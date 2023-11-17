Adélie penguin rescues Emperor Penguin chicks from a petrel

To end the week, let’s have a feel-good video of a group of Emperor Penguin chicks, threatened by a hungry petrel, get saved not only by their own defensive behavior, but also by the timely intervention of an Adélie Penguin. Among the smallest of penguins, Adélies are nevertheless fierce. (I’m also impressed by the huddling of the Emperor chicks and the one who holds up its flippers to protect the others.)

Now, you may ask yourself, why would an Adélie trouble itself to save members of another species? It’s only taking a risk with no possible benefit to its genes. There are some answers, but I’ll let you think of them. Put them below in the comments.

From the BBC: