No readers’ wildlife today

As I said, I’ve been running out of photos, and I’m nearly there. I have a couple of contributions from people who have posted recently, but I want to hold onto those (I space out readers’ contributions). And there may be a few other contributions in the works.

However, unless I get more photos, this feature will become sporadic and may well die. So if you have good wildlife photos, send them along as per the directions on the sidebar.

Thanks!