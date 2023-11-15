Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ d*gs

The new Jesus and Mo strip, “hater,” came with a note:

“According to William Dalrymple, anyway.”

And the link (Dalrymple is a great historian and writer, by the way) goes to Wikipedia:

The historian William Montgomery Watt states that Muhammad’s kindness to animals was remarkable, citing an instance of Muhammad while traveling with his army to Mecca in 630 AD, posting sentries to ensure that a female dog and her newborn puppies were not disturbed.

And of course we can’t neglect the cats, especially the apocryphal story of Muhammad’s cat Muezza, who was sleeping on the Prophet’s sleeve when the call to prayer came. As the story goes (it didn’t really happen!), Muhammad cut off the sleeve of his robe so he wouldn’t disturb the cat when going off to pray. However, according to Wikipedia, many of the hadith show Muhammad to have been an ailurophile. I suspect this is the reason why the mosques I’ve visited in Turkay harbor so many cats.