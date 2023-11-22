Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to a Hump Day ( “כאַמפּ טאָג” in Yiddish): November 22, 2023, and National Cranberry Relish Day, which beats the jellied stuff in cans (coming up Thursday!)

*The NYT reports that Israel and Hamas are close to a hostage deal, which is one piece of good news in this unholy mess of a war.

The Israeli government and Hamas agreed to a brief cease-fire in Gaza to allow for the release of 50 hostages captured during Hamas’s assault last month on Israel and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, Qatar said early Wednesday. The cease-fire’s start will be announced within the next 24 hours, and it will last for at least four days, said the government of Qatar, which helped lead the negotiations. It added that the pause in fighting would also allow for more aid and fuel to reach civilians in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced its approval of the deal in a WhatsApp message early Wednesday. If the multiday pause holds, it would be the longest halt in hostilities since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks prompted Israel to begin its bombardment and subsequent ground invasion of Gaza. Mr. Netanyahu’s office said women and children would be among the hostages released and that “the release of every 10 additional hostages will result in an additional day in the pause.” “The Israeli government is committed to bringing all the hostages home,” the government added. Less than an hour later, Hamas said in a statement on Telegram that it too had agreed to the deal. This is a great relief to those those whose family and friends want hostages back, but some think the agreement will ultimately bring an end to the war, with Israel losing. I still think that Israel will continue to pursue its aim of defeating Hamas. But if you do one cease-fire, and allow Hamas to regroup, there will be pressure to have a permanent cease fire, and that’s the end of the war, with Israel withdrawing and Hamas having achieved its aims. To see an explication of this view, go here.

*Even if there is a hostage deal, though, that’s not the end of the war, much as those who are historically ignorant think that a cease-fire accompanying a hostage deal will solve the war problem for good. And Netanyahu, who’s rightfully doomed after the war is over has also said, also rightfully, that the campaign to get rid of Hamas will resume after a cease-fire. But, as I said above, pressure from the world and the U.S. may make him change his mind. With the hostages and calls to bring them home, Israel has been put in an impossible situation.

Israel and Hamas on Tuesday appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating six-week war for dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons. But as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for a vote, he vowed to resume the Israeli offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends. “We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.” The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns all hostages. . . .Netanyahu acknowledged that the Cabinet faced a tough decision, but supporting the cease-fire was the right thing to do. Netanyahu appeared to have enough support to pass the measure, despite opposition from some hard-line ministers. Netanyahu said that during the lull, intelligence efforts will be maintained, allowing the army to prepare for the next stages of battle. He said the battle would continue until “Gaza will not threaten Israel.”

I am very anxious for all the hostages to be released, but it looks as if Hamas, who kidnapped them in a nasty war crime, won’t do that. I also wish Israel could find them, but my bet is that they’re in the tunnels, and that is a very hard, if not impossible, rescue.

*According to the WaPo, the crisis that the “border issue” poses for the Democrats has gotten very serious, threatening the election a year from now.

Panicky Democrats don’t need anything else to fret about ahead of the 2024 election. But high on the list of things that probably should register for them right now is the southern border. That’s because the pro-immigration moment that Donald Trump rather unwittingly ushered in appears to be coming to a close. Even the Democratic base is concerned. Remarkable polling results came out of New York on Monday. Even Democrats in this Siena College poll are saying things that sound somewhat reminiscent of the views of immigration hawks in the GOP: Nearly as many New York Democrats said migrants coming to the state over the past 20 years have been a “burden” (35 percent) as said they have been a “benefit” (37 percent).

75 percent of New York Democrats said the recent influx of migrants to the state was at least a “somewhat serious” problem. Nearly half (47 percent) said it was a “very serious” problem.

53 percent of New York Democrats agreed with the statement that “New Yorkers have already done enough for new migrants and should now work to slow the flow of migrants to New York.” (The alternative was that the state should “accept new migrants and work to assimilate them into New York,” a position with which 41 percent of the Democratic respondents agreed.) This is just one state, and it has experienced a migrant surge unlike virtually any other state not on the southern border. But it’s hardly the only evidence that the Democratic base and the country are shifting in a more concerned and immigration-skeptical direction — and in a particularly troublesome way for President Biden and his party. A Fox News poll this month showed that a majority of Democrats were at least “very” concerned about border security. And last month, the same pollster showed three-quarters of Democrats describing the situation at the southern border as either an “emergency” or a “major problem.” That’s double the 37 percent saying the same in early 2019.

All I can say is “I told you so.” But the Democrats, who could have done something about this before, often seem more worried that they’ll lose elections, rather than any unhealthy effects of unrestricted migration on the country (of course, Donald Trump’s election could be worse for the country).

*At my request, reader Jez Grove has contributed a complete news item, indented below:

Raja Shehadeh, a Palestinian lawyer, writer, and founder of the human rights organisation Al-Haq, has written an article for The Guardian titled “Israel has long wanted Palestinians out of Gaza – my father saw it firsthand“. It’s an opinion piece published in The Grauniad‘s “Comment is Free” section, but one that entirely disregards the second half of the famous phrase coined by the newspaper’s former owner and editor CP Scott: “Comment is free, but facts are sacred”. In setting out his views, Shehadeh gives examples of senior Israeli politicians, including Golda Meir (during her time as the secretary general of Israel’s ruling party Mapai) and prime minister Levi Eshkol, making statements about permanently annexing the occupied Gaza Strip for Israel. He then skips forward to more recent times. I make no claims to be an expert on the history of Israel/Palestine, but even in my ignorance a glaring omission leapt out. In Shehadeh’s discussion of Israel’s attitude towards Gaza there is absolutely no mention of Israel’s total withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. Nothing. Not even a reference to that crucial year at all. Only the author himself, and The Guardian staff responsible for approving the publication of the article, can know how it made its way into print and online despite such an incredible oversight. Whatever the reason, ignoring a basic fact that itself destroys the thesis set out in the article’s headline is incredibly sloppy journalism. In the absence of an explanation from either Shehadeh orThe Guardian it is presumptive to attribute the egregious error to anti-Semitism. However, it is notable that with a few exceptions, such as pieces by its (Jewish, for what it’s worth) columnist Jonathan Freedland, the paper’s coverage of the current conflict has been biased towards the pro-Hamas point of view. In common with other left-leaning news sites, it has reported on Israeli Defense Force (IDF) statements with scepticism, but accepted Hamas’ claims much more readily. For example, it initially said that the (likely exaggerated) death toll at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital was the result of an Israeli strike, when in reality it was almost certainly caused by a malfunctioning Palestinian terrorist rocket aimed at innocent Israeli citizens. Is The Guardian anti-Semitic? Sadly, as a former long-time reader, it seems to be passing the looks, walks, and quacks test to me.

*Finally, I happen to love the animations of Hayao Miyazaki and his studio Ghibli; my favorites, “My Neighbor Totoro” and especially “Spirited Away” are masterpieces that mesmerized me when I first saw them.

And now, at 82, he’s directed a new movie, “The Boy and the Heron,” which, while based on the director’s life, has a twist: not so much storytelling:

Now 82, Miyazaki is so universally beloved that Studio Ghibli, the director’s animation home, didn’t bother advertising the film before its opening in Japan last summer. A brand unto himself, he retired with his 2013 film, “The Wind Rises” — then, changing his mind, returned. Magical, beautiful and uneasy, his films are beloved by children, but are certainly not just for children. With Miyazaki, the draw is subliminal, tapping an unsettling emotional well that seals over as we age. Even by his standards, though, “The Boy and the Heron” is enigmatic, at least regarding plot. Better to watch as an exercise in contemplation than storytelling; this is the work of a man pondering life from its endpoint. It’s confounding, meandering through worlds that melt into one another. Magical fires rage, souls of the preborn and the dead mingle, and the fate of the universe is determined in ways unclear.

To tell a straightforward narrative, though, is not really the point. The Japanese title of the film is “How Do You Live?,” which it shares with a 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino. The writer had been imprisoned for socialist thinking by a branch of the Tokyo police tasked with eradicating anti-authoritarian thought in music, literature and art. Upon release, he was invited to contribute to a series of books for young people, and intended to publish an ethics textbook to help youths live principled, freethinking lives. Knowing the dangers of such forthrightness, the series’ editor suggested Yoshino write a novel instead. Thus “How Do You Live?” is more elliptical than bluntly instructive. Considered a classic today, it’s about a teenage boy named Koperu (a reference to the astronomer Copernicus) who struggles with change in the wake of his father’s death, while his uncle writes letters offering advice on the challenges his nephew encounters. The novel concludes with the narrator posing the title’s provocative question to the reader, making us a part of the story, instead of just an onlooker. . . .Though the film isn’t explicitly based on the novel, elements of Yoshino’s story surface throughout, including a rather Copernican-looking character late in the film. But the clearest link comes early, when Mahito finds a copy of “How Do You Live?” in a stack of books. He discovers a note on the flyleaf from his mother, addressed to him. He reads the book and weeps before setting out on his journey. The references give the serpentine plot fresh meaning. “The Boy and the Heron” has few straightforward lessons to teach. Mahito learns he cannot save the world single-handedly, and shouldn’t try. Love and art, balanced together, are how a person can manage to exist without malice or fear. With that, it’s easy to imagine Miyazaki, whose life and work have spanned so many decades, implicitly turning to his audience, a single question in mind: How do you live? Here’s the trailer in English.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a hunting and fain would lie down:

A: What are you looking at? Hili: At a potential meal.

In Polish:

Ja: Na co patrzysz? Hili: Na potencjalny posiłek.

From Facebook we learn how to catch a runaway pig:

Here’s a news video about the pig; note that actor Kevin Bacon weighed in:

From Annie:

From Masih: These young Iranians are brave as hell!

In Iran, singing, dancing, and even showing hair can land women in jail – simple acts deemed criminal. Yet, undeterred by the threat of arrest, young Iranian women are breaking these anti-woman laws and challenging the authoritarian regime, as seen in this powerful video. pic.twitter.com/eRAZJJKbMo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 21, 2023

Is Ilhan in trouble? (Luana sent this with a note, “Your best friend needs help!!!”) I don’t think Omar will get dime one from me, though. . .

I need your support – please don't scroll past this: — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 3, 2023

Two from Jez. Look at those eyelashes!

Many birds don't have prominent eyelashes, but some have: secretary birds sport wonderful ones pic.twitter.com/o3yjV8FXZW — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 21, 2023

. . . and a message from the former Miss Iraq. Well, she was actually Miss Universe Iraq 2017 and a secular Muslim who supports Israel.

A message from former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan. pic.twitter.com/tOWqyLzyTj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 18, 2023

From gravelinspector, who notes, “Most people forget, as they look at huge foot- and hand- claws in the museum, that these are the *cores* of the claws, and there was a *substantial* keratin sheath around the claw.”

Now imagine the keratin sheaths sported by Therizinosaurs and Megaraptorans. https://t.co/aFrlApdlUG — Keenan Taylor's Tales of Kaimere | He/Him (@TalesofKaimere) November 21, 2023

From my home feed, and you’ll definitely need the sound up:

Wawawa cat is back.. 😂 Sound on pic.twitter.com/ZaxenOGRJN — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 20, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a 13 year old girl gassed upon arrival:

22 November 1928 | A French Jewish girl, Suzanne Plotek, was born in Paris. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 19 August 1942 in a transport of 997 Jews deported from Drancy. She was among 897 of them murdered in gas chambers after the selection. pic.twitter.com/fXiCAemRWA — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 22, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, a huge mess of crustaceans:

Stoned as fuck and absolutely enamored by this extraordinary video. I’m just in awe. pic.twitter.com/ECWtAuS7bD — Дэмиен 𓆣 🪷 🪶 (@KindLittleBug) November 20, 2023