Did you spot the butterfly mimicking a leaf in this morning’s quiz? Well, here it is, in the box. It does stick out a bit as it’s on an upper step, which is why it’s not rated “difficult”.
Here’s the butterfly!
November 4, 2023 • 11:00 am
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Did you spot the butterfly mimicking a leaf in this morning’s quiz? Well, here it is, in the box. It does stick out a bit as it’s on an upper step, which is why it’s not rated “difficult”.
2 thoughts on “Here’s the butterfly!”
Ha! It was an easy one!
Easy peasy.