Tom Gross’s daily war report

I’m reproducing with permission Tom Gross‘s photo-and-video newsletter on the war, a newsletter that’s not publicly available. I’ve added links to the video descriptions to simplify matters, indented Gross’s text, and rearranged things slightly so all the videos at the bottom are together.
(Here is a clip of Hamas leaders in Qatar – the recent host of the World Cup – warmly welcoming the Iranian foreign minister on Friday evening who flew into congratulate them on their mass murder.)
Two tweets from Israelis:
The death toll in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel of October 7 has risen to over 1400, the overwhelming majority civilians, most of whom are young people, children or babies. Over 3600 people were injured.
Funerals and death announcements continue daily in Israel as the injured continue to die and more charred bodies are identified after they were burned alive by Hamas.
— Tom Gross
VIDEOS (Gross’s bolding)
I know everyone is busy, but I would suggest you watch all three of these short videos if you can.
YUVAL NOAH HARARI TELLS HIS 650 MILLION INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS: PLEASE UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION
Best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari to readers abroad: please understand what Israel is up against
Tom Gross writes:
Yuval Noah Harari, the well-known Israeli author, public intellectual, historian and professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, pleads with his 650 million Instagram followers around the world to understand what Israel is facing. Harari’s aunt and uncle as well as friends of his lived in Kibbutz Beeri and people he knew were killed, injured, decapitated or raped by Hamas.
He is the author of several bestselling books including “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” and “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow”. In the past he has been a fierce critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
*********
BBC uses the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust to spread antisemitic conspiracy theories
In this video, Joseph Cohen demolishes the BBC’s hypocrisy and bigotry.
*********
Hamas film babies after shooting their parents
Hamas films babies after shooting their parents in their homes, then kills some kids, kidnaps others
This short video, a few seconds long, is NOT as hard to watch as it sounds (the gruesome parts have been removed) but I have posted this footage — filmed by Hamas itself — to show their absolute insanity and obscenity — and yet they have defenders not just on the streets of London and New York, but among some of America’s academics and teachers.
*********
This essay which I wrote almost 20 years ago seems almost as relevant today as it did then, and explains some of the “ethics” of the BBC newsroom:
Living in a Bubble: The BBC’s very own Mideast foreign policy
See also another of my previous articles: _The BBC discovers ‘terrorism,’ briefly_
*********
If you have not seen it yet, please see this interview in which I sum up many of the salient points of the entire conflict:
3 thoughts on “Tom Gross’s daily war report”
The photo of the boy Eitan hit me hard. My sons used to wear Spiderman costumes for Halloween…😢
You think things are bad enough with the wretched BBC here in the UK?
“I wanted a process which ended the Israeli occupation of Palestine”.
For those of you who are unaware of who might have been PM in the UK at our last General Election, the above is a direct quote (a couple of days ago – link below) from Jeremy Corbyn MP, in direct response to the question as to why he won’t condemn Hamas. A former leader of the Labour party (though still an MP he was evicted from that Parliamentary Party for his ant-semitic ‘views’ (views which he denies holding) and for some on the political far left, a ‘Messiah’ (‘JC’ ?) like figure, who was mercifully ‘thrashed’ in the 2019 General Election, though still has a toxic presence here and is ever quick to speak at pro-palestine rallies, which shockingly in our Cities here are well attended (He has aims to be Mayor of London, a position currently held by a muslim, as is the SNP leader in Scotland, whose wife’s parents currently happen to be stuck in Gaza).
Here’s the link to the youtube ‘short’. https://youtube.com/shorts/1LzOnZoHLGY?si=-AO6Mn43s_z-V7ow
This might be a relevant read:
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2014/11/how-the-media-makes-the-israel-story/383262/