Tuesday: Hili dialogue

PCC(E) is returning to Chicago, so no posting today, and I (Matthew) have been very busy today since I woke up – apologies for this being late, but unless you are in Australia, it is still Tuesday.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sticking to her guns
A: What do you think about changing a cramped chair for a comfortable sofa?
Hili: I’m not interested.
In Polish:
Ja: Co sądzisz o zamianie tego ciasnego fotela na wygodną sofę?
Hili: Nie jestem zainteresowana.
On this day:
332 BC – Alexander the Great is crowned pharaoh of Egypt.
1680 – German astronomer Gottfried Kirch discovers the Great Comet of 1680, the first comet to be discovered by telescope.
1770 – James Bruce discovers what he believes to be the source of the Nile.
1851 – Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.
1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.
1910 – Aviator Eugene Burton Ely performs the first takeoff from a ship in Hampton Roads, Virginia, taking off from a makeshift deck on the USS Birmingham in a Curtiss pusher.
1922 – The British Broadcasting Company begins radio service in the United Kingdom.
1940 – World War II: In England, Coventry is heavily bombed by German Luftwaffe bombers. Coventry Cathedral is almost completely destroyed.
1941 – World War II: German troops, aided by local auxiliaries, murder nine thousand residents of the Słonim Ghetto in a single day.
1952 – The New Musical Express publishes the first regular UK Singles Chart.
1960 – Ruby Bridges becomes the first black child to attend an all-white elementary school in Louisiana.
1965 – Vietnam War: The Battle of Ia Drang begins: The first major engagement between regular American and North Vietnamese forces.
1967 – American physicist Theodore Maiman is given a patent for his ruby laser systems, the world’s first laser.
1969 – Apollo program: NASA launches Apollo 12, the second crewed mission to the surface of the Moon.
1971 – Mariner 9 enters orbit around Mars.
1979 – US President Jimmy Carter issues Executive Order 12170, freezing all Iranian assets in the United States in response to the hostage crisis.
1982 – Lech Wałęsa, the leader of Poland’s outlawed Solidarity movement, is released after eleven months of internment near the Soviet border.
1991 – American and British authorities announce indictments against two Libyan intelligence officials in connection with the downing of the Pan Am Flight 103. [Private Eye magazine argues convincingly that this resulted in a miscarriage of justice.]
1995 – A budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress forces the federal government to temporarily close national parks and museums and to run most government offices with skeleton staffs.
2001 – A magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes a remote part of the Tibetan plateau. It has the longest known surface rupture recorded on land (~400 km) and is the best documented example of a supershear earthquake.
2003 – Astronomers discover 90377 Sedna, the most distant trans-Neptunian object.
2012 – Israel launches a major military operation in the Gaza Strip in response to an escalation of rocket attacks by Hamas.
Births:
1531 – Richard Topcliffe, English torturer (d. 1604).
1719 – Leopold Mozart, Austrian violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1787).
1765 – Robert Fulton, American engineer, Early steamboat pioneer (d. 1815).
1771 – Marie François Xavier Bichat, French anatomist and physiologist (d. 1802). [Although he worked without a microscope, Bichat distinguished 21 types of elementary tissues from which the organs of the human body are composed. He was also “the first to propose that tissue is a central element in human anatomy, and he considered organs as collections of often disparate tissues, rather than as entities in themselves”.]
1778 – Johann Nepomuk Hummel, Austrian pianist and composer (d. 1837).
1797 – Charles Lyell, Scottish geologist (d. 1875).
1805 – Fanny Mendelssohn, German pianist and composer (d. 1847).
1840 – Claude Monet, French painter (d. 1926).
1856 – Madeleine Lemoyne Ellicott, American activist (d. 1945).
1900 – Aaron Copland, American composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1990).
1904 – Dick Powell, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 1963).
1906 – Louise Brooks, American actress and dancer (d. 1985).
1907 – Astrid Lindgren, Swedish author and screenwriter (d. 2002).
1908 – Joseph McCarthy, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 1957).
1920 – Mary Greyeyes, the first First Nations woman to join the Canadian Armed Forces (d. 2011).
1922 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (d. 2016).
1922 – Veronica Lake, American actress and singer (d. 1973).
1947 – P. J. O’Rourke, American political satirist and journalist (d. 2022).
1948 – Charles III, King of the United Kingdom.
1948 – Paul Dacre, English journalist. [Used one particular Anglo-Saxon insult so often in meetings that they became known as “the vagina monologues”.]
1948 – Michael Dobbs, English author and politician. [Best known for House of Cards.]
1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State.
1981 – Russell Tovey, English actor.
I don’t have no fear of death. My only fear is coming back reincarnated:
565 – Justinian I, Byzantine emperor (b. 482).
1687 – Nell Gwyn, English mistress of Charles II of England (b. 1650).
1716 – Gottfried Leibniz, German mathematician and philosopher (b. 1646).
1831 – Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher, author, and academic (b. 1770).
1844 – Flora Tristan, French author and activist (b. 1803).
1915 – Booker T. Washington, American educator, essayist and historian (b. 1856).
1916 – Saki, British short story writer (b. 1870).
1939 – Bluey, Australian cattle dog, second-oldest recorded dog (b. 1910).
1991 – Tony Richardson, English-American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1928).
2014 – Glen A. Larson, American director, producer, and screenwriter, created Battlestar Galactica (b. 1937).
2015 – Warren Mitchell, English actor and screenwriter (b. 1926). [Best known for the role of bigoted cockney Alf Garnett in the BBC television sitcom Till Death Us Do Part (1965–75), the original character on whom Archie Bunker was based.]
2020 – Des O’Connor, English comedian, singer and television presenter (b. 1932).
An historical marker announcing the birth of naval aviation overlooking Hampton Roads marks Burton’s first flight. Within shouting distance of this marker is a marker noting the Civil War clash of the ironclads, Monitor and Merrimac also in Hampton Roads, an estuary between the mouth of the James River and the Chesapeake Bay. Hampton Roads has been a busy place in US history. https://www.hmdb.org/PhotoFullSize.asp?PhotoID=50460. Aircraft carriers docked at Naval Station Norfolk are visible inbackground
