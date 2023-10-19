Tom Gross’s newsletter on the war: Hamas kidnaps and murders handicapped children

Tom Gross has a heartbreaking short newsletter today (actually, they’re all heartbreaking). I’ll reproduce it as is since it’s not anywhere on the internet and you can’t subscribe. His words are indented:

Ruth’s last dance. Please watch her happy for a few seconds and read this note. [JAC: video below]

Tom Gross writes:

16-year-old Ruth Peretz was a special needs child with cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

Her dedicated father Arik would take her to music festivals because the one thing that made her happy was to dance in her wheelchair alongside other kids.

Arik and Ruth went to dance at the “nature and peace” music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in Israel, at which Hamas murdered over 260 youngsters and raped and kidnapped others.

Yesterday (Wednesday) evening after a frantic 12 day search for Ruth and her father, volunteers from the incredible ZAKA charity organization found their badly dismembered and burned bodies in the desert nearby and they were then identified by forensic experts.

Their body parts will be buried today in accordance with Jewish law.

This is a video lasting a few seconds of Ruth dancing in her wheelchair at the music festival 12 days ago on October 7, before she was dragged out of her wheelchair and brutally murdered by the evil terrorists of Hamas. In other cases on October 7, Hamas filmed themselves forcing parents to watch as they first murdered their children before torturing and then murdering the parents.