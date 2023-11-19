Here are the Guinness records set this year (so far). The ones that really get me are these:
Solving a Rubk’s cube blindfolded (the first one)
Juggling 7 objects on a unicycle
Basketball shot made backwards
World’s largest pizza
Longest underwater kiss (4 minutes, 6 seconds!)
Shortest living dog (3.6 inches!)
Most skips in one minute (374)
Most dogs in a conga line (14!)
Fastest mile run while skipping rope (5 minutes, 52 seconds)
Most consecutive items caught by a d*g (27)
Oldest living chicken (20 years, 272 days)
Fastest time to identify all national flage (3 min, 23 seconds)
Tallest rideable unicycle: 31 feet, 10 inches!)
Oldest living dog: (30 years, 243 days)
Longest beard on a living person (8 feet, 3 inches)
Of course the big lesson is that people will do all kinds of bizarre stuff in the effort to set a record. Note the huge numbers of records set by Asians!
2 thoughts on “Guinness records: 2023”
I was invited to be a witness for Pei Haozheng’s successful attempt to fold the world’s largest origami snail:
https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/728696-largest-origami-snail
Sad to report, I think the world’s oldest dog died Oct. 23. I was looking it up to see what breed it was (Rafeiro do Alentejo): https://apnews.com/article/oldest-dog-portugal-bobi-guinness-world-records-91da19230bafd556fdad28edfa96917f