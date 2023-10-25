Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the cartoons

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “quack”, commemorates the anniversary of the Jyllands-Posten Danish cartoon scandal, when the Danish newspaper published satirical cartoons of Muhammad (and, by implication, Islam) on September 30, 2005.

It was quite a fracas at the time, with international protests by Muslims, some non-Muslims also condemning the cartoons as blasphemy, and a widespread refusal to reprint the cartoons (I’ve done so below). The most ridiculous occurrence was one in 2009, when Yale University Press published a whole book called The Cartoons that Shook the World, but then refused to reprint the cartoons in the book! In a Slate article, Christopher Hitchens said this about the cowardice of the Press’s director:

According to Yale logic, violence could result from the showing of the images—and not only that, but it would be those who displayed the images who were directly responsible for that violence.

Let me illustrate: The Aug. 13 New York Times carried a report of the university press’ surrender, which quoted its director, John Donatich, as saying that in general he has “never blinked” in the face of controversy, but “when it came between that and blood on my hands, there was no question.”

Donatich is a friend of mine and was once my publisher, so I wrote to him and asked how, if someone blew up a bookshop for carrying professor Klausen’s book, the blood would be on the publisher’s hands rather than those of the bomber. His reply took the form of the official statement from the press’s public affairs department. This informed me that Yale had consulted a range of experts before making its decision and that “[a]ll confirmed that the republication of the cartoons by the Yale University Press ran a serious risk of instigating violence.”

The capitulation of Yale University Press to threats that hadn’t even been made yet is the latest and perhaps the worst episode in the steady surrender to religious extremism—particularly Muslim religious extremism—that is spreading across our culture. A book called The Cartoons That Shook the World, by Danish-born Jytte Klausen, who is a professor of politics at Brandeis University, tells the story of the lurid and preplanned campaign of “protest” and boycott that was orchestrated in late 2005 after the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten ran a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. (The competition was itself a response to the sudden refusal of a Danish publisher to release a book for children about the life of Mohammed, lest it, too, give offense.) By the time the hysteria had been called off by those who incited it, perhaps as many as 200 people around the world had been pointlessly killed.