 1937 | French Jewish boy, Jacques Waks, was born in Paris. He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Drancy on 10 February 1942. He was murdered in a gas chamber after arrival selection. pic.twitter.com/qHkLp1IAf7 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 4, 2023

Two tweets from Professor Cobb. First, a gorgeous nudibranch:

Amazing discovery! 🌊 Spotted a rare Cuthona Yamasui Nudibranch, known for its vibrant Cerata and hydroid diet. Nature’s marvels continue to surprise us! #UnderwaterDiscovery #NudibranchLife @withgraham pic.twitter.com/OjFVTQSaSd — MaduroDive (@MaduroDive) December 4, 2023

. . . and juggling skills: