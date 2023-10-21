Nikon’s “Small World” contest photo winners

The Washington Post has published some winners of the 2023 Nikon Photomicrography Contest (you can see a lot more entries here), and I present a selection of the pictures in lieu of readers’ wildlife, which will resume tomorrow. (Send in your photos!) Photo captions come from the Post site.
Fourth place, venomous fangs of a small tarantula. (John-Oliver Dum/Courtesy of Nikon Small World)
Image of distinction, feeding bryozoan colony zooids. Bryozoans are microscopic aquatic invertebrates that live in colonies. (Charles Krebs/Courtesy of Nikon Small World)
Two more from Nikon’s contest site:
Image of Distinction: Maturing Mouse cortical neuron in culture; Nadia Efimova:
Images of Distinction: Marine organism (Pyrocystis lunula, Dinophyceae); Frank Fox:
h/t: Laurie