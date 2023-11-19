Guinness records: 2023

Here are the Guinness records set this year (so far). The ones that really get me are these:

Solving a Rubk’s cube blindfolded (the first one)

Juggling 7 objects on a unicycle

Basketball shot made backwards

World’s largest pizza

Longest underwater kiss (4 minutes, 6 seconds!)

Shortest living dog (3.6 inches!)

Most skips in one minute (374)

Most dogs in a conga line (14!)

Fastest mile run while skipping rope (5 minutes, 52 seconds)

Most consecutive items caught by a d*g (27)

Oldest living chicken (20 years, 272 days)

Fastest time to identify all national flage (3 min, 23 seconds)

Tallest rideable unicycle: 31 feet, 10 inches!)

Oldest living dog: (30 years, 243 days)

Longest beard on a living person (8 feet, 3 inches)

Of course the big lesson is that people will do all kinds of bizarre stuff in the effort to set a record. Note the huge numbers of records set by Asians!