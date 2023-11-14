Tuesday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is returning to Chicago, so no posting today, and I (Matthew) have been very busy today since I woke up – apologies for this being late, but unless you are in Australia, it is still Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sticking to her guns

A: What do you think about changing a cramped chair for a comfortable sofa?

Hili: I’m not interested.

In Polish:

Ja: Co sądzisz o zamianie tego ciasnego fotela na wygodną sofę?

Hili: Nie jestem zainteresowana.