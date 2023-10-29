Ripping down the “kidnapped” posters

One act that is absolutely reprehensible, unjustifiable, and downright sick is the ripping down of posters and fliers showing pictures of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7. No matter what you feel about what’s going on in Gaza right now, there’s no justification for ripping down posters calling attention to Jewish (and non-Jewish) hostages in Hamas’s hands, for their capture was both a war crime and a moral outrage. What statement are the people who rip down these posters trying to make?
Nevertheless, it’s happening throughout the world. Here it is in London (see Jacoby’s column below for more examples). These women claim they’re “helping Palestine”. How? By hiding the brutal crimes of some Palestinians. Some help!
Here’s an interview with the Israeli artists who designed the posters (along with more video of their desecration). It’s sad that one artist has to cover his face out of fear. The woman artist is especially eloquent.
Below: a callous ripper git is rightfully confronted by several non-Jews who realize how heinous the act is. But I don’t agree with the angry guy who threatens the ripper with violence.
This wanton defacing of specific posters by Jew haters is the subject of an op-ed today in the Boston Globe by Jeff Jacoby, which I found for free on this website (or you can click on the screenshot below):
Jacoby starts with a clever analogy:
A cat from my neighborhood has gone missing. Her owner has distributed fliers around the area, asking residents to keep an eye out for her. “LOST CAT,” it says in big letters beneath a photo of Coco, a beautiful animal with fluffy white fur and blue eyes.
Whether the fliers will lead to Coco’s recovery I don’t know. But of one thing I am certain: No one walking through the neighborhood will be grabbing all the posters and stuffing them in the trash. Even people who dislike cats wouldn’t be that callous and mean.
But ever since fliers calling attention to something far more terrible than a missing cat — the plight of the more than 200 hostages abducted from Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 — began going up on telephone poles, subway walls, utility boxes, and worksite fences in cities around the world, a startling number of people have been eager to tear them down. Individuals have been filmed destroying ordefacing the posters in Boston, London, Miami, New York, Melbourne, Philadelphia, Richmond, Ann Arbor, and Los Angeles.
A bit more:
There is no possible justification for such heartlessness. The whole purpose of the fliers is to heighten awareness of the Israeli (and other) civilians kidnapped by the Hamas terror squads — to put names and faces to the hostages, all with one goal: to bring them back home. How can a project so heartfelt and humane trigger such a poisonous response?
The posters were the brainchild of two Israeli artists, Nitzan Mintz and Dede Bandaid, who were visiting New York when Hamas carried out its bloodbath. Aching to help in some way, they drew on their art backgrounds to design the eye-catching fliers. Each is topped with the word “KIDNAPPED” in large white letters on an orange background; below that heading is the name, age, nationality, and photo of one of the hostages, who range in age from 3 months to 85 years.
And Jacoby’s explanation for the ripping, which comes down to ubiquitous antisemitism.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is intensely controversial and generates great emotion on both sides. But these assaults on the “Kidnapped” posters have nothing to do with the merits of the dispute. The sole purpose of the fliers is to emphasize the humanity of the innocent hostages seized by Hamas (many of whom, as it happens, were peace activists deeply committed to Arab-Israeli coexistence). What drives the people ripping down the posters or adding Hitler mustaches to the pictures is a pathological need to deny the humanity of those kidnapped Jews.
A core principle of antisemites in all times and places is that Jews are not fully human and are never innocent. A thousand years ago, Jews were slaughtered by Crusaders for being satanic Christ-killers who consumed the blood of children; a century ago Hitler preached that they were subhumans who polluted the racial purity of Aryan Europe. Today the Jewish state is accused of committing the demonic crimes of genocide and apartheid. The poison never changes, only the vial it comes in.
The “Kidnapped” fliers are intolerable to the haters because they so urgently challenge the antisemitic paradigm. They make it vividly clear that in the war between barbarism and civilization, between oppressor and oppressed, it is Jews who are under attack. That infuriates those whose worldview revolves around the certainty that Israel and its supporters are the victimizers. The outpouring of sympathy for Jews kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists — and the moral force of that sympathy — is anathema to them.
The ending:
The ripped-up fliers are one more indication of the rising tide of antisemitism in America and the West. A “white hot rage” is building. I, for one, cannot shake the conviction that Jews are at graver risk than they have been in decades, and not only in southern Israel.
I have several Jewish friends who are really scared that American antisemitism, clearly on the rise, will segue into violence. They sometimes talk about moving elsewhere—even to Israel, which right now is a questionable decision (Hamas has fired 8,000 rockets into Israel since October 7). I, for one, can’t bring myself to believe we’ll have any pogroms in America. But when you hear the Jewish woman emoting in the last video shown in my previous post, you can’t help wondering if it’s open season on Jews in America—perhaps not for being killed but for being despised.
A wall of “kidnapped” posters from The Nation (photo by Amir Levy / Getty Images):
25 thoughts on “Ripping down the “kidnapped” posters”
I have seen so many ripped up posters here in London UK. The inhumanity staggers the imagination. There are the same posters left up with OCCUPIER pasted over KIDNAPPED, which have me half reaching to remove them myself.
I think it’s okay to removed the “occupier” stickers, as it defaces the message that was there in the first place.
Here is an excellent (archived) article by Simon Sebag-Montefiore, the historian, about the “decolonization” narrative.
The Decolonization Narrative Is Dangerous and False
https://archive.ph/DBnzw
Today and yesterday I got quite a lot of compliments and thumbs up for my Israeli flag t-shirt here in Chelsea, Manhattan. A nice contrast to the idiocy in other parts of NYC.
D.A.
NYC
(my own now variously re-published article on Gaza and morality:
https://democracychronicles.org/no-two-sides-in-gaza/
Letter from Columbia faculty. The sins of omissions are greater than what’s there…
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cVLg6RTnqd2BTzuouWbfACnFEex7GQeImDZJnMlUReM/edit
What does it say that among the dozens of signatories there is one retired mathematician and no scientists? All others are anthropologists, historians, lawyers, artists, and sociologists. Do the scientists not care about this issue? Do they just have better things to do than sign letters? Or do they maybe recognize this letter as performative nonsense?
And there is also this thread from a faculty member at Columbia and first signer, I believe of letter….
https://twitter.com/ProfKFranke/status/1718404916194996717
And also this retweet from Prof Franke about gender violence….which is so in keeping with letter’s not mentioning Hamas…
https://twitter.com/NaomiMCYoung/status/1716446171537818036
Franke and the letter writers called October 7 a “military action.” As a twitter wag said, her opinions read better in the original German.
It’s sobering to realize how easy it is for seemingly smart knowledgeable people like Franke to fall into this kind of hatred for Jews. I don’t look to Jordan Peterson for a lot of wisdom, but he’s sort of right when he says an important lesson for all of us from the Holocaust is that we’re the nazis: many of us could easily fall into the kind of group-think that leads to horrors.
I’m OK with the threat of physical violence on very rare occasions. No actual violence occurred here but some people need to be deterred from actions (or very rarely speech) that crosses a line.
This guy stated it correctly – ‘you’re in NYC and can protest and wave the Palestinian flag all you like but you don’t get to deface things like this.’ It’s a man-to-man moment. This is like spitting on the graves of innocent victims. This is not free speech but its censorship by the Palestinian dude like the heckler’s veto. The New Yorker is saying if you try to suppress MY free speech (as a proxy) by ripping these posters down, expect consequences. Every man knows that there is a line that can be crossed that will get you punched in the face. (Prof. Coyne, didn’t you say you did so after some A**hole hurled an epithet at you? I would call your reaction justified). I’m all for free speech and its protection but there are some real world limits. Like this behavior or what Alex Jones said to the families of the parents of slain children in a school shooting.
I am not advocating violence – use your words – but there is surely some extreme limit that will test a person’s patience so, be an adult and don’t pretend you can do anything you like and worse, play naive and the victim. Assaulting someone may entail suffering the consequences of that action but we must fight sometimes for what is right and fighting can mean violence. There are worse things than getting punched.
Terrorist sympathizers. It’s surprising how these folks seem to think that it is permissible to express their terrorist proclivities in public—and then to brag about it. Latent antisemitism, now given license to emerge, is at the root of this behavior.
This is why Jews around the world are afraid. They are seeing the emergence into the open of something dangerous, something that the civilized world must oppose with vigor. Will that happen? This lack of trust in how the world will respond underlies the “sinking feeling” that Michael Oren talked about yesterday.
I like what the New Yorker guy said that you can say death to Jews or America and not deface those images. It suggests that you need to let others say things even if you don’t like it. I think this is something to remember and I’m glad regular guys called that man out.
My heart breaks over this. Again and again and again.
The crowd broke through the runway of Makhachkala airport and is looking for a “plane with Jews.”
I read passengers got back on plane. All are carrying Russian passports.
https://twitter.com/HannaLiubakova/status/1718685114455003189
https://twitter.com/HannaLiubakova/status/1718689531967181029
Guardian report: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/29/mob-storms-dagestan-airport-in-search-of-jewish-passengers-from-israel
I remember writing somewhere that once the BDS movement resulted in the largest pogrom since the Holocaust the ‘Woke’ would emit something along the lines of ‘Oops, we didn’t mean for that to happen’ and flit off to some other fashonable cause.
Never in my worst nightmares did I suspect the actual response would be the things that have been said, that the Oct 7th pogrom was ‘decolonization in action’, ‘justified resistance’, et al
It’s going to take a pogrom in the West for anyone to be really shaken and I’m now not sure even that will be enough.
The West is going to rip itself apart.
Humanists accusing Humanism of being The Problem.
Photographs of the hostages might stir up less than reverent feelings toward Hamas, aka Islamic Resistance. But, as Hamline University made clear, all things Islamic are to receive special deference in Progressive institutions of higher learning. If a faculty member at an institution like Hamline were to post these hostage photos, he/she would no doubt be investigated by the DEI Office, and be in danger of dismissal, for the offense of “Islamophobia”.
“I have several Jewish friends who are really scared that American antisemitism, clearly on the rise, will segue into violence. They sometimes talk about moving elsewhere . . .”
Move outside of the deep-blue cities and college towns. Red America has its own set of problems, but pro-Hamas sentiment and anti-Israel protests are generally not among them.
I saw some of these posters up in Wellington on Saturday. A young (white) woman was walking past them and she did a double take, then did a loud, angry sigh and walked on. It reminded me of the days following 9/11 when I was a PhD student and our Uni put up boards outside the library where people could express their feelings about it. So many young people are were saying “America deserved it”, which I thought was pretty callous and harsh. It’s frustrating how so many people, but particularly the young and the polarised, cannot get to grips with two opposing things being simultaneously true and that you don’t have to pick a side and become blind to your side’s wrong doing. What Hamas did to those Israeli people is absolutely awful; what Israel is doing to ordinary citizens in Gaza is absolutely awful. There are no “good guys” here.
Let me preface that I was early on appalled by the heinous atrocities committed by Hamas. I have been highly critical of the pro-Palestine side, because they cheered and wrote their letters in support right after Hamas tortured and murdered over a thousand Jews, and kidnapped over two hundred more. Supporters saw this massacre as a form of liberation, not of concern about what Israel might do next. This came only later. Palestine effectively discredited itself in the public opinion, even if this is obscured by the “Hamas is not Palestine” talking points, intended to diffuse the blame. I don’t buy the distinction, because Hamas has ongoing majority support among Palestinians, according to Palestinian pollsters themselves.
But onto the posters. They look like “missing posters” and hijack intuitions conditioned on real ones, however are effective political propaganda in the most neutral sense (a way to use emotion and advertising tricks to sway political opinion).
It would be ghoulish to tear down real missing posters, because the purpose of the poster is to alert a public to come forward with witness information. Tearing them down is akin to sabotaging efforts to find the people, or solve heinous crimes.
However, the people on these posters are not local individuals who went missing in the woods, or on their way from school. These are people abducted in a war-like conflict in a region thousands of miles away. The poster purpose is to take over public space with pro-Israel messaging, and use the hostage as a mere means to protect the posters from being torn down or papered over outright, by mimicry. Otherwise this space is for local events, not to influence geo-political opinion.
These public spaces probably have rules. If they were glued on without permission, they can be torn down just as well. If someone rented the space, like the advertising this is, then it’s illegal to deface them. Overall, the moral outrage is not justified. It’s a bit unsettling that this works so easily.
I guess you just couldn’t keep that to yourself.