Saturday: Hili dialogue

*The terrorist/hostage exchange took place yesterday on the first day of a four-day cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.

After nearly seven weeks in captivity, 13 Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas and other groups during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel were released on Friday as part of a deal that paused the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The 13 — all women and children — were returned to Israel. Five other hostages had been released or rescued earlier in the fighting.

Twelve of those newly released were among the roughly 75 people who had been kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. One of the 13 was among those taken from Kibbutz Nirim. In addition, 10 Thais and one Filipino were freed, but details about their identities have not been released.

The NYT has a list of the 13 hostages; the youngest was 2 but there were many “seniors” in their 70s and 80s. The 11 Thai and Filipino hostages among the Israelis was a surprise for a single release, but Thailand made a deal with Iran (who pulls the strings) to get their people released.

The 11 Thais handed over to Israel by Hamas yesterday were released after the government of Thailand made undisclosed payments and other promises to the regime in Iran which then ordered the Hamas terrorists to release some of the Thais they had abducted. Further Thais are expected to be released today. The Thais set free yesterday are being treated in Israel by Israeli doctors and psychologists.

39 Palestinian prisoners and detaines were exchanged in return for the 24 kidnapped hostages. There will be another exchange today:

Hamas was expected to release a new group of Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Saturday in exchange for the release of 42 Palestinians detained in Israeli jails, as a fragile temporary truce between the two sides entered its second day. The Israeli authorities were prepared to release the 42 Palestinian prisoners and detainees once they received the Israeli hostages, Israel’s prison service said. According to Israeli and Hamas officials, one Israeli will be released for every three Palestinians in the exchanges, meaning roughly 14 Israeli hostages would most likely be freed. Israeli officials declined to comment further.

Finally, Biden has broached the possibility of a longer cease-fire, which, if long enough, would lead to the resurgence of Hamas and perhaps to the ultimate destruction of Israel:

I sense that Biden is softening on his promise to let Israel go after Hamas, and most authorities think that a permanent cease-fire would be very bad for Israel. On the other hand, public pressure to release hostages is strong, and if Hamas plays its hand cleverly, as it’s doing, it could leverage the hostage release into at least a very long cease-fire.

*The Washington Post answers a few other questions about the hostages. Here are three:

Who are the hostages being released?

On Thursday, Israeli officials received the list of names of hostages who will be released in the first batch on Friday, and has contacted their families, they said. The estimated 240 people held in Gaza are from a plurality of countries, many also with Israeli citizenship. Some 25 Thai workers were among those taken, the Thai Foreign Ministry said. They are hoped to be among the first released, it said Nov. 2, after talks with Iran, Egypt and Qatar before the hostage release deal. Not all hostages are believed to be held by Hamas; smaller militant groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad are potentially in control of some.

After the initial captives exchange is completed, there will still be about 190 remaining hostages in Gaza, though the deal leaves open the possibility of further exchanges. Israeli and U.S. officials believe there are at least another 25, and perhaps another 50 or more, women and children among the hostages, with the remaining including male civilians, female Israeli soldiers, and up to several dozen male members of the Israel Defense Forces, The Post reported Wednesday. Hamas has claimed that some hostages were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, but verifying that information has not been possible.

Were other hostages released earlier?

Four hostages have been released by Hamas since the beginning of the war,in two batches of two about a month ago. On Oct. 20, Americans Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 17, were released. Hamas said that this was due to “humanitarian reasons,” without elaborating further. They had been staying with relatives at the Nahal Oz, a kibbutz near the border with Gaza, when they were taken captive during Hamas’s unprecedented attack Oct. 7 that killed at least 1,200 in Israel. More than 13,300 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war and 35,180 wounded, the Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday, adding that the number did not include figures from two major hospitals. On Oct. 23, Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, Israeli women in their 70s and 80s, were released, for “crushing humanitarian reasons,” Hamas said. Their husbandsremain in captivity.

How many American hostages are there?

At least nine Americans and one legal permanent resident are believed to be among those held in Gaza, The Post reported previously. One is a 3-year-old child whose parents were killed in the Oct. 7 attack.

Biden said that Americans would be among those freed under the newlyannounced deal. “Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released,” he said in his statement Wednesday. *In a WSJ opinion piece, historian Michael Oren, who’s been an advisor to Israeli/Palestinian peace negotiations, explains why “The hostage deal means that Israel is fighting the clock.” Hamas has the upper hand with respect to time, and it’s worrying: With a four-day cease-fire reportedly going into effect Friday, time isn’t on Israel’s side in its war with Hamas in Gaza. Israel already faces challenges unprecedented in the history of war. A terrorist enemy dedicated to its destruction holds hundreds of hostages in a complex tunnel network and uses civilians as human shields. Israeli society, already riven by political infighting, is traumatized by Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault and divided over how to handle the hostage crisis. Further cease-fires mean the recovery of more hostages, but this will slow and eventually halt Israel’s effort to break Hamas’s control over Gaza. That would be a strategic defeat for both Israel and the U.S. Israel needs time to root out Hamas. But the longer the war goes on, the likelier it is to spiral into a regional conflict drawing in the U.S. Since Oct. 17, Iranian-supplied militias have hit U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria with more than 60 rocket attacks. If a rocket or drone kills American troops, the Biden administration will face a crisis of its own. It could either retaliate against Iran and risk unpredictable military, economic and electoral consequences, or retreat from the Mideast, abandoning Israel and ceding a crucial region in the U.S.’s great-power struggle with China. Few observers are better placed to understand these dilemmas than Michael Oren. An Israeli-American historian of the U.S.’s relationship with the Middle East, Mr. Oren served in Gaza with the Israel Defense Forces, then advised on several rounds of peace negotiations with the Palestinians. He was Israel’s ambassador to Washington during the Obama years. He held the Gaza brief as Benjamin Netanyahu’s deputy prime minister. Mr. Oren praises President Biden’s forthright support of Israel. He agrees with the president’s statement that “a ceasefire is not peace” as long as Hamas “clings to its ideology of destruction.” It is war by other means, allowing the terrorists to “rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again.” Mr. Oren expects U.S. and international pressure for cease-fires to grow “exponentially” in the coming weeks. A cease-fire deprives Israel of military momentum and transfers the initiative to Hamas. Now that Israel has agreed to a short cease-fire, the Biden administration and its Qatari interlocutors will expect longer cease-fires. Hamas will remain armed and dangerous in Gaza, despite Israel’s war aims and the U.S.’s stated goals, and will use this cease-fire to regroup. The cease-fire’s terms allow Hamas to extend the truce by releasing 10 hostages a day. As the possibility of a permanent truce nears, and as Hamas starts to trade adult, male and military hostages, the group’s demands will rise. The U.S. will pressure Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian terrorists. The partial hostage release also increases pressure inside Israel for further cease-fires. . . . . *CNN reports that 34 war-activist protestors disrupted Macy’s famous Thanksgiving Day Parade yesterday. Can you guess whether they were pro-Israel or pro-Palestinian protestors? It isn’t hard! More than 30 people were arrested after pro-Palestinian demonstrators jumped police barricades and glued themselves to the street Thursday morning, interrupting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, police say. Of the 34 arrests, 30 demonstrators were issued a criminal summons for trespassing, and four people were arrested for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental administration, according to the NYPD. The protest broke out at Sixth Avenue and W. 45th Street at 10 a.m., around 90 minutes after the parade began, but there was no significant disruption to the parade, police said. Oy! They glued themselves to the street! But wait—there’s more: Earlier on Thursday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast on NBC, where they urged unity. Asked about his message given divisions in the country, Biden said: “We have to come together. You know, we can have different political views but we have one view. And the one view is that we are the finest, the greatest nation in the world. We should focus on that. We should focus on dealing with our problems and being together.” I’m afraid that when two entities are at war with each other like this, there is no “one view” possible. Biden has tacitly accepted that but of course a message of division woudn’t fly on Thanksgiving. Here’s a photo:

I don’t think this kind of disruption would anybody much sympathy. Yes, it’s civil disobedience, and protestors got arrested, but somehow i can’t see this as a powerful form of civil disobedience like the dogs and fire hoses Bull Connor set on the Birmingham protestors of 1963. It was the moral justice of their cause, and the fact that the powers that be deliberately injured peaceful protestors, that made that form of civil disobedience so powerful. The protestors above had neither, and mere disruption just pisses people off.

*As usual, I’ll steal a few items from Nellie Bowles’s weekly news column at the Free Press, called this week: “TGIF: Giving thanks“. Apparently her partner Bari Weiss prohibited Bowles from reading the news during the holiday, so her column is a bit thin. So here are three things that Nellie’s grateful for:

→ America: Every week we may look at the bad news, the strange news, the news that makes you think “okay, time to close my computer”—but only because America is worth it. Most Americans don’t think their children will have a better life than they did. Count me in the minority, then: America is great and poised to be even greater. Let’s look at the rest of the world briefly, which is all it requires: China? Communists. The Middle East? We’re getting off oil sooner rather than later, and there will come a day when a Saudi prince, without his precious oil allowance, suddenly has to work a real job, and it will be a disaster. Europe? A lovely museum to a special culture that decided it was done, stopped procreating and stopped inventing, and now has to be liquidated for sensitivity purposes (I’m hearing that the English language is Islamophobic colonialism). That leaves us with America. The US of A. Land of the free. Land of invention. Bastion of the world’s brightest minds and hardest workers. Despite the nuts wandering around—and yes, there are many—we’re still the best party on earth. I’m so thankful to have had the profound luck of being born here. I’m grateful for America. → John Fetterman: I judged Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman too quickly. I thought his insistence on wearing gym shorts and a hoodie on the Senate floor was weird, and I thought the progressive senator would be another Squad soldier, doing the predictable march against my beloved and weakened moderate Dems. But over the last few weeks, as his cohort has cheered on Hamas, baying for blood, Senator Fetterman has stayed strongly anti-Hamas. He put photos of the Israeli hostages on the wall of his office. At the Jewish solidarity march in D.C., he was there wearing an Israeli flag like a cape. To a pro-Hamas protester chasing him with questions about why he wasn’t pushing for a cease-fire, Fetterman responded: “I think you should be protesting Hamas. Why don’t you do that and do protesting till we get the hostages back?” It was shocking to the protester, who assumed a good leftist like Fetterman would agree (certainly more, not fewer, Israeli children ought to be taken hostage, right, Senator?). Fetterman is a powerful example of someone who says, no, this ends with me. He is taking his political allies to task. It’s not easy. I was wrong about John Fetterman, and I’m grateful for him. Senator, I will fight for your right to wear shorts all year long.

And here’s an interesting take:

→ Social media: The other night I was at an event where I accidentally listened to a journalism school professor talk about the state of media today. He was talking about how dangerous social media is since it’s “pre-chewed” and “unverified,” but the legacy media, oh tower of goodness, that is Real Journalism. It’s funny because the truth is the exact opposite, of course. Social media, over the last six weeks, has shown me raw footage from the war, raw footage of Hamas taking hostages, raw footage of atrocities the legacy media downplayed or ignored or actively lied about. Over the last six weeks, legacy media has given me literal Hamas propaganda, quite proudly, on the front page, over and over again. And now we all know it. Which makes the legacy media very mad indeed. The screaming and thrashing about social media are the old world’s death throes. Don’t get me wrong; social media is a mess. Twitter?! It’s vile. It’s full of offensive lies and just offensive reality. It’s vile because the world contains vile things and people are monstrous and weird. I see images I shouldn’t. I see hedgehogs who seem too tame (is that legal?). I see Susan Sarandon retweeting MAGA accounts in ways that trouble my sleep. And yet. I would take the mess over my apportioned journalism-school-Hamas-propaganda-oatmeal any day. God bless this mess. I’m grateful for social media.

*If you’re a New Yorker, you’ll know what an “egg cream” is: a drink containing neither egg nor cream. It has only milk, carbonated water (seltzer) and flavored syrup, but a well made one is very good. It’s largely associated with Jewish food but has now become New York comestible, like a “slice” bought from the corner pizzeria. I’ve had a couple in NYC, and would have had more if I lived near a place that made good ones—a place like the Lexington Candy Shop.

“We are not a Greek coffee shop,” says John Philis, a tall, genial man with gray hair, glasses, a white work jacket and a blue ball cap. “We’re an American luncheonette. We’re proud of being Greek, but we just serve American and New York stuff.” With the exception, he adds, of a Greek omelet (feta cheese and spinach) and a Greek salad. Among the most prized “New York stuff” on offer are the egg creams, which Philis says are the best in the city. “We know how to do it right, using half-and-half as opposed to milk, and we make all our own syrups from scratch.” The 98-year-old restaurant also remains faithful to other venerable companies: The bread and muffins are from Orwashers Bakery (established in 1916), Bassetts (established in 1861) supplies the ice cream and the coffee is from Vassilaros & Sons (established in 1919).

Orwasher’s is fantastic. Many a Sunday when I lived in NYC, I’d hike uptown to 78th Street for a loaf of Orwasher’s pumpernickel raisin bread, tasty and loaded with tons of raisins. I’d pick up some cream cheese, head back to my dorm and would feast my head off. More from the article:

Opposite the row of booths in the long, narrow space are swivel stools in the same green set beside a Formica-topped counter. On it are pastry stands, one containing danishes, another a luscious coconut cake. Overhead, on the back wall, are the changeable letter boards, white on brown, listing the items on offer: shrimp salad; tuna melts (with Swiss, Cheddar, mozzarella or American); a roast beef club; cinnamon raisin toast; banana nut French toast; pancakes with bacon, ham or sausage. There’s the list of ice cream flavors, too, and sundaes, banana splits and the fountain drinks that people recall from their childhood, as if Proust had loved a Creamsicle frosted. I asked for a black-and-white ice cream soda (chocolate and vanilla ice cream). Philis obliged.

I’ve been to this place, and yes, the egg creams are fantastic. It hasn’t changed a whit in 75 years; here’s behind the counter:

And a Coke float:

From Masih: Can you imagine killing this woman, full of life, for shouting an anti-regime slogan? And then to return her body to the balcony, put a gas hose in her mouth, and pretend it was a suicide? You can read about Atefeh Naami, a brave Iranian, here. A bit:

Atefeh Naami was an active participant in Iran’s 1401 Uprising protests. She distributed the slogan of woman, life, freedom and Mahsa Amini’s hashtag among the people in handwritten form. The approximate time of her death has been announced by the medical examiner as 21 November 2022. Her damaged body was found on the balcony of her apartment in Azimiyeh, Karaj after five days on 26 November. The government agents had staged suicide and placed her body under a blanket and left her on the balcony of her apartment in Karaj by putting a water heater gas hose in her mouth. Although the marks of injuries were evident on her body, the security agencies ordered her immediate burial. Naami’s family has denied suicide.[1][6] Finally, on 28 November 2022, the lifeless body of Atefeh Naami was buried by the security officers of the Islamic Republic, secretly and with deception and despite the opposition of the family members, in the Behesht Abaad cemetery of Ahvaz, plot 5, row 2.

Make sure the sound is up:

Atefeh, a mere 36, stood as a valiant voice in Iran’s #WomanLifeFreedom movement. Nightly, she boldly cried “Death to Khamenei” from her balcony. Tragically, the Islamic regime’s agents snatched her away, subjected her to brutal torture, and took her life. Her body was ruthlessly… pic.twitter.com/ZDnaBldKt6 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 24, 2023

From Barry: Richard Dawkins tweeted (or "X"d) a quote from Aldous Huxley that is funny but oh so true:

