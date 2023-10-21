Nikon’s “Small World” contest photo winners

The Washington Post has published some winners of the 2023 Nikon Photomicrography Contest (you can see a lot more entries here), and I present a selection of the pictures in lieu of readers’ wildlife, which will resume tomorrow. (Send in your photos!) Photo captions come from the Post site.

Fourth place, venomous fangs of a small tarantula. (John-Oliver Dum/Courtesy of Nikon Small World)

Image of distinction, cabbage butterfly eggs. (John-Oliver Dum/Courtesy of Nikon Small World) Sixth place, Comatricha nigra, extreme close-up of two developing fruiting bodies cultivated in a moist chamber. (Timothy Boomer/Courtesy of Nikon Small World) Honorable mention, carpenter bee (Xylocopa violacea) head and antenna. (Ángel Navarro Gómez/Courtesy of Nikon Small World) Image of distinction, cleared mouse embryo. (Arthur Chien/Courtesy of Nikon Small World) 11th Place, crystallized sugar syrup. (Diego García/Courtesy of Nikon Small World) 12th Place, “Cuckoo wasp” standing on a flower. (Sherif Abdallah Ahmed/Courtesy of Nikon Small World) Image of distinction, feeding bryozoan colony zooids. Bryozoans are microscopic aquatic invertebrates that live in colonies. (Charles Krebs/Courtesy of Nikon Small World) Two more from Nikon’s contest site: Image of Distinction: Maturing Mouse cortical neuron in culture; Nadia Efimova: Images of Distinction: Marine organism (Pyrocystis lunula, Dinophyceae); Frank Fox: h/t: Laurie