English spoken here

The English language is an essential tool for science, diplomacy, the internet, business, and even personal wealth; in many countries, income is correlated with English proficiency (Salomone, 2022). Willingly or reluctantly, the non-anglophone world communicates in English, the latest global lingua franca (Ostler, 2011). This dominance affects cultures, identities and heritages around the world, and inevitably stirs up a linguistic inferiority complex, a version of ‘cultural cringe’. This term was created by the Australian writer Arthur Angell Phillips, known as A. A. Phillips (1900-1985), who grumbled about his country’s pundits, for whom no Australian intellectual creation measured up to works from elsewhere, in particular the mother country, Britain.

We are back to Thessaloniki, a vibrant Greek city with more than 100,000 students from several prestigious universities. All these young people seem to wander about sporting T-shirts with Very Important Messages about the sins of capitalism, assorted chauvinisms, militarism, consumerism—the usual student gripes. All in English. And as you wander about town, you will notice that a great many businesses advertise in English – with mixed results.

Perhaps these lawyers meant ‘Beyond – Legal services’. But Greece being Greece, ‘beyond legal’ is a credible interpretation: