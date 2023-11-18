Five minutes until Starship’s second flight test

You can watch it at the tweet below (but enlarge it), or here. A bit of background:

SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket – collectively referred to as Starship – represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond. Starship is the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, capable of carrying up to 150 metric tonnes fully reusable and 250 metric tonnes expendable.

Of course this is Elon Musk’s company, and the first flight test failed.

Watch Starship’s second integrated flight test https://t.co/cahoRQ72lm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 17, 2023

