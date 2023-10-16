Tom Gross’s daily war report

I’m reproducing with permission Tom Gross‘s photo-and-video newsletter on the war, a newsletter that’s not publicly available. I’ve added links to the video descriptions to simplify matters, indented Gross’s text, and rearranged things slightly so all the videos at the bottom are together.

( Here is a clip of Hamas leaders in Qatar – the recent host of the World Cup – warmly welcoming the Iranian foreign minister on Friday evening who flew into congratulate them on their mass murder.)

Two tweets from Israelis:

The death toll in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel of October 7 has risen to over 1400, the overwhelming majority civilians, most of whom are young people, children or babies. Over 3600 people were injured.

Funerals and death announcements continue daily in Israel as the injured continue to die and more charred bodies are identified after they were burned alive by Hamas.

— Tom Gross

VIDEOS (Gross’s bolding)

I know everyone is busy, but I would suggest you watch all three of these short videos if you can.

YUVAL NOAH HARARI TELLS HIS 650 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: PLEASE UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION

Best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari to readers abroad: please understand what Israel is up against

Tom Gross writes:

Yuval Noah Harari, the well-known Israeli author, public intellectual, historian and professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, pleads with his 650 million Instagram followers around the world to understand what Israel is facing. Harari’s aunt and uncle as well as friends of his lived in Kibbutz Beeri and people he knew were killed, injured, decapitated or raped by Hamas.

He is the author of several bestselling books including “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” and “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow”. In the past he has been a fierce critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.